Investment Thesis

Since 2017, Tile Shop's (NASDAQ:TTSH) revenues have been mostly stagnant, except for last year. After a period of strong demand last year, the company is facing a cyclical downturn with rising interest rates and normalization of demand. Generally, interest rate hikes deteriorate consumer spending power. This combined with the lapping of last year’s healthy demand should result in a slowdown in revenue growth in the coming quarters. Moreover, TTSH’s strategy to increase inventories to weather supply chain woes could be a risky bet. If the demand falls more than expectations, there is a risk of markdown and heavy discounting.

However, with the reopening of the U.S. economy and increasing demand for professionals, the company’s healthy exposure to the professional category should act as a tailwind. The company is also raising prices to offset inflation, which should benefit margins. The stock price is trading at ~8.82x EV/EBITDA (FWD). I believe, the negatives and positives are well-balanced at the current levels and hence, I would prefer to be on the sidelines. So, I have a neutral rating on the stock.

TTSH Q1 Earnings

Tile Shop posted the Q1 results with revenue of ~102.47 million growing ~11.3% Y/Y. Same-store sales increased ~10.7%Y/Y while diluted GAAP EPS decreased ~30% to $0.07 from $0.10 last year. The gross profit margin decreased 450 basis points to ~65.2% primarily due to vendor price increases in response to increases in the cost of energy, labour, and other inflationary cost pressures as well as higher international freight rates. Operating income decreased ~31.45% to ~$4.73 million compared to ~$6.9 million in Q1 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter decreased ~33.8% to ~$3.51 million from ~$5.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Macro Headwinds

Margin pressure is hurting companies across the board, and Tile Shop is no exception. TTSH's cost of sales as a percentage of revenues increased by 450 basis points to ~34.7% in Q1 2021 from ~30.29% in Q1 2021. This was attributed to higher transportation and product costs. The company sources approximately 73% of its total product from outside of North America. The supply chain disruption, followed by the Pandemic, has been further exacerbated due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Given the company’s reliance on the overseas manufacturers for a larger portion of its inventory purchases, the company is vulnerable to supply chain-related headwinds in sourcing its inventory and may have to incur additional costs.

Following a period of strong demand and lower interest rates, inflation is on a rise and the Fed has begun raising rates in order to counteract the impact of inflation on the economy. Interest rate hikes may have a negative impact on the demand. Furthermore, the company will be lapping the stronger demand from last year. As a result, we may see a slowdown in growth.

Company-Specific Concerns And Initiatives

The company is investing to increase its inventory levels to counteract supply chain constraints. This, however, could be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it would provide the company with a competitive advantage. On the other hand, it may have a negative impact on operating margins. As previously stated, we anticipate a return to normal demand in the coming quarters. However, if the macro-headwinds become dominant and demand falls more than expected, the company will be left with additional inventories. So, there is a risk of inventory writedown which may result in margin erosion.

TTSH has been investing in digital infrastructure to build out seamless, best-in-class e-commerce capabilities. However, as of Q1 2022, e-commerce accounted for merely ~5% of the total sales. In contrast, Floor & Décor (FND), one of the company’s bigger competitors, generated -17.7% of its sales through online channels. In addition, the store count for Tile Shop hasn’t grown much over the last 5 years. The company store count has increased from 138 stores in 2017 to 143 stores at the end of Q1 2022 (or ~1 net new store opened per year), whereas Floor & Décor has grown from 100 to 166 stores during the same time period. This indicates that TTSH has fallen behind its peers.

However, not everything is bleak for the company. With the resurgence of the economy, the demand for professionals should increase. PRO customers account for approximately 60% of the company’s revenue. With the loyalty program which provides great benefits to the professional customers that include tier discounts, referral rebates, and no-fee job site delivery, the company could attract more professionals. Hence, TTSH’s healthy presence in the PRO category bodes well for the demand outlook in the near quarters. The company has also started implementing price increases to offset inflation, which should benefit margins going forward.

Valuation And Conclusion

The company faces macro headwinds with rising interest rates and is lapping strong demand from the last year. Interest rate hikes generally have a negative impact on consumer spending power. This combined with the lapping of a healthy demand last year should result in a slowdown in revenue growth. However, the company should benefit from its strong presence across the professional segment. Its margins should also benefit from potential price increases. I believe the company's business's positives and negatives are currently well-balanced. Moreover, while the stock has corrected meaningfully post its last quarter earnings, its valuation at ~8.82x EV/EBITDA (FWD) is not really cheap. Considering all the factors, I prefer to be on the sidelines and have a neutral rating on the stock.