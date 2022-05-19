guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

The Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) offers targeted exposure to the leading U.S. aerospace & defense companies. The spark in geopolitical tensions this year with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has been a major development representing a significant opportunity for the industry in support of allied military operations.

While we can all stand for peace, the reality is that war is big business and the PPA ETF is well-positioned to capture several long-term growth tailwinds. What we like about PPA is that its portfolio strategy has some advantages over comparable exchange-traded funds, while also outperforming historically. Overall, we are bullish on PPA as a high-quality ETF that has upside from current levels.

What Is The PPA ETF

PPA technically tracks the "SPADE Defense Index" which focuses on companies systematically important to defense and homeland security. The products and services here include the development and manufacturing of military aircraft, armored vehicles, helicopters, drones, and weapons systems. On the tech side, specialized communications, intelligence, and military cybersecurity are also themes captured in the industry.

The underlying index and PPA ETF feature a modified market capitalization weighting methodology with the key feature of capping any single stock to a 10% weighting. Companies are further scored based on their relevance to the industry. Other criteria include a minimum market value of $250 million for all companies.

Taking a look at the current portfolio with 56 holdings, General Dynamics Corp. (GD), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), and Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) each has a 7% weighting in the fund. Down the list, other major aerospace players are represented with Boeing Co (BA) with a 6% weighting while L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) are closer to 5%.

Seeking Alpha

It's worth mentioning that investors have some choices for ETFs targeting this industry between the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) along with the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) which invest in a similar group of stocks but with some key differences. We have a couple of reasons to favor PPA as our top pick in this group.

While ITA is the largest aerospace & defense ETF with $2.5 billion in net assets compared to $1.3 billion in PPA, one criticism is that the fund is "top-heavy" considering Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin together alone represent 38% of the portfolio weighting. While these companies are indeed important, this level of concentration nearly defeats the purpose of an ETF. In this regard, PPA does a better job with its balanced approach. Its portfolio methodology results in more diversification across a larger group of leaders beyond RTX and LMT.

In the case of XAR, the SPDR fund takes an equal-weighted approach meaning large and mid-caps have a similar weighting in the fund. This adds extra volatility to XAR considering some of the smaller companies have weaker fundamentals and lack the scale advantages of the market leaders.

Seeking Alpha

PPA Performance

Year to date, PPA is down around 3% which is in the context of the broader market selloff. In this regard, PPA has both outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) as well as ITA which is down by 4% and a much narrower loss compared to the 10% decline in XAR.

Data by YCharts

What's more impressive is PPA's outperformance compared to ITA and XAR over a longer time frame. Over the past 3-years, PPA has returned a cumulative 17% compared to 10% in ITA while XAR is down 1%. PPA also beats out the other two ETFs with a higher return over the last decade. Again, we think PPA portfolio composition and weighting strategy have played a role in this spread. To be clear, it's possible any of the three ETFs can lead higher over any particular timeframe going forward. The case we make is that PPA's strategy has proven to be more efficient in different market environments with a higher risk-adjusted return.

Data by YCharts

For this year, among the top holding, several of the defense stocks have led higher with Lockheed Martin returning 23% this year, followed by Northrop Grumman at 18%, while General Dynamics also has a solid 10% return. On the other end, Boeing stands out as the biggest loser, shedding 38% year to date, through May 18th.

On the side of civil aviation and aerospace, the segment has been defined by the recovery in air travel from the pandemic disruptions, adding demand for new manufacturing, although rising cost pressures and supply chain challenges have added to earnings headwinds this year. The companies with more exposure to defense, weapons systems, and military contracts have in general outperformed particularly since the initial Russia-Ukraine invasion headlines in late February.

source: YCharts

PPA ETF Price Forecast

In a historically challenging market environment, defense stocks have held up. The bullish case for PPA considers that the rising global tensions not only with Russia but also China have renewed the importance on investing in defense. The understanding is that even if there is a resolution in Ukraine in the near term, which appears unlikely at this point, NATO allies are set on adding to military spending in preparation for the next conflict. Connecting the dots, the defense industry leaders will likely be on the receiving end of new contracts that can represent a boom for business.

Seeking Alpha

During the Q1 earnings season, one of the themes from defense companies was sales boost from the Ukraine war is still in the early stages. For example, Raytheon CEO Gregory Hayes during the earnings conference call made a point of explaining that much of the weapons and military equipment being used "in theater" right now comes from existing stockpiles that were held by the Department of Defense. The expectation is that big new orders to replenish supplies of the company's "Javelin" anti-tank guided munition and "Stinger" anti-aircraft missile will end up being reflected in 2023 and 2024 financials.

This setup extends across the industry to both large and small players. There is an expectation that government budgetary defense requests will increase next year in the U.S. and from NATO allies. That includes the militarization of potential new NATO members like Sweden and Finland that have expressed interest in joining. In other words, the sense is that a new investment spending cycle in defense is just getting started and can represent a growth runway for the stocks within PPA over the next several years.

Final Thoughts

We are bullish on PPA and view the current level as a buying opportunity. The fund has pulled back around 12% from its recent high but the level around $70.00 per share as an area of technical support that can pivot into a new rally.

In terms of risks, civil aerospace is exposed to trends in the global outlook. Signs the economy is slowing accompanied by weaker consumer spending and industrial production will likely keep the broader stock market volatile. High inflation and supply chain challenges can pressure earnings. Poor risk sentiment can open the door for a leg lower in all stocks. Still, we see the defense industry as outperforming as growth accelerates going forward.