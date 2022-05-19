Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 11.

In this article, we provide an update for the business development company ("BDC") BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC), currently trading at an 8.8% dividend yield and a 96% valuation. The stock has performed well so far year-to-date with a +3.3% total return, outperforming the sector by 7.5%.

We have held the stock in our High Income Portfolio since November of last year. TCPC has performed well since then, generating a positive total return despite significant market volatility that we have seen in the last few months.

Systematic Income

With the valuation converging to the sector median level, we see less room for sharp outperformance and switch our rating to "Hold" from "Buy".

Q1 Update

Total investment income rose around 6.5%, led primarily by a jump in interest income - a reversal of the drop seen in the previous quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Net income rose by 12% from Q4 and by 6% from Q3, driven by a continued drop in interest expense.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company kept the dividend the same despite coverage rising to 114%.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

TCPC has a fetish for covering its dividend - they have done this for each quarter of the last 10 years. The obvious cost of this behavior is that they will tend to take the dividend down whenever coverage gets too low, as they did in Q3-20 (red bars in the Dividend and Income chart above).

The NAV fell 0.6% due to lower marks from spread widening in the quarter - not far off a 0.3% average drop in the sector.

Systematic Income

This shows up as unrealized losses in the NAV bridge below. In other words, there are no systemic realized losses in the portfolio driving the NAV fall.

TCPC

Given the rise in credit spreads since the start of Q1, we expect another 1-2% drop in the NAV so far in Q2, all else equal.

Income Update

Net investments were down marginally in Q1 as exits exceeded new funding. This will push net income marginally down in Q2, all else equal.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Leverage was roughly flat over the previous quarter. GAAP leverage is towards the upper part of its range, although net regulatory leverage is not particularly elevated. GAAP leverage is a better reflection of economic leverage, and this metric is about 0.2x above the sector average. Although TCPC don't have an explicit leverage target, this suggests that we probably shouldn't expect sizable positive net investments in the next few quarters, particularly if NAV remains under pressure from widening credit spreads.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio yield ticked lower, though it was more than offset by a steep drop in the company's interest expense.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This interest expense drop was due to the redemption of $175m of 2022 convertible notes. The company had to pay a make-whole of around $0.11 or about 0.8% of the NAV to redeem the bond prior to maturity, however, had it waited until maturity to refinance the bond it would have had to pay out 2-3x the make-whole amount over the life of the bond in higher interest payments if it chose to refinance in 2022.

Its tap of the existing 2026 bond at a yield of 2.475% is now well below the yield of U.S. Treasuries of similar maturity. As the arrow shows below, the timing of the tap was exquisite.

FRED

This ultra low-coupon issuance, along with the company's investment-grade rating, has allowed it to achieve one of the lowest debt interest expenses in the sector. Its low level of expense is actually understated because of its low amount of floating-rate debt at just 15% versus 40% sector average (floating-rate debt is typically lower rate than unsecured fixed-rate debt as it is normally secured and benefits from the fact that LIBOR has been and remains low relative to the rest of the yield curve). TCPC interest expense advantage will increase further as LIBOR rises over the remainder of 2022, given its large fixed-rate debt liability footprint.

This combination of somewhat elevated leverage, above-average level of floating-rate assets and below-average level of floating-rate debt liabilities puts TCPC in one of the best positions to grow its income from the continued rise in short-term rates.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

It is also why TCPC is one of the few BDCs without an "income valley" or a temporary drop in income from rising rates. In fact, its income has already benefited from the rise in short-term rates and will only accelerate from here.

Based on its disclosures, the company's net income will rise close to 4% when LIBOR reaches 2% - LIBOR is already 40% of the way there and will likely reach 2% around August of this year. And although we expect some spread compression to offset the rise in rates, the current volatility in the market suggests spread compression should be below what we would normally see.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

In terms of portfolio quality, non-accruals fell to 0.3% - a level that is a quarter of the sector average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK income moved back to a low level that is about half the sector average. Clearly not all PIK income is "bad" or a prelude to moving to non-accrual, but an elevated level of PIK income does raise questions.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management have also specifically addressed their view of the portfolio in the context of both continued supply-chain issues as well as persistent inflation:

As far as the portfolio goes, keep in mind, much of our portfolio is weighted towards services companies, software, professional services, financial services, we don't have a lot of true working supply chain exposure risk even though the supply chain exposure may be a risk in the market. We do see inflation, wage inflation and some good commodity prices, again, which aren't applicable to us being risk. But when we do our underwriting, we fundamentally want to understand that, these companies have pricing power. And we've seen that regular consistency that, whether there's wage inflation or other type of inflation in the cost of goods or operating expenses, the companies we've worked with, have a good ability to pass it on in terms of price increases or other forms of revenue benefit.

Performance Update

Q1 total NAV return was a touch below the sector average. TCPC has outperformed the broader sector in 6 of the last 8 quarters. Q3-2021 underperformance was in part due to the make-whole payment on debt extinguishment highlighted above. This outperformance trend is observable in the fact that the yellow line, which shows trailing-twelve-month relative performance, is above zero. Between 2018 and 2020 TCPC did underperform by around 1% per annum.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

TCPC has generally kept up with the sector - it outperformed over the last 3 and 7 years and underperformed over the last 5 years.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

TCPC remains among the more attractively valued BDCs that have delivered a total NAV return in the range of 7-12% over the last 5 years.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Valuation Update

We have liked TCPC for the simple fact that it tended to trade at a significant discount to the broader sector, despite posting total NAV returns that were pretty much in line or better than the sector. This valuation differential has begun to close recently, as the following chart shows, with the sector average valuation (orange line) converging closer to the TCPC valuation (blue line).

Systematic Income

We can see this better in the chart below, which plots the valuation differential relative to the sector. We initiated our original position when the stock traded at a valuation more than 10% below the sector average. This has now compressed to around 5% below the sector average (and in line with the sector median) which looks more fairly valued to us. For this reason, we have taken off the "Buy" rating.

Systematic Income

Takeaways

TCPC put in a good Q1, with a significant rise in net income and a drop in non-accruals to a very low level. We expect a distribution rise in the not-too-distant future, given the company's high-income beta to rising short-term rates. The stock has outperformed the broader sector strongly since the start of the year, so much of this is, arguably, priced in, offering a lower margin of safety in our view. For this reason, we don't see as much upside in the medium term and so have a "Hold" rating on the stock.