Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

The consensus view at present seems to be that there is not much point in owning bonds as Fed has just begun its hiking cycle and inflation is far higher than yields. However, bonds have a habit of performing well when they are least expected to, and there are a number of factors that suggest they are a contrarian buy here. Firstly, recent weakness has seen real yields return to positive territory at the long end of the curve when measured using long-term inflation expectations. Secondly, inflation expectations appear to be shrugging off high current CPI figures as commodity prices have stopped rising. Thirdly, U.S. stocks continue to face downward pressure, and any further weakness may cause the Fed to begin talking down its rate hiking plans. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) looks set to perform well over the coming months, while offering the added benefit of protecting against a potential recession.

TLT ETF (Bloomberg)

The TLT ETF

The TLT holds U.S. Treasuries of maturities of 20 years or more, with a weighted average maturity of around 26 years, effective duration of 18 years, and a current yield to maturity of 3.2%. The high duration means that the ETF tends to post strong capital gains during times of economic weakness and/or disinflation but losses can easily wipe out years of coupon payments during bear markets and is therefore a relatively risky fixed income instrument. The expense ratio is reasonable at 0.15%.

Real Yields Are Now Positive

If we view the current yield on the TLT of 3.2% against the current trailing CPI rate, bonds do appear to be a poor bet here, with a real yield of around -5%. However, long-term bond yields respond much more closely to long-term inflation expectations - the average rate of inflation expected over many years according to the spread between regular and inflation-linked U.S. Treasuries. Since the lows in March 2020, 20-year breakeven inflation expectations have risen by around 200bps, to their current level of 2.6%, meaning that real 20-year bond yields are now firmly positive. As the chart below shows, 20-year bond yields are yielding 61bps above long-term inflation expectations after a 125bps increase in just 6 months.

20-Year UST Yield Vs Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

Signs Of Cooling Inflation

A few years ago I was banging the table hard about the risks of a surge in inflation (see here, here, here, and here). However, after a significant rise in real bond yields, some stability in commodity prices, a surging U.S. dollar, a narrowing of the fiscal deficit, and a rise in credit stress, inflation expectations face some near-term downside pressures.

Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

Breakevens across the entire curve appear to have topped out from a short-term perspective, and we are likely to see headline CPI follow suit over the coming months. The annualized inflation rate based on April's month-on-month print was less than 4%, and we should start to see the year-on-year figures converge to this level over the coming months. While this would still be high relative to bond yields, it would ease the pressure on the Fed to maintain its hawkish stance.

Stock Weakness Could Trigger Panic At The Fed

While the Fed's current priorities are focused on taming inflation, the situation in equity and credit markets is looking increasingly precarious. Significant equity market declines and severely widening corporate credit spreads have almost always caused the Fed to cut rates as its focus shifts to promoting financial stability. Nobody expect to see the Fed reverse course, but this was also the case in 2000 and 2007, when financial market and economic weakness caused major policy reversals. Should equities continue their decline, and headline inflation prints begin to fall, we could easily see the Fed begin to try to talk down future rate hikes. With rate markets now pricing in almost 200bps of hikes by the end of the year, there is a lot of optimism priced into current bond yields, and any negative shock would likely send yields significantly lower.

SPX Vs 10-Year UST (Bloomberg)

Insurance Against A Recession

I argued last month in 'U.S. Investors Should Shift From Stocks To Bonds Now', unlike stocks, bonds offer the added benefit of performing well during adverse economic and financial market conditions. Bonds have a proven track record of outperforming during periods of economic weakness, which is when positive returns become increasingly important. As shown below, of the last 8 recessions identified by the NBER, only one - the 1973-75 recession - has occurred alongside rising 10-year UST yields. The rest have all seen yields fall significantly, with an average decline of around 1%. If yields were to fall by 1% from current levels, the TLT would see a gain of around 25%.

10 Year UST and NBER Defined Recessions (Bloomberg)

Summary

While investors continue to shun bonds due to fears of inflation and Fed hikes, the TLT is looking like an increasingly good buy from a contrarian perspective. At 3.2%, its yield sits firmly above long-term inflation expectations and there is strong potential for capital appreciation in the event of a reversal Fed policy.