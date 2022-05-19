Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation's (NASDAQ:BKCC) management is heading towards its goal to make the company's portfolio safer. This portfolio restructuring can bring down the previously bigger-than-average default loan rate of the company. There are still a number of investment companies in this Grade 4 rating however if there is no major recession when these middle-market companies go bust, BKCC's portfolio could be considered secure. The company also has a below-than-average yield on income-producing securities and trades only 13% below its NAV. That is why I am still neutral on BKCC.

Business Model

BKCC is a business development company that invests in U.S. middle-market companies via senior secured loans, subordinated loans, and equity. BKCC is the 32nd largest BDC in the U.S. among the 49 publicly traded BDCs. The vast majority of the company's debt is in senior secured first-lien loans and this share has been growing from quarter to quarter. The management committed approximately a year and a half ago to restructure the portfolio and grow the share of first-lien loans. This has been successful because since my last article they could increase the share of the first lien loans in the portfolio by 4.7%. The management's long-term goal is an 80% first-lien loan total portfolio with 100+ portfolio companies. They are also aiming to reduce the unsecured assets below 5% of the total portfolio. The management could also grow the net investment income during the last 12 months.

U.S. Middle-Market Companies

According to Fitch Ratings, the U.S. corporate loan issuers will face a bigger risk in the second half of 2022 than previously in a near-zero interest rate environment as interest rates start to climb. BKCC has generally a larger default rate than the middle market loan default rates of 1.4% on large middle-market loans and 0.8% on institutional leveraged loans. The company (like all BDCs) has a rating for its debt. They consider Grade 4 as,

Investments in portfolio companies whose performance is materially below the Advisor's original base case expectations or risk factors have increased substantially since the time of original investment or subsequent restructuring. Some loss of principal (or invested capital) is expected.

As of 31/03/2022 the company had 4.4% of its assets in the Grade 4 rating. This does not mean a 4.4% default rate but if only a third of these assets will go to default that is more than the industry average. In addition, Fitch expects growth in default of middle-market loans in 2022 compared to 2021. However, the good news is that the general default rate of the companies BKCC invests in is very similar to U.S. large corporations.

Valuation

BKCC trades 13% below its NAV. It is a better deal than buying the company in December with a P/NAV of 0.99. However, the decline is justifiable, and it was not due to the price decline in 2022 because BKCC has a YTD return of -0.1%. The price to NAV decline was slightly because of the decline in NAV and total assets. The total assets of BKCC declined by approximately 6.8% in the last quarter. BKCC's yield on income-producing securities (at fair value) is 8.5%. This is lower than the sector mean and median but similar to Saratoga Investment Corp.'s (SAR) interest percentage of 8.5% on its portfolio. But comparing it to a similar market cap BDC such as Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) it has a portfolio yield on debt investments of 12.4%. These factors suggest to me that the company's current price is fairly valued compared to January pricing.

Company-Specific Risks

The main risk for BKCC and its shareholders is the rise in default rates and more assets moving to Grade 4 from Grade 3 rating. I believe this is the biggest risk the management faces for 2022 and 2023. If the worst-case scenario happens and more portfolio companies default on their loans BKCC will have to cut its dividend. It is also possible that the interest expense will rise due to the general interest rate increases however if BKCC continues to lend out on a floating rate this could only cause a short-term issue. I would have rated the portfolio restructure a major risk a year and a half ago but it seems that the management could successfully deliver positive results and, is on its way to achieving the full restructure of the portfolio to safer assets.

My Updated Take On BKCC's Dividend

There was no change in BKCC's dividend since 2021. The company still pays the same $0.1 per share quarterly and no analyst expects a dividend increase in 2022 or 2023. It has a forward dividend yield of 9.83%. The payout ratio is still overstretched well above the 100% barrier. BKCC could maintain its dividends partly because of the extensive growth of diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the last year. The management increased the average shares outstanding by a staggering 27.69% during 2021. I do not expect that in the upcoming years it can be maintained. If the NII growth cannot be maintained, then the company might have to cut its dividend. If this growth is ground to a halt a small dividend cut is possible in my opinion due to overstretched payout ratio and the mitigation of new share issues to support the operations.

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Final Thoughts

BKCC is not any income investor's dream company but it has a serious value below its surface. The main risk factor is the default rate and its grade 4 loans which can damage the company's NII. I believe the current price indicates a fair valuation because of the portfolio's lower-than-average investment yield among other BDCs. Let's see what happens when the management finishes the portfolio restructure. Until then, I am neutral on BKCC.