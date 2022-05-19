kuriputosu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When looking for solid high yield stocks for an income portfolio, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) checks all of the boxes. The company pays a solid dividend and its strong financial position and profitability growth are enough to provide a stellar capital appreciation for its investors. To begin with, the company has demonstrated extremely strong financial results over the last decade in terms of per share data. Secondly, Texas Instruments' dividend is highly robust and appears to be growing at a decent trajectory. Thirdly, the semiconductor industry appears to be growing at a high rate for a mature industry. Lastly, the company is compellingly priced after its recent drawback.

Impeccable Financial Results Represent Management's Lucrative Strategies

To begin with why Texas Instruments is such a viable option for a dividend portfolio, one has to acknowledge the company's per-share expansion over the last decade. The following line chart represents the company's free cash flow per share and earnings per share trajectory.

The company's per-share data has increased every year since 2012 and their EPS CAGR and FCF per share CAGR are at an astounding 21% and 15% respectively. This represents the management's ability to expand shareholder value as their long-term go-to-market strategy has increased profitability dramatically. Additionally, the company has utilized its profitability to provide share buybacks which in turn have reduced Texas Instruments' share count by almost 20%.

Finally, the company has shown solid returns on invested capital over the long term.

As you can see, in a cyclical industry Texas Instruments has been highly consistent in expanding its per share data, provided high returns on invested capital, and has been able to reduce its share float substantially. When looking at the most basic measures used in fundamental analysis, you see that Texas Instruments is a high-quality business.

Robust and Growing Dividend

The second reason why Texas Instruments is a viable investment option is that the company's dividend is not only safe but has been growing at a high rate. When looking at the company's dividend growth from 2016 to 2021, you notice that Texas Instruments has been growing its dividend per share at a CAGR of 20.75%.

Moreover, the company has been growing its dividend per share without diminishing its annual payout ratio.

Excel

Given the management's ability to deploy capital lucratively to expand its earnings per share, combined with the fact that the company's payout ratio is relatively low, investors should expect solid dividend growth moving forward even if earnings growth slows down.

Semiconductors: We Appear To Be Years Away From The Peak

The third reason why Texas Instruments should be considered an addition to your portfolio is that the semiconductor industry has several catalysts catapulting its annual growth expectations. The first catalyst is the expected increase in demand for consumer electronics and integrated circuit chips in Asia as increased urbanization will generate higher demand for devices including smartphones, appliances, and TVs. Additionally, Asian demand being a major driver for global semiconductor growth is a positive for Texas Instruments as the majority of their revenue has come from Asia, most notably China.

The second catalyst driving global semiconductor growth is the Middle East and Africa's demand for advanced industrial electronics as the regions see a more skilled workforce and rapid innovation of technologies. This expected uptick in demand is expected to increase the two region's semiconductor demand by an annual rate of 17% from the years 2020 to 2028. The last driver of semiconductor demand is simply the continuing emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things. Overall, analysts are expecting a CAGR of near 10% in the global semiconductor industry through the years 2022-2029. Meaning the industry could be years away from peaking.

Valuation: H-Model

The valuation method I have selected for Texas Instruments is H-model. Essentially, H-model is a 2 staged dividend discount model except it incorporates a linear decline from the short-term growth rate to the perpetual growth rate. The reason I've selected H-model as my method for valuation is first, were analyzing the company from a dividend-seeking perspective. Second, we're using H-model due to the semiconductor industry eventually reaching its peak in the late 2020s and Texas instruments' dividend growth gradually declines as the company and industry slowly reach a mature stage involving lower growth. To incorporate my valuation, I needed several assumptions.

ST Growth Rate 16.23% LT Growth Rate 5.50% WACC 9.00% H 3

My short-term dividend growth rate of 16.23% was calculated by multiplying the 5-year median earnings retention ratio by the company's 5-year median returns on invested capital, plus a 2% premium as I expect Texas Instruments to outperform their 5-year median ROIC over the next 3 years. My long-term dividend growth rate incorporates a perpetual industry earnings growth rate of approximately 3%, plus 2.5%. Lastly, using a CAPM model I've computed a discount rate of 9% and will be using an H of 3 assuming the short-term growth rate declines linearly over 6 years after 2025. The following is my H-model valuation computation.

Excel (Author's Calculation)

Based on this model, my final consensus is that Texas Instruments is undervalued providing an approximate upside of 40.88%. Furthermore, when incorporating dividends and capital appreciation investors would be obtaining an annual incremental rate of return of approximately 10% on their capital.

Challenges: Lockdowns and Chinese Economic Slowdown

It is without a doubt that Texas Instruments is heavily reliant on China for revenue as approximately 55% of all 2021 sales were to China. Currently, China has imposed full and partial lockdowns in dozens of cities throughout China and the economic repercussions are beginning to show as unemployment has reached its highest level since February of 2020. Additionally, China currently has an unresolved corporate debt crisis which could sedate the country's economic prosperity in the long term and could end up creating headwinds for Texas Instruments' revenue growth in the longer term. Going forward, Texas Instruments may have to consider allocating more of its capital expenditure to its domestic market or begin searching for new emerging markets such as the Middle East or Africa.

Conclusion: A Nearly Perfect Dividend Play

To conclude my overall bullish thesis on Texas Instruments, the company is a near-perfect addition to anyone's income portfolio. Management has been successful in implementing a long-term go-to-market strategy as seen in its impeccable per share data, returns on invested capital, and reduced share count. Secondly, Texas Instruments' dividend is robust and has plenty of room for its yield to grow. Finally, the global semiconductor industry appears to have a bright future ahead with analysts expecting high single-digit growth until the late 2020s. Overall Texas Instruments is a great business trading at a good price.