Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is a retailer that we have traded a number of times. The story has gotten interesting over the last year. There has been news about buyout proposals and Kohl’s has, of course, stated that its advisor in the process has engaged with over 20 different parties of private equity firms, including strategic and real-estate focused investors regarding a potential buyout or real estate sales leaseback kind of transaction.

Kohl’s has also been under attack from various activist investors, though shareholders have rejected board nominees. Proxy fights are underway to try and force Kohl's to overhaul the board and, really, its entire approach to the business. All of this has been relatively good for shareholders, with the stock enjoying some healthy gains off the pandemic lows. Recently, though, with some carnage in the markets and in retailers reporting earnings, Kohl's stock has taken it on the chin.

The company just reported underwhelming earnings, which are sending the stock lower today. But, all things considered, including a revision of EPS expectations lower, the stock appears to be on sale after this pullback.

It seems that the macro situation is worsening for Kohl's and other retailers. Generally speaking, the theme has been that the quarter started off strong and has become progressively worse, with April really being a tough month. You have to figure in the "wealth effect." With the markets getting crushed, it can have a psychological impact on the middle class to reduce spending. Near-retirees are worried they will have to work longer. Retirement accounts crushed. Pension funds hit. Individual retail investors are likely losing unless they have strong trading ability or guidance in the storm. We have inflation causing the cost of everything to go up. Fuel prices alone could trigger a recession. The cost increases have weighed on margins and may have begun to reduce spending of consumers.

It is rough. CEO Michelle Gass acknowledged some of this in the release:

The year has started out below our expectations. Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April as we encountered macro headwinds related to lapping last year’s stimulus and an inflationary consumer environment. We remain committed to our long-term strategy and are encouraged that our updated store experience, with Sephora at Kohl’s shops, delivered positive comparable store sales across these 200 locations for the quarter.

Of course, the results reflected some of the weakness. Sales were down a touch (sales were down 5.2%), while revenue fell 4.4% year-over-year to $3.72 billion. But margins were horrible. Input costs are rising. On an EPS basis, it was a really tough miss. Gross margin contracted 69 basis points. Selling and administrative expenses were up 10.5% to $1.293 billion. Net income was flat from last year, and EPS was $0.11, up 22% from last year but badly missing consensus.

However, it is not all bad news. According to the CEO:

We continue to expect our business to improve as the year progresses, with growth in the second half as we benefit from the roll out of 400 additional Sephora stores, enhanced loyalty rewards and further investment in our stores

With the additional openings, revenue should be helped, but the margin pressure is problematic. Only so much of this cost can be passed on to an already pressured consumer.

With the results and expectations for future change, the company guided lower for the year, but we think the valuation is attractive with shares at $40.10 at the time of this writing. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of 0% to 1% as compared to the prior year, down from the near 2% rise expected before. The kicker is the lower operating margins which are now expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 7.2%, which should translate to EPS of $6.65 at the midpoint. This is well below the $7.19 consensus.

However, we think shares are setting up for a buy if they dip into the $30s. We have a few things going for us, even in light of a tough economy ahead. First, let us assume EPS is still too lofty, and real earnings are just $6 per share for the year. At $40, this is still just 6.6X FWD EPS. This is really cheap. Second, there are still many bidders vying for a potential sale, and/or change in direction. Back to Michelle Gass:

Regarding our review of strategic alternatives, we continue to engage with multiple interested parties. We have formally communicated the specific procedures for the submission of actionable bids due in the coming weeks. We continue with our detailed diligence phase and are pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan.

This is good for future bounces in share prices. Third, the company pays a nice dividend, and with the pullback to $40, we have a high-yield stock. With the $2.00 per share annualized, the yield is now 5% on a forward basis. That is what we want in this kind of climate. A relatively safe dividend, with good yield, at value levels. We think this stock meets that requirement, especially if it dips further into the $30s.