The Consumer Is Not Dead

Stocks eroded yesterday in a gradual sell off, resulting in the largest one-day decline since June 2020. Sentiment soured on two disappointing earnings reports from industry titans Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Both suffered their worst one-day drops since the Black Monday crash in 1987. Investors extrapolated the shortfalls at both companies across the entire consumer discretionary and staple sectors, which were both down approximately 6%. Suddenly, fear of inflation and tightening financial conditions became anxiety about an impending recession, as though the prior day’s robust retail sales report for April did not happen.

While it is true that Target’s bottom line fell well short of expectations, revenues exceeded those expectations. The company decided to absorb higher supply-chain costs and inflationary pressures for its customers in hopes of gaining market share. More importantly, as consumers have been shifting their spending from goods to services, both Target and Walmart are selling fewer higher margin items. In other words, their customers are not buying as many kitchen appliances, flat screen TVs, and furniture. Instead, they are prioritizing travel, entertainment, food, and other experiences.

Are these company-specific problems or an industry-wide collapse? Retailers like TJX Companies clearly did a much better job of managing inventories and protecting margins, reporting better-than-expected top and bottom line numbers yesterday over the same time period. Costco reported comparable sales growth of 12.6% for April with net sales up 13.9%, and when gasoline is excluded, the increase was still a healthy 8.7%.

There is no question that supply-chain issues, including higher fuel and freight costs, are impacting the entire industry, but some companies are doing a much better job of handling it than others. These are also issues that should be alleviated over time with the peak impact behind us. Regardless, yesterday’s market action assumes the consumer is dead, which is absolutely not the case.

There are also no indications that a recession is imminent, as the Atlanta Fed’s real-time GDP estimator for the second quarter has been creeping higher on incoming data. It now projects growth of 2.4%. While it does not tend to be very accurate on the absolute number reported, its rate of change and direction have been consistent with economic activity.

When the fear in markets is palpable, the financial media never fails to trot out the biggest bear it can find to stir the pot. Yesterday’s special guest on CNBC was legendary investor Jeremy Grantham, who has an excellent long-term track record as a value investor with one caveat—he has been consistently calling for a market collapse for a decade, and his performance and asset management company has suffered mightily as a result of it.

He has been a huge critic of Fed policy dating back to the Great Financial Crisis and has made excellent points about the impact monetary largesse has had on financial asset prices. Yet outlooks should be based on what we think the market will do rather than what we think they should do, and I think he has fallen victim to that error. Therefore, where he magically appears on a day the Dow Jones Industrials falls more than 1,000 points, I view it as more of a contrarian indicator than a reason to be more concerned.