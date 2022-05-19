fazon1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In my last article on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) titled "Back To Pre-Pandemic Profit Level, With More To Come" I continued my bullish stance on this bank based on a waning pandemic in the world and an imminent increase in interest rate resulting in higher earnings from interest rate income.

Back in February this year, when HSBC presented their 2021 full-year results, management did set out a path towards delivering double-digit returns on their tangible equity.

After we have dissected Q1, let us see if the bank is on track to deliver this.

First Quarter 2022 financials

On a group level, the bank reported that its profit after taxes was down by USD 1.1 billion to US 3.4 billion for the quarter. The reduction came from expected credit losses and impairments. In itself, that is something which is somewhat alarming as it would indicate that they believe that business conditions could be worsening somewhat going forward.

EPS was USD 0.14 per share which is USD 0.70 per ADS, as one ADR equals 5 ordinary shares.

The bank has not resumed quarterly dividend payments, and will as such continue to pay one interim dividend in the middle of the year and a larger dividend as a final dividend at the end of the year.

The present yield is 4.1 % based on 12 months trailing dividend.

The net asset value per share was HKD 60.90 which gives us an attractive price/NAV of just 0.80

The bank is well funded with a core Tier 1 ratio of 14.1% down 170 basis points from Q4 of 2021. It is now within their 14% to 14.5% target range.

ROTE in Q1 was still on the low side being just 6.8%. That was only a small improvement of 0.8% from the previous quarter. However, it was 10.2% in the corresponding quarter last year. Their target is still a ROTE of at least 10% in 2023, one year earlier than previously expected.

Interest income

One of the most important things about the results is that the net interest margin was up seven basis points in the quarter. At the end of the first quarter it stood at 126 basis points.

HSBC NIM trend as of Q1 2022 (HSBC - 1st Quarter 2022 presentation)

As the HKD is pegged to the USD, there cannot be too much deviation between the two currencies' interest rates. With the Fed becoming more aggressive in its rate hikes, Hong Kong will have to follow.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced on 5th May that the Base Rate was adjusted upward to 1.25% with immediate effect. The Base Rate is currently set at either 50 basis points above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the US federal funds rate or the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates (HIBORs), whichever is the higher.

There is some time lag between central banks raising the interest rate and the increase in all banks' improved NIM.

The net interest income in 2022 and 2023 should grow around 5% a year.

Lending growth for the banks in Hong Kong has been quite impressive over the years in view of the geopolitical climate and ongoing pandemic problems in their main markets.

HK banks lending growth (The Hong Kong Association of Banks)

Commercial Banking also delivered strong lending growth of $9 billion, which was up 3% versus 4Q 2021, with credit and lending up by $6 billion and trade balances up by $3 billion.

When we compare net interest income Quarter-over-Quarter, there was an improvement of USD 216 million to USD 7 billion in Q1 2022.

Fees

The second most important income for a bank generally comes from fees.

How much fees they can generate does depend heavily on the level of activities their customers engage in.

An example of this is the reduced activity from clients in equity trading in Hong Kong which resulted in equity brokerage volumes being down almost 50%. Sales of mutual funds products were also down by around 30%.

We can expect these to improve in the second half of this year, once the restrictions on people's movement ease.

Commercial Banking fees were fortunately up 13%. That department is having a good run as it was their seventh straight quarter of increased fee income.

I am sure there will be some happy people in Commercial Banking at year-end when bonuses come around.

Total fee income in Q1 was USD 3.1 billion.

Provisions and NPA

In terms of credit performance, HSBC reported a net charge of $642 million of estimated credit losses in Q1. This is 25 basis points of their average loans book

I would say that the overall quality of their loan book seems to be good. Loans that have the longest period of delinquencies end up in what they call Stage 3 loans. This is 1.8% of their total loans.

They took a charge of about USD 250 million in ECL for Q1. This was related to some of their exposure to Russia and another round of around USD 160 million relating to China commercial real estate.

In Q1 HSBC also released USD 600 million which was most of their remaining COVID-19 provisions.

However, it was largely offset by additional new reserves of USD 525 million, as a result of their cautious approach given the present economic uncertainty.

Others

The reported operating expenses were USD 8.3 billion in Q1. This was down 2% from the same period last year.

Every quarter, the bank informs us about all the wonderful cost-saving programs they have in place. Yet it is hard to see much tangible evidence of this filtering down to the bottom line.

There always seem to be areas, such as technology, in which they need to increase their investments. I do understand the need for spending on technology, but one would hope that the savings offset the investments. In Q1 of 2021, the reductions in costs did offset increases from their continued investment in technology. Let us hope this is a trend that continues.

Although HSBC continues to claim that they are on track to achieve stable costs this year and that they are committed to keeping underlying cost growth next year within a 0% to 2% growth range, I find it hard to fathom why all the initiatives does not deliver more gains.

After all, if we just concentrate on the 25% reduction they have achieved in their real estate footprint since the end of 2019, one would think this would result in quite a large cut in their expenses.

This, and the reduction in staff costs seems to have made very little dent in their costs.

Business development

Their largest shareholder is China's insurance company Ping An (OTCPK: PNGAY) (OTCPK: PIAIF).

They have recently approached HSBC to discuss if the bank would consider splitting the company up. It is similar to what Third Point, the hedge fund run by Dan Loeb, has asked Shell (SHEL) to do.

Both of these companies look at their global footprint as crucial and part of their strength. HSBC sources profitable business in one country which could be executed in another where the profits are booked. Therefore, they are right in saying that one cannot look at each piece separately. It should be viewed in totality.

I do think these requests are mostly noise and will not lead to any changes.

Unprofitable or unproductive parts of their businesses are either sold or closed down. A lot of synergies come from their various activities and it should remain this way.

I have often highlighted HSBC's promising future in its insurance business. Their largest shareholder, being Ping An must think so too.

The underlying insurance business of HSBC performed well in the first quarter with new business levels equivalent to pre-pandemic sales.

The pandemic has resulted in many people putting a greater emphasis on having good health and life insurance. Hong Kong insurers, such as HSBC Life is seeing strong sales growth. They recorded a 38% year-on-year increase in the value of the new business in the first three months of 2022. Much of this growth is attributed to their offerings of digital solutions to their customers.

Risks to the thesis

It is quite interesting to note that HSBC is the biggest foreign bank in China,

Yet, it is very small compared to the local banks. Their market share is less than 0.2%. I like to think of that as a great opportunity. However, as with all opportunities, they do come with a degree of risk.

Despite the inward-looking policies now being implemented in China, one can only hope that it will again resume a more outward-looking and inclusive policy going forward. However, this is not a given, and it may take a much longer time than expected. That could be one risk to this thesis.

Most people will probably think that the changes taking place in the governance of the Hong Kong government, and the curtailment of personal freedom will ultimately lead to its demise, or at least make it less attractive.

Personally, I do not think so. I look at this as a transitionary period. Some will move out, and some will move in. The entrepreneurial spirit in Hong Kong will remain, I believe.

If you disagree, then that could potentially be a risk to the thesis too. I do acknowledge that I could be wrong,

Conclusion

We need to look at HSBC's Q1 results in the context of what has been happening in its largest market, namely Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong, they experienced their worst-ever coronavirus outbreak which resulted in the authority instigating more severe restrictions on people's ability to freely move around. Such an environment does not encourage optimism and activities in terms of investing. Bearing in mind that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reported a drop of 21% in their revenue and a drought in new IPO activities and delivered its worst quarterly results in six years.

All things shall eventually pass.

I believe that economic activity in Hong Kong and China for HSBC will start to pick up in the second half of this year.

With the recent drop in its share price, the bank is still an attractive proposition.

HSBC share price in Hong Kong (Yahoo Finance)

Furthermore, as we know that their aim is to pay out between 40% to 55% of EPS in dividends, shareholders could see a higher dividend at the end of this year and in the next year.

According to Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, the average EPS for 2020 is estimated to come in at USD 3.53 per ADR this year and USD 4.22 next year. Each ADR is 5 ordinary shares.

Should the EPS come in close to the consensus estimates and assuming they choose to payout 45% of EPS through dividends, the yield will improve from the current 4.1% to 5.15% for 2022 and 6.16% for 2023 based on the present share price.

For what it is worth, SA authors have a Buy, whilst Wall Street analysts are even more bullish, giving it a Strong Buy

I still rate HSBC a Buy.