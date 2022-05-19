BD Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

More than a week-ago Phillips 66 released its three-month numbers (NYSE:PSX). Since our initial buy rating and despite the market turmoil, the company delivered a solid 13% gain at the stock price level. Our article was a comparative analysis with HF Sinclair (formerly known as HollyFrontier) (DINO), here below are our previous publications:

As a brief recap, we prefer Phillips 66 for the following reasons:

Better exposure to European countries that will drive profitability due to the ongoing restriction with Russia;

Lower P/E and higher dividend yield;

The strong performance of CP Chem and its consolidated presence in the downstream segment.

Q1 Results

"In the first quarter, we generated strong cash flow in a volatile market environment with seasonally lower margins across our businesses" explained Greg Garland CEO of Phillips 66. The past quarter was driven by seasonality. Below are our key takeaways from the Q1 earnings report:

A positive development for Rodeo RD projects with project costs within the company's targets; The US player is achieving structural cost-saving estimated at $700 million per year thanks to more than 1000 initiatives; PSX announced that it will restart its buyback plan with its existing $2.5 billion authorisation; Thanks to the current refining environment, the company is not only ready to repurchase shares but also to increase the dividend payment (and repaid debt). During the quarter, Phillips 66 announced a 5% DPS quarterly increase and a debt repayment of $1.5 billion; As we already mentioned in our last update, US refining assets will have a $8-$9 per barrel advantage compared to EU competitors; Having looked at Dufry's quarterly results, we understood that the US is also better positioned in the aviation fuel industry, we estimate a better travel and leisure recovery compared to EU countries, which will lead to stock price appreciation.

On a negative note, the company experienced headwinds on planned downtime at Central Corridor and further weakness in buying Canadian crude oil. NOVONIX's fair value decreased by $158 million compared to Q4 2021. Another important element to consider was the fact that results have been impacted QoQ for RINs that were due to be paid in 2021, were postponed and have been paid now.

Central Corridor Impact NOVONIX Impact (Phillips 66 Q1 Results)

Conclusion and Valuation

"We saw substantially improved financial results from our operations in March and expect continued strong performance in the second quarter" said the CEO. The company graced the market with a positive outlook foreseeing a better marketing margin in Q2. In light of the recent developments, our internal team renews our preference for Phillips 66. The company is also reconverting, at a breakneck speed, a plant to allow for greater volumes of renewables. Lower supply in the last two years coupled with low inventory level and strong demand leads to a very positive company outlook. Positive on the back of the 5% DPS increase with the buyback, we believe that Phillips 66 is very well positioned to transform the business towards a more "institutional investor-friendly" model. Based on a SoTP valuation, we reiterated our target price of $100 per share.