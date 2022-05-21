Pear Therapeutics Sees Growing Fulfillment Rates And Payor Traction

Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 19/05/22

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) starts its long journey of revenue generation, with quite a promising start already. Metrics are improving and the product suite is obviously gaining traction with payors. The fundamental picture is that of a pharmaceutical company, with all the pricing power if not more, minus the risks of side effects tanking studies or causing recalls. The key products are FDA approved and showing success in real world settings with more to come. As states move from a prepaid script model to mandating coverage under Medicaid for residents like Massachusetts has already done, things are going to get markedly better for Pear. Moreover, dilution won't be a concern till 2023. It's a buy.

Q1 Note and Traction Update

The Q1 earnings call was enlightening. The key metrics being reported are the prescription numbers, the fulfillment rates (how many of these prescriptions patients fulfill on doctor recommendation), the payment rate (how many of these fulfillments are paid prescriptions) and the ASPs.

Fulfillment rates were 51% last quarter sequentially, and now they're 57%, meaning patients are picking up on what physicians are prescribing. ASPs are reported at $1,353, and are expected to stay between that at $1,100 by the end of the year as given in the guidance. This metric should fall as the company bakes in more rebates and discounts which will occur as the contracts become larger, and scripts are sold in greater bulk.

The strategy continues to drive prescriptions and it is twofold. The first is marketing to addiction clinics and other clinics that have broad, interstate influence. The second is to sell prepaid scripts to states that are then permitted to be given to patients through doctors. This is an avenue where payment rates tend to be high. Working with states has that dual effect, where it contributes to prescriptions and to payment rates.

Massachusetts now has mandated that all Medicaid residents are covered when buying Pear's substance abuse dependency therapies and Ohio, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Indiana could follow in the same manner, but haven't yet. In terms of coverage, Pear is continuing to work with third-party payors or with states on more limited agreements to get patients covered and allow their products to flex within the prescription market to their full commercial potential. With all relevant HCPCS codes applying to Pear's flagship therapies, they have everything they need to make a streamlined process to sign with payors.

On a federal level, things are looking promising too, highlighting Pear's advantage in a key treatment area and mode.

We convened a bipartisan, bicameral lead sponsor to introduce the access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022 in March. If the bill is enacted, it would have a significant impact on Pear because it creates a benefit category for our products by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers. It would also mandate coverage under Medicare. Additionally, the White House released its National Drug Control Strategy, which specifically mentions FDA-cleared digital tools to treat addiction and deliver contingency management. We believe reSET and reSET-O remain the only options fitting these criteria. Corey McCann, PEAR CEO

The PearConnect platform is also seeing engagement, and having the same infrastructure to develop the therapies digitally as well as to help provide them through a clinician dashboard with EMR integration, once the PEAR portfolio broadens, the platform should create scope economies as clinicians leverage it for cross-prescribing treatments to the patients that they would be seeing dealing with addiction, depression, and other mental health related issues.

Valuation, Runway and Conclusions

YoY, revenues grew by 108%, and total prescriptions is already 10,000. $22 million continues to be the revenue guidance, and according to our obtainable market calculations for PEAR across indications that they are exploring, that is only 0.25% of what is possible.

Based on the knowledge that ASPs could gradually fall as their products become more widely covered, we have slightly adjusted our model downward. We think that long-term, ASPs of $900 should be achievable across products, where prevalence continues to be dominated by substance abuse and insomnia indications, where much pricing power has already been proven as these products are already commercialized. Below is our new valuation and obtainable market spread.

Obtainable Market and Implied Multiples (VTS)

Finally, the main risks continue to be dilution as the company is still early stage. According to our calculations last quarter:

With $170 million on the balance sheet in cash, it'll be till 2023 to worry about further dilution. Valkyrie Trading Society in our previous article

Management has confirmed these figures, and cash burn this quarter continues to meet expectations, and we continue to stand behind that 2023 figure.

Further financial results to note, on March 31, we had $137.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet. That will take us well into 2023. Corey McCann, PEAR CEO

With SPACs and tech stocks having been cheapened substantially lately, we must acknowledge that financing conditions might not be favorable for equity raises in 2023, but we cannot predict the future and are hopeful that dilution isn't too severe on account of further falls in the price of PEAR stock. However, the inflation rate and interest rate factors are important for pointing towards what could be a troubled year in 2023, to the serious detriment of PEAR. If they'd have to raise another $100 million in an equity raise at a $5 per share price, it would be 14% dilution effect, so not so nice. Overall, the company is speculative as it is early VC stage and a startup, but all things considered it is a clearly revolutionary healthcare company with large obtainable markets and few competitive problems standing in its way. Financing is the main risk here, but it is a buy, nonetheless.