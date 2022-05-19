SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) has had an interesting journey. Penalized heavily during the COVID sell-offs on account of emerging market exposures and out of home exposures, it came back strong on some resilient end-markets. Those end-markets that were once resilient are coming back full force, and it is improving the Ingredion situation with a margin and sales lever. Corn was a concern for the company too, with purchase contracts rolling over in a higher input cost environment, but current forces put Ingredion in a good position. Ingredion has rightfully been repriced, but is probably at fair value again.

Q1 Paints an Interesting Picture

The longitudinal changes experienced by Ingredion have been interesting to follow. The current performance is excellent. Net sales are up 17%, and the operating profit is up 6% despite the challenging inflation situation, with corn prices being a force to affect margins that have been impressively overcome.

How can we tell that this has happened? The gross profit has declined but very little compared to the doubling of corn prices YoY, and this is because of a volume, mix and commodity effect.

The sales volumes have come from North America primarily. Especially Mexico where Ingredion has its out of home exposures with end-markets in the beverage industry with brewery clients. The recovery in mobility that we are seeing across the board is growing these specialized, high margin products in the mix, causing a margin improvement. Moreover, these segments are less corn intensive. The recovery in mobility is a very important lever.

PureCircle

One of the things we noticed in Ingredion when we first covered it was how the margin profile improved of inorganic growth targets when integrated with the business. In general, Ingredion has had an extraordinary record of return in inorganic growth. Similar improvements are being encountered in PureCircle, which they closed on a little over a year ago. PureCircle was a target that bolstered their specialized ingredient businesses, and the operating loss dynamics are attractive for current incoming investors. The acquisition is being properly leveraged into contracts whereby growth is double-digit, in line with the rest of the company, and the company should achieve positive operating income by the end of the full year, especially if the APAC markets see a recovery, which has been a hit to PureCircle's growth scope in these quarters.

Conclusions

There are risks. An economic downturn as we saw in 2020 could have impacts on the margin profile of the business in some key ways, even if mobility isn't hit again like it was with COVID-19. The concern is in the fact that one of the reasons margins declined in 2020 was also because smaller customers fell out of the mix as well, where there is more pricing power. With the residual end-markets being with more major producers, the pricing power was more limited. Furthermore, the stock is coming back to pre-COVID levels, and the rate hiking environment as well as the clear inflation threat coming from corn is something that we should be worried about, especially as grain planting will likely take priority over corn with grain prices going especially high on account of Ukraine. The company has been repriced on the strong Q1, so there might not be much more upside here. However, the recovery in mobility still has a ways to go, and its improvement goes twice the distance as a general decline in other businesses would, so incrementally Ingredion looks resilient.