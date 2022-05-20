How To Uncover Mispriced And Undervalued Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds

anouchka/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When the stock market is volatile, investors are jittery, and forced selling is happening due to outflows from mutual funds and margin calls, there are many pricing dislocations that make no logical sense. However, that offers investors an opportunity to invest in undervalued preferred stocks and baby bonds whose prices are down due to forced or panicky selling.

In this article, we will show you some of the methodologies used to uncover these bargains and give you some current examples of relatively undervalued preferred stocks and baby bonds.

Ex. #1: RILYG Baby Bond

B. Riley Financial 5.00% Senior Notes Maturing 12/31/2026 (RILYG)

One of the ways we find undervalued securities is to look at a company that has issued many preferred stocks and/or baby bonds to see if one stands out as being mispriced against the others. RILYG currently looks to be a bargain relative to the two other B. Riley (RILY) baby bonds that also mature in 2026 – those being RILYK and RILYN.

At its closing price of $22.99 on May 18th, RILYG offers a YTM (yield-to-maturity) of 7.2%. On the other hand, RILYK closed at $24.18 for a lower YTM of 6.7% while RILYN last traded at $25.11 for an even lower YTM of 6.55%.

So due to a big seller needing to unload RILYG, its YTM is approximately 10% better than RILYN despite maturing in the same year. Additionally, it has much more price upside than RILYN should the market turn for the better.

It is not our goal to explain the operations of the companies that we are writing about in this article, but suffice it to say that RILY is an investment banker with the best stock performance in this sector for many years. Last year it paid out a total of $10 per share in special and regular dividends and is a top-flight company.

In this current environment of rising rates and high inflation, you can sleep better at night knowing that at the end of 2026 you will get $25.00 per share for your RILYG baby bond, and that you are getting a much higher YTM than is typical for a 2026 baby bond from RILY.

Ex. #2: GDV-K Preferred Shares

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, 4.25% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (GDV.PK)

This type of mispricing isn’t so much about having an oversized yield relative to other preferred stocks issued by the same company, but it is about preferred stocks that have similar yields but one has massively more upside price potential.

In this case, GDV-H (GDV.PH) closed at $25.09 with a current stripped yield of 5.4%. GDV-K closed at a price of $19.43 for a 5.5% yield. Why would anyone buy GDV-H, with little room for a price increase, when they can buy GDV-K from the same issuer at $5.57 below par providing huge upside potential if Treasury interest rates start moving lower. And GDV-K has a slightly higher current stripped yield on top of that.

So how much is GDV-K’s very large stock price growth potential worth versus a preferred stock with little price upside potential? Right now the market says zero, but for me, I would gladly give up a small amount of current yield to have the huge price upside of GDV-K versus GDV-H. Something like giving up 0.3% of yield seems to me would be a very cheap price to pay for the possibility to get 19% more price upside. That’s a great lottery ticket with greatly favorable odds. So say the relative fair value yield for GDV-K is 5.1% (0.3% below GDV-H’s current yield because of the huge price upside potential). Then GDV-K should be trading at $21.00 (GDV-K would have a current yield of 5.1% at $21). This makes GDV-K very mispriced as it is $1.57 per share undervalued relative to peer GDV-H.

One rule of preferred stock pricing is that the higher-priced preferred stock should get a higher yield to make up for the fact that it has little capital gains potential, while the lower-priced preferred stock should have a lower yield because you are also getting more price upside possibility. The fact that you can get the same, or actually a little better yield from the much lower-priced preferred stock makes this a large mispricing.

While the current 5.5% yield of GDV-K may not look intriguing to those who focus on high yield, all of the Gabelli preferred stocks are rated by Moody’s in the “A” credit range. Thus, the much higher yield of GDV-K versus the 30-year Treasury is quite large, which should be very attractive to conservative investors. Additionally, GDV-K pays a qualified dividend providing a large tax advantage versus Treasury bonds. While GDV-K has slightly more credit risk than treasuries, the after-tax yield is equivalent to a Treasury bond of over 6%. That is double the yield on the 30-year bond with great potential capital gains. That makes GDV-K relatively cheap compared to Treasuries.

According to CEF Connect, GDV has leverage of only 16% which is definitely on the low end for the “A” rated CEF preferred stocks. So GDV-K is an extremely low credit risk. And add to that, CEFs have leverage limits by law. This has resulted in no CEF preferred stocks having ever gone bad. This should be reassuring and why I think comparisons to treasury yields are fair.

I feel that at some point the Fed rate hikes are going to create an economic slowdown or recession which will likely cause the rise in interest rates to reverse. GDV-K is where you want to be if Treasury bonds rally, as the potential capital gains can be very large, dwarfing the yield which may not appear exciting to some.

Ex. #3: PRIF-L Term-Preferred Stock

Priority Income Fund, 6.375% Series L, Cumulative Redeemable Term-Preferred Stock, maturing 3/31/2029 (PRIF.PL)

In this mispricing example, we are not looking at mispricings so much within the same company but at mispricings within a sector – or mispricings within a group of stocks that are virtually interchangeable in terms of their business, their balance sheet, and their risk.

Like “A3” credit-rated GDV, Priority Income Fund is a CEF (closed-end fund), but the assets it holds are CLOs. As a CEF, it must keep its leverage below 50%. This makes it extremely safe from ever getting into trouble. Although PRIF and other CLO CEFs are unrated, and they do hold a riskier asset class than GDV, no preferred stock from a CEF has ever gone bad. Therefore, I personally consider these CLO CEFs to be investment-grade preferred stocks. Others may disagree.

PRIF is a private company, but it files with the SEC and its preferred stocks have traded on the NYSE for years. Their preferred stocks have generally traded with yields similar to their peers – Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), Eagle Point Credit (ECC), and OFS Credit (OCCI). Since they are under the same leverage limits as ECC, OXLC and OCCI, operate at pretty much the same leverage as their counterparts, and hold the same type of assets as their peers, the fact that the common stock does not trade publicly really doesn’t matter. Seeing that they are able to issue preferred stocks at generally the same yields as those of ECC, OXLC, and OCCI makes that apparent.

PRIF-L is a “term preferred” stock. That means that, unlike most preferred stocks (which are perpetual), these preferred stocks have a redemption date. Like bonds, having a redemption date provides you with protection against higher interest rates and inflation. We find the safety of having a redemption date a very valuable feature, and feel the term preferred stocks from CLO CEFs are almost always undervalued – providing YTMs that are much higher than they should be given the high safety of these preferred stocks. This is not just safety from inflation and interest rate rises but safety in terms of their leverage limits and that CEF preferred stocks have never gone bad.

Author's calculations 5/18

Since PRIF, ECC, and OXLC are virtually interchangeable companies, this allows us to compare their term preferred stocks. As you can see from the table above, PRIF-L with a 7.3% YTM is a supreme bargain relative to OXLCO with a 6.5% YTM. And even though PRIF-L is a shorter duration term-preferred than ECCC, it again has quite a better YTM despite the fact that a shorter duration term preferred should actually have a lower YTM.

Given our love for “term-preferred” stocks and baby bonds from CLO CEFs, we find PRIF-L to be an excellent buy with a YTM of 7.3%. This mispricing has been created by the illogical selling that happens in a panicky market and we want to take advantage of it.

If you own OXLCO or ECCC, you should definitely consider a swap.

Ex. #4: AAM-A Preferred Shares

Apollo Asset Management 6.375% Series A, Non-Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (AAM.PA)

This example involves looking at all the fixed-rate preferreds stocks that have the same credit rating in order to find the one with the highest yield within this certain credit rating category. Of course, this can also be done with baby bonds, although not a lot of them are rated.

In this example, we look at all preferred stocks that pay a “qualified” dividend and that come from strong investment-grade companies with an S&P rating of “A-“. Preferred stocks from “A-“ rated companies generally have BBB ratings. So here is what we found:

Author's table 5/18

As you can see, there are surprisingly huge differences in yield among preferred stocks that all have the same credit rating. You can see that preferred stock AAM-A, from Apollo Management, is at the top of the list, along with sister AAM-B (AAM.PB) and ATH-B (ATH.PB) which take the next two spots. Notice that AAM-A and AAM-B pay the same annual dividend (“Annual Amount" column in the chart). This should remind you of the GDV-K example in that AAM-A is trading at a higher current yield than AAM-B, yet is selling at a lower price giving AAM-A more price upside as well as a higher yield. So AAM-A is mispriced within BBB rated preferred stocks and also within the AAM preferred stocks.

If you like “qualified dividend” paying preferred stocks from highly rated companies, then why not go with one of the highest yielding preferred stocks on this list. And if you own one of these preferred stocks that are not at the top of the list, you should certainly consider selling it and buying one of the top yielders.

Relative Value

In the world of investing, there is no absolute fair value for a stock or bond. What is considered fair value changes constantly with interest rates, economic risk, sector risk, sentiment, and inflation? Company risk can also change dramatically in a short time. It is totally subjective. If we want to make the best fixed-income investments, we need to remove subjectivity. The only logical approach in making our investment decisions is to look at how a particular preferred stock or bond compares to other very similar preferred stocks or baby bonds.

Conclusion

I hope this article has been educational and has provided you with some good and undervalued investment ideas. And maybe it will change your approach to fixed-income investing.

I have been trading/investing in preferred stocks for well over 20 years. I used to invest in value common stocks but I found that I could actually do much better by buying preferred stocks and baby bonds and have a less risky portfolio at the same time. It is extremely difficult to take a relative value approach to common stocks, as companies are very different from each other and comparisons are virtually impossible to make. But it works very well with fixed-income securities by comparing them within the same company, same sector, or same credit rating.

It does take some work to evaluate relative value when making your fixed-income investment decisions, but if you do that, I can attest that you will handily beat the fixed-income benchmarks and actually outperform common stocks. When you are continuously upgrading your portfolio by trimming securities that are no longer the best value in their category and replacing them with the best relative values, then you are constantly going to improve your yield, safety, and capital gains.

This may surprise some people, but in some years this approach has resulted in capital gains being even larger than the dividend and interest income from my fixed-income securities. When you buy relatively mispriced securities you are buying securities that are likely to rise in price as the market generally eliminates these mispricings over time. And if not rise, fall less than other similar securities.

So if you are into a more active investing approach, you might want to take a look at your fixed-income securities and see how they compare to those from the same company, or from other companies in the same sector with similarly leveraged balance sheets, or from companies with the same credit rating.