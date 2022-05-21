Pear Therapeutics Sees Growing Fulfillment Rates And Payor Traction
Summary
- Fulfilment rates are growing relative to last quarter, and so are prescriptions.
- Government traction is becoming more evident as states mandate coverage of Pear products for all resident Medicaid members, and payment rates should rise on account of that.
- As a digital company, they are pushing their own dashboard which seems to be picking up traction and creates some leverage potential for economies of scale and scope.
- ASPs are higher than we modeled still but will decline as rebates bring net prices down, but this would be concomitant with larger contracts and a good thing.
- Still early days, so who knows how long it will go, but the current cash position let us see till 2023 before more dilution.
- I do much more than just articles at The Value Lab: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Published on the Value Lab 19/05/22
Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) starts its long journey of revenue generation, with quite a promising start already. Metrics are improving and the product suite is obviously gaining traction with payors. The fundamental picture is that of a pharmaceutical company, with all the pricing power if not more, minus the risks of side effects tanking studies or causing recalls. The key products are FDA approved and showing success in real world settings with more to come. As states move from a prepaid script model to mandating coverage under Medicaid for residents like Massachusetts has already done, things are going to get markedly better for Pear. Moreover, dilution won't be a concern till 2023. It's a buy.
Q1 Note and Traction Update
The Q1 earnings call was enlightening. The key metrics being reported are the prescription numbers, the fulfillment rates (how many of these prescriptions patients fulfill on doctor recommendation), the payment rate (how many of these fulfillments are paid prescriptions) and the ASPs.
Fulfillment rates were 51% last quarter sequentially, and now they're 57%, meaning patients are picking up on what physicians are prescribing. ASPs are reported at $1,353, and are expected to stay between that at $1,100 by the end of the year as given in the guidance. This metric should fall as the company bakes in more rebates and discounts which will occur as the contracts become larger, and scripts are sold in greater bulk.
The strategy continues to drive prescriptions and it is twofold. The first is marketing to addiction clinics and other clinics that have broad, interstate influence. The second is to sell prepaid scripts to states that are then permitted to be given to patients through doctors. This is an avenue where payment rates tend to be high. Working with states has that dual effect, where it contributes to prescriptions and to payment rates.
Massachusetts now has mandated that all Medicaid residents are covered when buying Pear's substance abuse dependency therapies and Ohio, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Indiana could follow in the same manner, but haven't yet. In terms of coverage, Pear is continuing to work with third-party payors or with states on more limited agreements to get patients covered and allow their products to flex within the prescription market to their full commercial potential. With all relevant HCPCS codes applying to Pear's flagship therapies, they have everything they need to make a streamlined process to sign with payors.
On a federal level, things are looking promising too, highlighting Pear's advantage in a key treatment area and mode.
We convened a bipartisan, bicameral lead sponsor to introduce the access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022 in March. If the bill is enacted, it would have a significant impact on Pear because it creates a benefit category for our products by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers. It would also mandate coverage under Medicare. Additionally, the White House released its National Drug Control Strategy, which specifically mentions FDA-cleared digital tools to treat addiction and deliver contingency management. We believe reSET and reSET-O remain the only options fitting these criteria.
Corey McCann, PEAR CEO
The PearConnect platform is also seeing engagement, and having the same infrastructure to develop the therapies digitally as well as to help provide them through a clinician dashboard with EMR integration, once the PEAR portfolio broadens, the platform should create scope economies as clinicians leverage it for cross-prescribing treatments to the patients that they would be seeing dealing with addiction, depression, and other mental health related issues.
Valuation, Runway and Conclusions
YoY, revenues grew by 108%, and total prescriptions is already 10,000. $22 million continues to be the revenue guidance, and according to our obtainable market calculations for PEAR across indications that they are exploring, that is only 0.25% of what is possible.
Based on the knowledge that ASPs could gradually fall as their products become more widely covered, we have slightly adjusted our model downward. We think that long-term, ASPs of $900 should be achievable across products, where prevalence continues to be dominated by substance abuse and insomnia indications, where much pricing power has already been proven as these products are already commercialized. Below is our new valuation and obtainable market spread.
Finally, the main risks continue to be dilution as the company is still early stage. According to our calculations last quarter:
With $170 million on the balance sheet in cash, it'll be till 2023 to worry about further dilution.
Valkyrie Trading Society in our previous article
Management has confirmed these figures, and cash burn this quarter continues to meet expectations, and we continue to stand behind that 2023 figure.
Further financial results to note, on March 31, we had $137.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet. That will take us well into 2023.
Corey McCann, PEAR CEO
With SPACs and tech stocks having been cheapened substantially lately, we must acknowledge that financing conditions might not be favorable for equity raises in 2023, but we cannot predict the future and are hopeful that dilution isn't too severe on account of further falls in the price of PEAR stock. However, the inflation rate and interest rate factors are important for pointing towards what could be a troubled year in 2023, to the serious detriment of PEAR. If they'd have to raise another $100 million in an equity raise at a $5 per share price, it would be 14% dilution effect, so not so nice. Overall, the company is speculative as it is early VC stage and a startup, but all things considered it is a clearly revolutionary healthcare company with large obtainable markets and few competitive problems standing in its way. Financing is the main risk here, but it is a buy, nonetheless.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.