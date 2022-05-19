imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While net booking growth may see some resistance going forward as a result of inflationary pressures, higher potential PS5 uptake could help to significantly bolster demand for Ubisoft's gaming titles for the remainder of the year.

In a previous article back in October, I made the argument that while Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) may see downward pressure over the next couple of quarters as a result of a decline in net bookings post COVID-19 lockdowns, the continuing popularity of Ubisoft titles coupled with continued growth in demand for PlayStation 5 could prove to be long-term growth catalysts for the company.

Over the past seven months, we have seen the stock meet support at a low of €34 before rebounding to just over €45 at the time of writing.

investing.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the recent recovery we have been seeing in the stock could be set to continue from here.

Performance

When looking at FY22 earnings released last week, net bookings showed a 5% decline in net bookings year-on-year. This is in spite of significant growth in digital revenues, player recurring investment, and back-catalog revenues:

Ubisoft FY22 Earnings May 2022

Despite the overall drop in net bookings, what was particularly notable about back-catalog revenues is that this segment represented over 50% of net bookings for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, fourth quarter net bookings for 2021-22 were up by 37% to €664.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

It is also notable that Ubisoft's top three titles (Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six) generated over €300 million of net bookings in the year - which reportedly marked a first in Ubisoft's history.

From this standpoint, while overall net bookings were down - Ubisoft still demonstrated significant growth across key areas of its business.

When looking at the company's balance sheet, it is calculated that the ratio of cash and cash equivalents relative to short-term borrowings and other financial liabilities has fallen from 8.14 in March 2021 to 2.23 in March 2022, while cash and cash equivalents relative to long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities is up from 0.86 in March 2021 to 1.02 in March 2022.

Ubisoft FY22 Earnings

The reason I make reference to this ratio is that with inflation currently a macroeconomic concern, one risk for companies at this time is that the real value of cash will decrease while the cost of borrowings is set to increase as central banks raise interest rates.

In this regard, while an increase in the ratio of cash to long-term borrowings is encouraging, that does not take away from the fact that cash levels have decreased from that of the previous year and the cost of short-term borrowings has been rising. As such, I take the view that investors will increasingly pay attention to cash levels relative to debt - especially if yearly revenue growth is showing signs of stalling overall.

Looking Forward

The gaming industry as a whole is at a relatively mature phase compared to pre-pandemic, and it would appear that investors are less likely to prioritize future growth prospects over current fundamentals and cash growth.

With that being said, one possible growth driver going forward could be a potential increase in sales for the PlayStation 5 console by Sony (SONY). Up until now, global chip shortages meant that the company could not fulfill demand. However, with anticipation that the PlayStation 5 could see a 56% increase in sales this year - this marks a significant opportunity for Ubisoft to reach a wider audience with the Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege titles - both of which come with PlayStation 5 editions.

With these two titles on the release schedule for the first quarter of 2022, higher uptake of PS5 consoles could in turn see net bookings across these titles rise as well.

In terms of potential risks, higher inflation could mean that we see growth in net bookings meeting resistance as consumers delay purchases of new gaming titles or in upgrading their existing game consoles until prices become more stable.

Conclusion

Overall, I take the view that while net bookings saw an overall decline over the past year - demand for Ubisoft gaming titles remains strong and the previous quarter still showed strong growth relative to the quarter in the previous year.

I anticipate that while net booking growth may see some resistance going forward as a result of inflationary pressures, higher potential PS5 uptake could help to significantly bolster demand for Ubisoft's gaming titles for the remainder of the year.