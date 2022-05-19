FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been just shy of three years since I closed out my profitable short on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), and in that time, the shares have dropped another 93% against a gain of 41.5% for the S&P 500. I generated a very decent 47% return earlier, but it seems that I was premature in closing out my short trade in 2019. I promise that that’s not normally a problem for me. Anyway, I thought I’d review the name again to see if it’s time to take a position in this very beaten up name. I’ll make that determination by looking at the latest financial statements here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” paragraph, where I present you with the highlights of my thinking in case you missed the title and the above bullet points. I remain of the view that this is a troubled business that increases losses as it increases sales. This prompts the obvious question: if growing sales won’t lead to consistent profits, what will? On top of that, the company is far more indebted now than when I last reviewed this name. Finally, a fair argument could be made to suggest that the stock isn’t cheap, and that it’s simply continuing to slide lower until investors receive news of a positive catalyst of some kind. Thus, I will not go bargain hunting with this stock today. I will not be buying it. If you’re made of sterner stuff than me, though, and you want to buy this name, I would recommend you manifest that bullish take by buying calls in lieu of shares. These give you most of the upside stockholders will enjoy, at far less risk. Given that successful investing involves achieving superior risk adjusted returns, calls would be an obvious choice for longs here in my view.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare - Financial Update

Part of the reason for the current state of my social life is the fact that I love to complain about things. While this tendency may have cost me friends, I got to be me. Anyway, with that in mind, I will say that Tabula Rasa gives me a tremendous opportunity to indulge this odious personal trait. There’s so much to complain about here that I feel like a kid in a candy store.

I’ll start with the income statement, and the strong negative relationship between revenue and net income. It seems that the more this company sells, the more it loses. This is a phenomenon I identified years ago, and nothing’s happened in the meantime to change my view. For people who like to try to quantify relationships, the strong negative correlation between revenue and earnings equals about r=-.84 from 2014 to 2021. Given that revenue in Q1 2022 was 14% higher than it was in 2021, while losses were up by $8.7 million suggests to me that this relationship lingers. This prompts a question that I asked years ago, and remains unanswered: If growing sales doesn’t lead to consistent profits, what does? What is it going to take to make this enterprise consistently profitable?

Turning now to the balance sheet. When I last reviewed this business, I had to grudgingly admit that the capital structure was fairly solid, because cash of $20.3 million dwarfed the $152 thousand of debt on the books. I no longer have to admit that, and so I’m champing at the bit to write about the massively deteriorated capital structure here. At the end of Q1 2022, long term debt was ~$41 million, or 12.2% higher than it was in 2021. The level of long-term debt has climbed every year since 2018, and I see nothing on the horizon that’s going to change that.

All of the above increases risk massively, and so in order to invest in this name, the shares must be very cheaply priced. Even a very troubled business like this one can be a great investment if the ‘cigar butt” is sufficiently cheap. Let’s review and see how cheap (or not) the stock is, shall we?

Tabula Rasa Financials (Tabula Rasa investor relations)

The Stock

I’ve made the point so many times it might sound tiresome to readers. Thankfully for new people, I’m exceedingly comfortable exposing readers to some tedium for the benefit of people who are just joining us. In my view, the “company” is quite distinct from “the stock.” The former buys a host of inputs, adds value to them, and then sells them (hopefully) for a profit. The latter, on the other hand, is a scrip of virtual paper that represents an ownership stake in the business, and that’s where the similarity ends. The stock is a supposed proxy for the business that trades on a market and reveals more about the mood of the crowd than it does anything having to do with the underlying business.

In case this point hasn’t been made thoroughly enough, I want to demonstrate the distinction between the stock and the business by using Tabula Rasa itself as an example. It’s important to understand the distinction between the two, so please forgive my indulgence. Not enough time has passed since the company announced earnings on May 6th, so I’ll look at the prior quarter. The company announced results on February 25th. If you bought the stock that day, you’re down about 44% since. If you waited 2 months, you’re down by only about 3.4%. Not enough changed at the company over this relatively short span of time to warrant a 40%+ variance in returns, and the difference between a “bad” and “awful” return came down entirely to price paid. The person who bought the stock at a cheaper price did less badly. This is why I obsess about never overpaying for a stock.

In my previous article, I suggested investors avoid this name because the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of 223 times. That is morbidly expensive by any measure. Now that the shares have plummeted in price, maybe they’re now reasonably priced? Nope. The company is no longer burdened by free cash flow, but the last time it was, the shares were trading north of 210 times, per the following:

Data by YCharts

That said, I will admit that the shares are trading at a multi-year low on a price to sales basis, per the chart below. My problem here is that this stock was trading near a record low when the shares were $10, $15, $20, and yet they kept dropping. This tells me that the shares will continue to get cheaper until some catalyst causes them to reverse course. In my view, consistent profitability is an obvious catalyst that might turn this stock around.

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. If you read me regularly, you know that I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Tabula Rasa at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a CAGR of about 7%. I think this is very optimistic forecast that's unmoored from reality in my view.

Given the above, I’m not going to be buying in to this stock, and I recommend investors continue to avoid the name also.

Options As Alternative

It’s been brought to my attention on more than one occasion that not everyone shares my opinion. Sometimes the stark differences between my opinion and that of my interlocutor is expressed in a manner that’s bordering on the vituperative. Anyway, in case you’re such a person, and you insist on staying long here, I would recommend manifesting that perspective via call options. These give you most of the upside from a given investment, while limiting your capital at risk. Specifically, I would recommend people who want to stay long here buy the December calls with a strike of $5, currently priced at $.25-$.75. These are very much out of the money, but if some catalyst rescues this stock, I think it’ll drive well past $5 per share. If some catalyst to drive the shares higher does not materialize, I think the performance of these calls will be “less bad” than the stock. Again, I am not long here, but in case you are, I would recommend you go for the calls in lieu of stocks.

Conclusion

The evidence suggests that the strong disconnect between revenue and net income lingers, and it seems that the more this company sells, the more it loses. Things aren’t helped by the fact that debt has grown like the proverbial “weed” and shows no signs of slowing. In spite of all of this, the shares aren’t objectively cheap in my view. For these reasons, I would recommend investors avoid this stock. In case you’re interested in bargain hunting, and want to take a long position here, I would recommend manifesting that perspective via call options. As I’ve written elsewhere before, these give you most of the returns “flavour” for much lower levels of risk “calories.”