Investment Thesis

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported robust results for Q1 in late April as its performance surprised to the upside against the consensus estimates. In addition, the company proved that its supply chain and cost management were better than estimated. Therefore, we do not doubt that Enphase has performed remarkably well.

Notwithstanding, we think ENPH stock's growth premium could work against it in the near term. Furthermore, its growth could likely peak in FY22, and the company could face challenging comps in FY23. In addition, we noticed a consolidation zone that looks increasingly like a distribution phase. We believe the massive bull trap in December validates our thesis that the stock could have further to fall from here.

ENPH last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 42.97x (well above the S&P 500's NTM normalized P/E of 16.7x). In addition, with its EPS and free cash flow (FCF) estimated to decelerate, we urge investors to take their profit now and rotate.

As a result, we revise our rating on ENPH stock from Hold to Sell.

Solid Q1, But Growth Likely Slowing Through FY23

Enphase revenue by region change % (Company filings)

Enphase reported revenue of $441.29M in FQ1, up 46.2% YoY. It also posted an adjusted EPS of $0.79. While it handily beat the revised consensus estimates, Enphase's growth has markedly decelerated, which has been a consistent cause for concern.

As seen above, both segments (US and International) have continued to demonstrate slowing growth. Its US segment growth fell to 49.1% YoY in FQ1, down from FQ4's 55.8%. In addition, its International segment growth dropped to 33%, down from FQ4's 56.1%. Therefore, we think investors need to adjust their expectations moving forward. Given the ongoing macro weakness, supply chain headwinds, rising inflation, and rate hike challenges, its growth could slow dramatically.

Enphase revenue change % and Adj. EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Enphase guided revenue of $505M (midpoint) for FQ2, up 59.8% YoY. The updated consensus estimates are slightly lower at $504.07M, up 59.5% YoY. However, Enphase's upgraded FY22 revenue growth estimates of 50% YoY indicate that its growth could slow in H2'22. We believe the deceleration prognosis is credible, given the deteriorating macro stresses. Moreover, Enphase could see a further slowdown in growth through FY23, as seen above.

Enphase Adj. EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Enphase FCF consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Notably, its profitability and FCF are also expected to be impacted markedly. For instance, Enphase's adjusted EPS growth is estimated to decelerate to 43.1% in FY22 from FY21's 75.9% growth. Moreover, its FCF margins are also expected to fall to 20.9% in FY22, and its FCF growth is also estimated to slow to 44.2%, down from FY21's 53.1%.

More importantly, Enphase's slowing revenue and EPS growth is expected to follow through FY23 as the comps become increasingly challenging. That should be a worrying outlook for investors to consider.

ENPH Stock Needs To Reset Its Growth Premium

ENPH stock NTM FCF yields % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

ENPH last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 42.97x. Therefore, the growth premium is significant. Moreover, if we used its NTM GAAP P/E, the premium becomes even more substantial, at 91.76x.

Consequently, we think its growth premium is unsustainable, especially in the face of slowing EPS and FCF growth. Therefore, we believe the market needs to significantly digest ENPH stock's growth premium to reset expectations.

Price Action Warrants Caution

ENPH stock price chart (TradingView)

Moreover, our price action analysis also indicates that further caution is warranted amid Enphase's slowing growth. We believe that the massive gains from 2020 are getting digested. The significant bull trap in December corroborated our price analysis that the current consolidation is likely an astute distribution phase.

Furthermore, a series of traps also created critical resistance levels that had impeded ENPH stock from breaking higher several times previously.

While we think the $110 level could be helpful as a near-term bottom, we believe it's unlikely to hold. Therefore, we urge investors to wait patiently for a re-test of the $110 level (which has not been tested) before considering adding exposure.

If that level fails to hold, there could be more pain as ENPH stock could be in a massive free-fall before finding its next intermediate support level.

Is ENPH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We revise our rating on ENPH stock from Hold to Sell. We encourage investors to consider cutting exposure fully or partially, as the stock is still priced at a steep premium amid slowing growth.

Furthermore, our price action analysis suggests more pain could be ahead if the $110 support level does not hold.