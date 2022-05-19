andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Think The Unthinkable For A Moment

Imagine if, one day, the market goes up again. Up. Remember that? More green than red over the course of a year. Market sentiment today is so bad that even the most dead-inside investor cannot but wonder whether up will ever be the new down. The headlines don't help.

Yikes, Part One (Mailonline.com)

Turn on the TV?

Yikes, Part Two (CNN)

No better.

Here's another idea. Turn the TV off and stop reading the news. The TV and the news don't drive stock prices - we explain why, here. Instead, look at a stock chart to see what has actually happened so far, and what might happen going forward.

Here's the S&P500.

SPY Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

You can open a full-page version of this chart, here.

Using the wave & Fibonacci method, which we find effective (not least because it led us to call the March 2020 bottom and the November 2021 top in our Growth Investor Pro service), the S&P is tracing out a textbook decline at present. You can see its proxy ETF, SPY, find support thus far a little above the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement of that Wave Three up you see running from the Covid lows up to the November 2021 peak. That's important because, if that level holds as support, theory - only theory, of course, not an insurance policy - predicts that the fund should start to move up thereafter and indeed make new highs in a year or two's time before then correcting hard once more.

Other technical methods are available. There are many market direction commentators on here on Seeking Alpha and we would encourage you to read them, on the basis that they aren't likely to be as emotional as the news or the TV. Two of our favorites are Avi Gilburt (free stuff here) and Robert Balan (free stuff here). It's easy to write off technical analysis but when carried out well, it is a vital tool in the armory.

Now, whether the S&P and/or the Nasdaq (which has a more volatile but otherwise similar pattern to the SPY chart above) reverse sooner, or later, we don't know. Our guess is sooner but it's not hard to convince yourself it is later. But turn upwards it will, because markets always have and we don't suppose that right now is the End of Days. Yet.

Now in our view, SPY is useful not only as a long-run investment vehicle, but also as a weather vane of risk appetite. And once it does turn up we think that risk assets will respond in the way that risk assets do; highest risk will turn up first and fastest. In order of increasing risk - the November peak last year saw the S&P peak at the 1.618 extension of its prior wave one up, the Nasdaq-100 (in proxy ETF QQQ form) peak at the 2.168 extension of its prior wave one up, and the high-risk Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) peak at the 3.618 extension of its prior wave one up. Bitcoin (in BTCUSD form) put in a Wave Three peak in May 2021 at the, gulp, 5.618 extension of its prior Wave One up.

Looking at various markets right now, we think something similar will happen once the S&P finds its feet. We would expect BTC to move up first and fastest, followed by ARKK, then the QQQ, then SPY. And if anything like that happens it will mean that high-beta tech stocks will themselves be caught in the upward wave. Rather than then scramble to find the right tech names to buy, we think doing the work ahead of time is wise. And with that in mind we'd like to run through Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

What Does Zscaler Do?

Zscaler is a cybersecurity company. It delivers its technology to enterprise customers as an online service. The company provides a so-called 'zero trust' network environment such that corporates can accept previously unknown devices - smartphones, laptops and so on - to access the network without undue risk of breach. In addition, the zero-trust environment can be deployed within the network such that if one node (servers, network switches, etc) is breached there isn't necessarily a way for the breach to spread to other nodes. Nothing is perfect of course but ZS is highly rated by the cybersecurity industry and its growth of late has been stupendous, with very high levels of recurring revenue and low churn, indicating strong customer satisfaction.

Zscaler Fundamentals

The numbers are remarkable. Here's the last three years.

ZS Fundamentals (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

This company has just shy of $900m annual revenues and it is growing those revenues at 60% on a trailing twelve-month basis. Moreover, the rate of growth has been accelerating. It would be easy to write ZS off as a work-from-home name, given what the company does, but in fact growth has moved up as lockdowns have eased, not backed off.

The other thing that is remarkable is the degree of forward-contracted revenue. Remaining performance obligation, which is the total value of all customer contracts yet to be delivered (some of which have been prepaid - that's the deferred revenue part -and some of which have not), amounts to almost $2bn, which is to say more than twice the last year's revenues are already forward contracted for the future. Looking at deferred revenue, an amount equal to around 90% of the last twelve month's revenues have been prepaid for future deliver, the majority of it within the next twelve months.

This is what good looks like in online subscription businesses.

Let's now turn to margins. The ZS management team manages their cashflow margins carefully, it seems. In the 31 January 2018 quarter, TTM unlevered pretax FCF margins were negative 26%; every single quarter since then, such margins have improved, turning positive in the 30 October 2020 quarter and continuing the upward march since then. The most recently reported quarter - that's the 31 January 2022 period - saw TTM UFCF margins of 13%; that's whilst TTM revenue growth is 60%. There are very few companies capable of 13% positive cashflow margins at 60% revenue growth and this together with the degree of revenue visibility is what marks ZS out as having exception fundamentals in our view.

Zscaler Valuation

The valuation, whilst down, remains substantial on a revenue multiple.

ZS Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

The growth rate eases the pain somewhat; if ZS grew next year at a reduced rate of 50% (we don't think that's likely but let's use that number for valuation purposes) then the revenue multiple would fall to 13.4x on a forward basis. That may still look alarming to some, but growth stocks like this one always have valuation multiples that look alarming, even during the depths of market crises. In the middle of the 2008-9 crisis you could point to many folks paying 10x forward revenue and above for high growth names, and to us at least the present situation is not as risky as that period.

Earnings is coming up; if you own no position but are interested in doing so, or if you are considering adding to an existing position, then the prudent thing would probably be to wait to get the print and its reaction out of the way. If it moves up, we think there is plenty of room to keep moving up; if down, you will be glad you missed the move.

Zscaler Stock Outlook

Here's the outlook for the stock as we see it. (And a full page version, here).

ZS Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

From the 2018 lows, the stock put in a 5-wave-up pattern conforming to common Fibonacci extension / retracement levels, forming a larger-degree Wave One peaking in late 2021. Since then, the larger degree Wave Two has brought the stock down to between the 0.618-0.786 retracement of that prior move up. We highlight a 'potential buy zone' ranging from slightly below the 0.786 to slightly below the 0.618 range. If the stock is to reverse upwards in the near term then we would expect that 0.786 retrace (around $98/share) to hold. A substantial break of that level means something else bad is going on and the prudent investor would probably wait it out.

If the level holds and the stock moves up - it can make new highs, as farfetched as that sounds right now. At a minimum we would expect a sharp move upwards once risk appetite remains, perhaps offering the potential for trading gain if you prefer to sell early.

So - we rate at Accumulate, meaning, probably unwise to bet the farm but not dumb to be buying small for the long term; if you care to use stop losses then you can set them based off the levels above.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 19 May 2022