peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) has been one very conservative microcap. This is one of the very few companies that could afford to cut back activities when those activities made no economic sense. So many others had to keep whatever cash they could coming in the door to meet debt and other obligations. Now all that is going to change into a growth mode. So, the stock price future is likely to be very different from the past.

What is even better is the first quarter announcement contained a statement about production outpacing expectations. This led to an assumption that there would be more oil sales in the current fiscal year than in the past. The first quarter had a great beginning to cash flow and management mentioned a second sale of production would close in June. That kind of "cashing-in" of production has been a long time coming. It will likely provide a lot of cash for the heightened activity management appears to be planning for the future.

Investors often ask me about a price target. But by nature, I am not a trader. Therefore, when a strategic change like this happens, I tend to hang on as long as the growth story lasts. The only way I would consider selling is if the stock price became so ridiculously over-priced that it would take years of growth for the investor to recover to current levels. That rarely happens with cyclical companies. Instead, the new growth strategy is likely to result in a "buy on the dips" investing strategy for those that would be interested.

This is still a cyclical industry. So, oil prices will rise and fall, and the stock price will be volatile as a result. But the growth story should result in a steadily higher price throughout the cycle. The result is that the downside will be minimized while the upside will rise with overall production. The company has a new contract with Egypt that allows for more profitability as various oil prices. Therefore, growth is likely to continue short of a depression or another coronavirus shut-in worldwide. Those extremes are not likely.

TransGlobe Energy Production And Cash Flow Guidance (TransGlobe Energy April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Cash flow at current market prices is likely to approach one-half the enterprise value of the company. That alone does not make the investment cheap because no one expects the current prices to last.

Instead, what aids the potential investment story is the capital budget that promises to increase production significantly. Therefore, any declines in the selling price of oil are likely to be met with significant production increases. Oil prices are likely to stay in a very profitable range for some time to come.

This is one of very few companies that will be growing production at a decent rate while also returning some money to shareholders. The reason that this can happen is the negative net debt position that management has maintained for several years. The result of that position was plenty of cash on the balance sheet combined with a minimal amount of debt repayment requirements and interest expense.

This management was in the position of being able to expand operations at its pace of growth instead of bowing to market demands. Lenders will lend to anyone that does not need the money. A negative net debt position qualifies as a very strong potential customer (for lenders) no matter the size of the company. The new, more profitable, contract with Egypt is "icing on the cake" in that it allows even more lending safety.

TransGlobe Energy Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 18, 2022)

The stock price, like many in the industry was pulverized during the downturn. There was also a concern about declining production during the three-year negotiating period for the new contract with Egypt. For Mr. Market, three years was far beyond any reasonable amount of patience that one could reasonably expect. So, the market just assumed production would go down and eventually force a company liquidation.

The nice part about such a negative assumption is that despite the comeback of the stock price, it still has more climbing to do to get to a growth-oriented valuation. A typical growth valuation is eight to ten times cash flow from operating activities even if the price of oil settles into WTI $80 or slightly less. This stock price is nothing close to that.

Mr. Market as usual is going to demand some operating history before that valuation occurs. The process for beginning the growth spurt is already in place. Management immediately "got the rigs drilling" the minute management was reasonably sure of the terms of the new contract and that the contract would be ratified.

TransGlobe Energy Capital Budget Guidance For Fiscal Year 2022 (TransGlobe Energy April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Some would expect a rather dramatic explosion of production growth from all the activity shown above by a relatively small company. However, this company is a secondary recovery expert. It is not unusual for secondary recovery techniques to take a year to show the benefits of an investment made at the present time.

That kind of result may frustrate a momentum-based market. So, the stock price may mark time at a certain point until the results of investment in secondary recovery techniques show results. In fact, it may appear to the market that a large portion of the capital budget was "wasted" because production will not grow in proportion to the amount of capital spent (right away).

But expenditures made now will likely provide for years of future growth with much lower capital expenditures. Secondary recovery often requires a fair amount of capital up front while requiring incremental amounts to keep the production growth on track.

TransGlobe Energy Growth Possibilities Delineated In The Eastern Desert (TransGlobe Energy April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The result of all of this is tremendous low risk growth for a company the size of TransGlobe Energy. The nice part about secondary recovery is that the oil is known. The exploration risk is minimal to non-existent. The only challenge is to get the oil out of the ground (and at times that can be quite a challenge). What is even better is that technology in the industry keeps advancing. So, there is every possibility that the reserves shown above can grow for a long time to come.

That makes the proposition shown above a very low risk proposition for upstream companies. Lowering the risk even more is the cost recovery provisions of the new contract with Egypt. So many companies lose every time when they drill a dry hole. That is not the case with this company because of the cost recovery provisions of the contract.

TransGlobe Energy Western Egypt Light Oil Prospects (TransGlobbe Energy April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

What is interesting is that light oil concession has been "put on hold" so that the company can develop the heavy oil prospects elsewhere. That should give investors an idea as to how profitable the new contract is for those older fields.

Admittedly, the uncertainty is higher in this primary recovery area. This area has traditional exploration along with all the usual risks. The only thing in favor of a small company like this is that the reserves discovered are likely to prove uninteresting to the large companies drilling in Egypt.

However, those reserves are also likely to be better known than the traditional higher risk exploration drilling in areas with no previous production. That lower risk also means that secondary recovery techniques will likely be required in this area as well rather quickly.

On the other hand, light oil is likely to become a focus for the Egyptian business as the company grows. No matter how management chooses to grow the company, there is now a lot of profitable ways to pursue that growth. Most of those ways are relatively low risk for an upstream company.

Management has done business in Egypt for a very long time. Egypt needs the hard currency earned by exporting oil. So, the business atmosphere is very supportive of oil and gas. That supportive atmosphere is likely to be around for a long time to come because most politicians love to spend money generated by a business like this. This company is likely to become quite a bit larger than is the case currently as a result.