There are only 2 paths to happiness in life. Utter Stupidity or Exceptional Wealth.”― Ziad K. Abdelnour

Today, we take an in-depth look at a small biotech stock that is high risk/high reward that might have an attractive risk profile given the huge potential at these trading levels. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) is a Stafford, Texas-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern engaged in the advancement of its sole immunotherapeutic agent ("GP2") against oncological targets with an initial focus on breast cancer. GP2 completed a successful Phase 2b trial in 2018 and is set to commence a Phase 3 study during 2022. Greenwich was formed in 2006 as Norwich – changing to its current moniker in 2008 – and went public in September 2020, raising net proceeds of $6.2 million at $5.75 a share. After skyrocketing to an all-time high in December 2020, shares of GLSI now trade just over $19.00 a share, equating to a market cap of $125 million.

The company’s raison d’etre is GP2, a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide that provokes an immune response (by CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocyte activation) against proto-oncogene HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its initial target is breast tumors, where over 75% express HER2/neu. Amplification of HER2/neu is associated with worse outcomes in patients with levels of expression categorized as low (1+), intermediate (2+), or high (3+ or greater).

The current protocol with HER2/neu 3+ breast cancer patients includes surgery to remove the tumor, followed by a regimen of radiation and chemotherapy (also known as the cut, burn, and poison approach). Recurrence of cancer after this method is approximately 25% over the first five years post-surgery. HER2-targeting monoclonal antibody [MAB] Herceptin (trastuzumab), initially developed by Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech and now available in biosimilars, is administered in an adjuvant setting (post-surgery) to reduce the recurrence rate to 12%.

Another alternative is Herceptin’s more potent antibody-drug conjugate cousin Kadcyla, which is a combination of the former and chemotherapy agent emtansine administered in a neoadjuvant (pre-surgery) setting. This approach reduces the recurrence rate to 11%. GP2 is being evaluated as a therapy for patients who do not respond to these mAb treatments. Other approved immunoadjuvants, including Roche’s Perjeta (pertuzumab), Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) Nerlynx (neratinib), and Daiichi Sankyo’s (OTCPK:DSKYF) Enhertu (fan-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) have also demonstrated efficacy in lowering the rate of recurrence; however, they are associated with severe adverse events.

GP2 is administered in combination with immunoadjuvant granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) analogs, stimulating the proliferation of antigen presenting cells. The combination is called GLSI-100. The regimen calls for one GLSI-100 injection per month for six months, followed by five booster injections every six months thereafter. This protocol initiates after one year of Herceptin administration post-surgery. Management believes GP2 is also compatible with the other aforementioned immunoadjuvants.

In conjunction with Herceptin and GM-CSF in a Phase 2b study, Greenwich’s candidate demonstrated 100% Kaplan-Meier estimated five-year DFS rate in 46 HER2/neu 3+ breast cancer patients versus 89.4% in 50 placebo patients treated with Herceptin and GM-CSF (p=0.0338). Furthermore, side effects were minimal to nonexistent, with no severe adverse events. This trial was completed in 2018 with results presented in the company’s S-1 filing of May 2020.

An Inefficient Market

Greenwich went public in 2020 to raise proceeds for the actuation of a Phase 3 trial, initially scheduled to commence later that same year. Owing to the fact that relatively little-known Aegis Capital Corp. was the sole book running manager on the offering, the company received little attention. In fact, the IPO was slated for June 2020 but was delayed until September 2020, likely due to the fact that its original S-1 filing allowed for selling shareholders in excess of what the company was looking to raise for corporate purposes, which usually doesn’t engender much investor confidence.

With the selling shareholders moved to the sidelines, the company went public in September 2020, raising a relatively microscopic sum of $6.2 million. With only 1.26 million shares offered to the public, the somewhat anonymous stock traded at or below its $5.75 IPO price for more than ten weeks without anyone seemingly educated on the Phase 2b study. Then on December 9, 2020, Greenwich issued a press release announcing a poster presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), with the “0% Recurrence of Breast Cancer” in the headlines. With SABCS providing the company credibility and a much wider audience, this old news propelled shares of GLSI into the stratosphere, reaching an intraday high of $158.07 before settling at $57.10 on 19.2 million shares of volume that same day. Management took advantage of its long-delinquent yet overnight popularity by executing a slightly larger secondary offering that raised net proceeds of $26.5 million at $40 per share on December 22, 2020.

Opportunity

The (then) newfound enthusiasm appears warranted considering the size of the opportunity for GP2 – just in HER2/neu breast cancers. In the U.S., there are ~282,000 new breast cancer patients annually, of which management estimates anywhere between 6.25% to 30% (17,625 – 84,600) would be eligible for its (to date) very effective therapy. And with other immunoadjuvant treatments priced between $75,000 and $125,000, GP2 has multiple blockbuster potential. Furthermore, HER2/neu expression is found in many other cancers, providing Greenwich and GP2 additional indications to pursue.

Delays with Phase 3 Trial

However, since its IPO and follow-on secondary, the long-awaited Phase 3 study has not yet initiated. Part of the delay is sourced in the fact that Greenwich has essentially operated as a one-man show up through its IPO. The company’s 10-K listed one full-time and two part-time employees entering 2021, with Snehal Patel wearing the hats of CEO, CAO, and CFO, amongst most other responsibilities. Since that time, a CMO, a VP of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs, and a VP of Business Development have been onboarded, but it is easy to see how investment bankers shied away from an infrastructure-less Greenwich. Either way, the company (Patel) recently provided an update on its regulatory progress.

In a January 2022 press release, Greenwich stated it will enroll ~500 HER2/neu 3+ and human leucocyte antigen A2 positive (HLA-A2+) operable breast cancer patients in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial (FLAMINGO-01) assessing the GLSI-100 combination against placebo – consisting of GM-CSF and saline solution – after one year of trastuzumab treatment. There is also an open label arm of up to 100 patients for all other HLA types. Owing to the long length of the trial plus a nearly two-year enrollment period, an interim analysis has been designed to detect a hazard ratio of 0.3 in invasive DFS, requiring 28 events. An interim analysis for superiority and futility will be conducted when at least 14 events have occurred. This sample size provides 80% power (i.e., an 80% chance of a p<0.05) if the annual rate of events in placebo-treated subjects is 2.4% or greater.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Given that this trial will likely cost $30 million or more to complete, it is a little head scratching as to why Greenwich didn’t raise more capital at $40 a share (or slightly lower if the market wouldn’t bear any more supply at that level) when the opportunity arose. Also puzzling is the company’s $10 million share buyback authorization, announced in January 2021. Either way, with no trial currently running and an exceptionally lean operation, Greenwich has only incurred expenses of approximately $3.6 million during FY2021, leaving it with cash of just over $27 million as of December 31st, 2021.

Approximately one month after it helped price Greenwich’s secondary offering, Aegis initiated coverage on the company with a buy rating and a $75 price target. H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage in early September 2021 with a buy rating and a $78 price objective. The analyst firm reiterated that rating late in March of this year.

In addition to the two analysts, the entire executive suite at Greenwich is bullish on its prospects, with the CEO, CMO, VP of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs, and a board member collectively purchasing ~20,000 shares since mid-December 2021. The CEO then added another $100,000 to his stake earlier this week.

Verdict

For essentially one man to get the company at the precipice of a Phase 3 study is impressive, almost as impressive as GP2 in the clinic to date. At one point in early September 2021, Greenwich was the best-performing biotech IPO since February 2019.

However, it has given up more than 70% its market value since that time. The reasons are twofold: first, biotech stocks have been hammered during that period, off 31%; and second, Greenwich has had no real substantive news to report. It had first signaled that it would get the Phase 3 trial started in 2020; as the company moves into early 2022, there is still no definitive timeline for initiation. As such, shares of GLSI have languished into the high teens.

Its stock will get a bump when the trial begins, and another much larger one if the interim readout is positive. For those with long-term horizons and significant risk tolerance – as GP2 is the company’s only asset – Greenwich has substantial multi-bagger upside if GP2 is approved for HER2/neu breast cancers and as such is worthy of a very small "watch item" holding.