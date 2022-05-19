curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) announced that the Yellowtail part of the total partnership has now been approved. Along with that announcement came a goal that the partnership expects to have 6 FPSOs producing by 2027. That is subject (of course) to the permitting process and market conditions as well as partner approvals. But a lot of that is routine under current market conditions.

The surprise came right around the first quarter announcement when the Guyana partnership announced that the third platform would be delivered at the end of 2023 rather than in 2024. That was followed up with an announcement of three more discoveries. The pace of exploration (in my opinion) and development appears to be picking up.

Since there are only two producing platforms at the current time, and the next platform is not expected to begin production until late 2023, that means there will be a more than one-year space between FPSO start-up schedules. After that, a startup each year will be expected, and each startup will be significant to the production growth of Hess Corporation. Hess will become that rare growth company in a notoriously cyclical industry with low visibility.

Hess Corporation Growth Due To the Guyana Partnership (Hess Corporation April 2022, Investor Presentation)

Management is already busy spelling out to the market what this means for a company the size of Hess. The production offshore is actually extremely low-cost production that will lower the company average cost to significantly increase company profitability.

The kind of growth shown above will be very durable even in the face of the cyclical nature of the industry unless the cycle reaches the extremes of fiscal year 2020 (very unlikely). A decrease in oil prices to the level shown above will still provide growth in profits and cash flow from the current pricing levels.

The fact that there are more discoveries to get into production is icing on the cake. Management long ago estimated that there are enough discoveries for 10 FPSOs and that estimate was recently updated higher (finally).

Hess Corporation Summary Of Sanctioned Production Developments (Hess Corporation April 2022, Investor Presentation)

The latest project breakeven is at a price that few places in the world can compete with. This is often necessary because offshore projects are tremendously expensive. The FPSO's shown above often range in the $4 billion to $6 billion range. Luckily, the partnership has the first two in production at a time when much of the offshore and related industries were in a recession (at least). So, the prices obtained for the project costs were dirt cheap.

Now, the fantastically high oil prices may well result in complete payback of the costs of the first two projects shown above at a time when that cash flow is really needed to grow production as rapidly as the partners project. The savings from not having to sell more assets or (worse yet) borrowing money are tremendous for a project like this.

This is the kind of project that banks and the debt market would line up to lend to. Having the beginning money back in the pockets of the partnership clearly puts the partnership in the driver's seat to grow conservatively or borrow money against debt free assets to grow faster.

Hess had already been servicing the cash needs by primarily selling noncore assets to raise cash for the project. This made sense because offshore projects tend to be incredibly long lived. When you consider that the reserve report does not include the oil in place, but only the recoverable oil on location, there could be plenty of room for reserve growth as industry technology continues to advance.

The Hess share of the (very recently now) 11 billion barrels of oil that can be recovered is roughly 4 billion barrels. That figure was recently updated. But the stock price of Hess has not come close to responding to that kind of reserve report (let alone the growth potential of the project).

The likely reason for this lack of response is that cash flow had yet to arrive. Clearly that changed in the current fiscal year with the startup of a larger FPSO. There will be a one-year gap in FPSO deliveries that a momentum based Mr. Market does not like. Then constant FPSO deliveries each year will likely cause Mr. Market to value this stock as a growth stock no matter where the oil prices are headed (except for extreme cases).

Hess Corporation Map Of Guyana Partnership Discoveries And Lease Holdings (Hess Corporation April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The best part of the partnership situation is that there are several more blocks shown above that the operator, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has yet to really explore. Supposedly there will be an exploration well or two in at least one of these other blocks in the current fiscal year. Given the success so far, the potential for more significant discoveries appears to be excellent (but definitely not guaranteed).

Hess has allocated $450 million for exploration in Guyana and Suriname as well as some Gulf of Mexico Projects. That gives investors a very rough idea as to how expensive these projects are (and how big the wells need to be to be considered commercial). Estimates for the newly approved Yellowtail FPSO project run as high as $10 billion which includes all the supporting infrastructure.

Suriname represents yet another growth area for this partnership. The biggest deal for investors is that this company is involved with the first partnership to benefit from the cash flows of the successful discoveries. Generally, it takes 5 to 7 years to bring an offshore discovery online because enough wells need to be drilled to justify the expense of an FPSO and all that goes with it. That means this partnership is probably a good five years ahead of anyone else involved in Guyana and Suriname because this is the only partnership that has begun producing oil in this basin.

Hess is one of the smaller companies involved in a large project like this. So the stock is far more likely to soar as cash flow expands. I would not dream of a price target until the announcement of significant discoveries ends. For me, the stock price would have to soar to ridiculous levels for me to even think about selling. Instead, this stock is likely to be a buying opportunity on any significant pullbacks as long as the growth story remains intact. The way things are going, that growth story is likely to be a significant attraction for at least a decade and probably two decades.

Hess may become a takeover candidate as one of the partners would likely save a fair amount of money by acquiring the Hess share. ExxonMobil has from time to time grown by purchasing partners in major projects. Even if Hess remains independent the whole time, the company is likely to be an attractive investment for years to come. The Guyana project is going to transform Hess Corporation into a far larger company.