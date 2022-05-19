The Retail Investor's Greatest Fear Isn't A Market Crash

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

During the last decade, a bull market for the record books—where illusions of fast money proliferated even as bargains became scarce—tested the value-based investor's thoughtfulness, discipline, and patience. Then, in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily crashed the party. And now here we are two years later with a war, inflation, rising interest rates, and a volatile stock market.

In upmarket cycles, those who compromise and join the herd in scooping up overpriced growth stocks, poor-quality value traps, or tempting fads because of the fear of missing out or FOMO regret their purchases when the market retreats.

Thus, here is a question for the thoughtful investor to ask, "What do I dread the most, the fear of missing out or the fear of losing money?"

A portfolio built on the fear of losing money has more potential to outperform the market over a long-term horizon than a basket of trades constructed on fads or trends purchased on the fear of missing out. As a bonus, the partial ownership of quality companies purchased at value prices gives the disciplined and patient investor the sense of contributing to socioeconomic opportunities for loved ones, their country, and the world.

The Elephant on the Trading Floor

In addressing the current market conditions, it is wise to acknowledge the elephant in the room by looking at the history of corrections and bear markets. It is never as bad as the headlines or frenzied trading activity make it out to be. Depending on the economic cycle, the question begs:

Are we in a correction—defined as a broad market index, such as the Dow Jones Industrials, S&P 500, or NASDAQ-100, being down more than 10 percent from its market high—or are we experiencing an extended bear market?

Whether entering a prolonged bear market—defined as 20 percent off the highs—or experiencing the so-called market head fake, we must remind ourselves that each market direction is an opportunity.

Bull market: Continue to grow your portfolio with the magic of compounding as you prune your long-term holdings, if warranted, for profit-taking or rebalancing from any overheating.

Market correction: Bargain-hunting time for quality names at reasonable prices; however, resist selling underperformers at a loss, if at all possible.

Bear market: Buy, buy, and buy as the crowd screams bye, bye, and bye.

The disciplined and patient investor will sell or reduce holdings only at a profit.

A History of S&P 500 Corrections

Looking specifically at S&P 500 corrections illustrates the opportunity presented during emotion-testing times for investors.

According to a January 2018 report from Goldman Sachs's chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer,* throughout market history, S&P 500 corrections and bear markets have durations of between one and thirty-one months. And just nine of the thirty-seven corrections lasted longer than twelve months. Recoveries often have lengthier durations, although perhaps each is more profitable than the corresponding correction.

The study showed how bull market corrections averaged a drop of 13 percent over four months and took about the same length of time to recover. When the S&P fell at least 20 percent from its record high into the bear market territory, the pain lasted for twenty-two months on average. The typical decline was 30 percent for bear markets.

A takeaway from Oppenheimer's study is the best-practices approach to corrections or bear markets is the self-reminder that we are far from the end of the world as we know it. Nevertheless, perhaps an intriguing portfolio opportunity is at our fingertips more than any ensuing, albeit short-lived, event from the downturn. For example, in 2020, fate was pending on whether the coronavirus pandemic was driving a brief market correction in a controlled outbreak, or worse, a sustained bear market as the dire consequence of human suffering from health or economic distress.

The lesson is to focus on opportunities created by the news instead of the event itself, notwithstanding an adverse event hitting close to home.

*Evelyn Chang, "The Stock Market is Officially in a Correction... Here's What Usually Happens Next," CNBC.com, February 8, 2018.

In the Pursuit of Quality Plus Value

During the epic bull market of the last decade, the Wall Street consensus appeared as an overheated bull market where speculation ruled and valuations went ignored. Shorts were perhaps the exception, although they engaged in speculative activity nonetheless. As a result of the climate, portfolios were performing more as watch lists than buy lists. Hence, continue to seek excellent, publicly traded companies with solid fundamentals inspiring you to take part as a proud owner. Be an advocate of the companies harboring quality products or services and consistent profitability.

The lesson is to practice patience and discipline in advance of the unpredictable surprise macroeconomic event or the market's fearful retreat from stocks. Each juncture presents an ideal opportunity to add targeted common shares of select enterprises to your portfolio.

Call me an idealist, but I prefer contributing to society and my family by taking an ownership slice of a company that provides quality and value to a world that is starving for each. Great businesses always find ways to endure by surviving internal micro issues or external macroeconomic and geopolitical events. Since the pursuit of quality plus value works well in many areas of our lives, it is essential to include investing in the realm.

Never celebrate macro or microeconomic events and the inevitable harm each does to fellow workers or investors who become the unfortunate victims of an affected economy, sector, stock, natural disaster, or health crisis. Instead, revisit your portfolio and watchlist and begin new research to look for individual companies where strong fundamentals, sensible valuations, and comfortable margins of safety merge in a rare perfect storm of opportunity. Of course, as everyday investors on Main Street, it is our inherent responsibility to be greedy when the market is fearful. And when the market or management gets greedy in an invested company or industry, reverse course and reduce or sell off as key metrics dictate.

Pursue alpha with large doses of rationale, saving any emotion to celebrate successes or assess failures after the trade — never before. The lesson for the independent investor is to stop market timing or stock trading and start investing or divesting as macro and microeconomic conditions dictate. Such a contrarian's retreat from the crowd requires the accumulation of the rarest of commodities: thought, common sense, patience, and discipline.

Buybacks and Insiders Trading

It amazes how C-suites and boards of directors often house the worse value investors in managing buybacks and stock options.

The financial media celebrates share repurchases as shareholder-friendly. However, if the company is overpaying for its own stock, it may be doing more harm than good. On the contrary, take notice of quality businesses that buy back shares at prices you would pay yourself as an investor.

I stopped tracking insider selling some time ago because what motivates each private exercise or sale is unknown. The reasons may include: options are expiring, tuition is due, a new vacation home waits, a director's board term is up, or the seller's wealth manager is recommending portfolio diversification beyond the company stock. The motives to exercise options and sell holdings are endless.

As a real-world example: I had been the fortunate recipient of stock options in a former career, which colleagues and I sold at various times for personal reasons. I noticed an uptick in company-wide sales disclosures when a blanket option grant was vesting or expiring, regardless of the performance or prospects of the business at the time.

Instead, focus on companies with believable value propositions whose stocks are trading at sensible prices despite market forecasters trying to steer you elsewhere. At best, rampant skepticism among prognosticators and their unwitting followers creates temporary mispricing of the shares of high-quality enterprises. But why my commitment to such a narrow approach to investing?

In twenty years of studying, observing, and practicing equity investing through trial and error, buying the value-priced common shares of quality enterprises is the one path that has been profitable with consistency. The lesson is that one cannot sell an overpriced bull to a value-minded butcher.

A Proven Formula for Investing Success

As far as sudden, volatile, and unpredictable markets, future downturns and upturns will continue as the market forever remains unpredictable. You can bet this time and the next time are no different in the context of quality bargains, again abounding for the disciplined and patient investor flush with dry powder such as FDIC-insured cash. So when will this downmarket subside, and when will it happen again?

Despite the inevitable volatility, I have no idea and forever dismiss so-called expert predictions on market trends, stock prices, and interest rate movements as no more dependable than the entertaining Ouija board. Thus, remain steadfast in buying and holding the stocks of enduring enterprises to outperform the roller coaster movements of the market over time. On the contrary, trading stocks and currencies on speculation in the quest for fast money is fleeting, and the house wins most of those wagers.

Instead of placing bets on speculative equities, start investing in wonderful companies trading at fair prices. There is no more superior investment strategy over an investor's lifetime than embracing the concept of quality plus value, further leveraged by the productive fear of losing money instead of a destructive fear of missing out.

Remember, the sum of thought, discipline, patience, and a pinch of common sense equals success in stock market investing.

Note: This article was excerpted from my international-selling book, Build Wealth With Common Stocks.

Copyright 2021 and 2022 by David J. Waldron. All rights reserved.