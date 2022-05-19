gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one company that put together solid Q1 results was Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). This was evidenced by record revenue and solid cost controls despite inflationary pressures and a new high in head grades at Libertad, helped by its Hub/Spoke Model. At less than 3x cash flow, Calibre is one of the best values sector-wide in the mid-tier producer space. However, following the recent break of technical support (US$1.00), I am choosing to be patient before jumping back into the stock.

Pan Mine Operations (Company Presentation)

Calibre Mining ("Calibre") released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly gold production of ~51,900 ounces and sales of ~52,500 ounces. This translated to record production with the addition of the newly acquired Pan Mine in Nevada, picking up the slack for the slight decline in output at its Nicaraguan operations (~42,900 ounces produced). Given the record production combined with a stronger gold price, Calibre reported record revenue and ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet despite significant exploration spending. Let's take a closer look below:

El Limon Drill Core (Company Website)

Production

As shown in the chart below, Calibre had a softer quarter at Libertad (pink bars), but this was more than offset by 9,000 ounces from its new Pan Mine in Nevada (Fiore acquisition) and better grades at Limon. At Pan, just over 1.0 million tonnes were placed on the leach pad at 0.47 grams per tonne of gold, and Calibre noted that tonnes and grades have reconciled well with plans. In Nicaragua, throughput was down year-over-year but was mostly offset by higher grades, with grades improving to 3.81 grams per tonne of gold vs. 3.54 grams per tonne of gold in Q1 2021.

Calibre - Gold Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

At Limon, Calibre's #2 operation, throughput was roughly flat year-over-year, but grades were higher, translating to a more than 10% increase in quarterly production vs. Q1 2021 levels (~18,200 vs. ~16,400 ounces). Moving to Libertad, throughput came in 6% lower at ~277,600 tonnes, and while grades were better, slightly lower recovery rates offset this. During the period, Libertad produced ~24,700 ounces, down from ~29,100 ounces in the year-ago period. This may appear disappointing from a headline standpoint, but it's worth noting that Libertad was up against tough comps, with Q1 2021 being the asset's 2nd-best quarter in the past three years.

Libertad - Tonnes Processed Vs. Processing Capacity & Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into Libertad's results a little close, we see that head grades hit a new high, coming in at 3.19 grams per tonne of gold. This was helped by high-grade ore from Jabali Underground, the Limon open pits, and Pavon Norte, which was delivering considerably less ore in Q1 2021 as it worked to ramp up to its 1,000-tonne per day haulage rate. In terms of the bigger picture, the chart above shows the opportunity here, with the Libertad Mill having excess capacity (blue bars) vs. its current throughput rate (green bars), translating to meaningful production growth at little to no extra cost as Calibre works to fill the mill.

The goal is to top up the mill with much higher grades than what's currently being trucked from Pavon Norte, with the priority being material from Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi. The grades at Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi should come in closer to 6.0 grams per tonne of gold, suggesting an opportunity to boost production by ~60,000 ounces per annum, assuming a 900 tonne per day contribution. This could push Calibre's Nicaraguan production profile to 240,000 ounces per annum, up from an FY2022 guidance mid-point of 185,000 ounces.

Nicaraguan Production Profile (Company Presentation)

It's important to note that Calibre is not resting on its laurels after its recent reserve growth and acquisition. Instead, it's investing its profits aggressively to build on its resource base and hopefully hunt down even higher-grade opportunities. Given this focus on exploration that is a rarity in the producer space, with a budget that well exceeds its peers (~$41 million), the increase in annual production should be sustainable.

This is because Calibre has the throughput at Libertad, and the key will be developing new assets to fill the mill and expanding on the 5.0 gram per tonne gold opportunities to spike the average head grade. Just as importantly, Calibre benefits from relatively inexpensive growth. The reason is that the mill has excess capacity sitting there, meaning that Calibre's primary expenses are building out resources and developing new mines. In an inflationary environment where we see regular capex blowouts, this is a much more attractive growth model than companies looking to build from scratch that need a new tailings facility, processing plant, and significant mine development.

Costs & Margins

Moving to costs and margins, Calibre had a solid Q1, especially considering the slight decline in production year-over-year at its Nicaraguan assets. This was based on all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,108/oz at its Nicaraguan operations and $1,283/oz in Nevada, or $1,199/oz consolidated. While these costs are slightly above the industry average, these costs are tracking below the FY2022 guidance mid-point of ~$1,240/oz. I would not be surprised to see a slight improvement in Pan's costs with Calibre able to invest more in the asset than Fiore was capable of as a much smaller producer with a weaker balance sheet.

Calibre - All-in Sustaining Cost Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the respectable cost figures and one of the higher average realized gold prices sector-wide ($1,897/oz), Calibre's AISC margins came in well above my estimates of $575/oz at $698/oz. This was due to much better costs than I had anticipated ($1,199/oz vs. $1,300/oz) due to better-than-expected costs at Pan and a higher average realized gold price than most of its peers ($1,897/oz vs. $1,875/oz estimates). As shown above, this led to slightly higher AISC margins year-over-year ($698/oz vs. $693/oz) despite inflationary pressures sector-wide (fuel, consumables, labor).

Financial Results

Given the higher gold sales and a stronger gold price, Calibre reported record quarterly revenue of $99.7 million in Q1, translating to 21% growth year-over-year. While this growth came at the expense of share dilution related to the transaction (~101 million shares), I believe Calibre got a great deal for Fiore. This is because it paid well below net asset value, and the current bump in revenue from the Pan Mine does not include the addition of a solid development asset in Gold Rock. Assuming Calibre green-lights construction of this asset, it could generate close to $100 million in annual revenue down the road.

Calibre - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Although Calibre reported negative free cash flow in Q1, it's worth noting that the company is spending double what many of its peers with similar production profiles are on exploration, with over $12.5 million spent in Q1 alone. Given this aggressive spending that I fully support given the success at the drill bit that the company has reported, I don't see any reason to be disappointed with the lack of free cash flow generation in this investment phase. Besides, even though free cash flow came in negative, Calibre is sitting on nearly one-fourth of its market cap in cash, even after the acquisition, ending Q1 with $77 million in cash.

Valuation

Based on ~448 million outstanding shares and a share price of US$0.83, Calibre Mining trades at a market cap of ~$372 million and an enterprise value of ~$295 million. This is a dirt-cheap valuation, with Calibre trading at less than 3x trailing-twelve-month operating cash flow and less than $240.00/oz on mineral reserves or $138.00/oz on M&I resources (operating assets/advanced assets only - Nicaragua/Pan). This valuation is even more compelling when we factor in that this values the company's development asset in Nevada at zero (Gold Rock), and the fact Calibre spends aggressively on exploration, pointing to a high likelihood of reserve/resource growth.

From solely a valuation standpoint, it's hard to find a cheaper producer out there in the mid-tier producer space, at least among those that have decent margins like Calibre. Meanwhile, Calibre has one of the simplest organic growth stories sector-wide, given that the growth is based on sunk costs for the most part, with most of the growth coming from excess processing capacity (700,000+ tonnes per annum) at its Libertad Mill at the trailing-twelve-month average processing rate (~360,000 tonnes per annum).

Finally, the company did a great job acquiring Fiore cheap, de-risking its Nicaraguan-only operating profile to avoid reliance on only one jurisdiction. It didn't just add any jurisdiction, though; it added a mine and development asset that are both near each other in arguably the most attractive jurisdictional profile sector-wide, Nevada. In my opinion, this has transitioned the company from strictly a swing-trading vehicle to a stock that can safely be invested in, as long as one minds position size, given that it is no longer a solely Tier-3 jurisdiction producer.

So, is the Stock a Buy?

While Calibre is very undervalued, and insiders certainly seem to agree based on recent insider buying, the stock is in a difficult position from a technical standpoint after its recent support break. This is because the prior support zone at C$1.26 [US$1.00] may now become resistance, given that some buyers that accumulated here could become sellers if the stock rallies back to this zone and they can get out at break-even. Meanwhile, the next strong support level doesn't come in until C$0.70 [US$0.56], now that the stock has made a new 18-month low.

CXB Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

It's important to note that just because strong support doesn't come in until US$0.56 doesn't mean that the stock has to slide this far. Still, I prefer to buy as close to support as possible for small-cap names, and given the recent support break, I took a small loss on my position and remain on the sidelines for now. If Calibre could set up a low-risk buy point and see its chart improve, I would strongly consider adding the stock to my portfolio, given its compelling valuation. However, I would not be surprised to see C$1.26 [US$1.00] become new resistance temporarily, which doesn't offer an attractive enough reward/risk to justify entering the stock here, at least per my rules.

Calibre Operations (Company Video)

For patient investors looking for a small-cap growth story in the gold sector, it's hard to find a better value proposition than Calibre Mining. This is especially true when we consider that the company is over-delivering on its promises and is doing a great job balancing profitability and re-investing aggressively in the business. However, following the recent support break, I see a possibility that the stock could see lower levels before a durable bottom, especially with the volatility in the general market. So, while the stock remains high on my watchlist, I am waiting for a lower-risk setup to enter the stock.