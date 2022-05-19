Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Steady value accumulation, backed with strong competitive advantages, is a feature that for some reason does not appeal to most retail investors these days. A company like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) rarely gets attention in the investment community since it is viewed as a boring and slow-growing business.

Since I first covered the company in May of last year, however, GIS has returned nearly 11%, at a time when the total return of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) was barely 3.5% and the broader market fell by 5.2%.

Data by YCharts

This performance is hardly a coincidence as GIS management has made the right steps towards reducing its reliance on low-margin product categories while prioritizing areas where it could both compete and achieve high profitability.

Capital Allocation Matters

In addition to its strong brands and strong competitive positioning, General Mills' management has also been making the right decisions in terms of long-term capital allocation.

To begin with, the company's M&A strategy has been focused on expansion into pet food while reducing its international exposure to low-margin categories, such as dough and yogurt assets in Europe and Latin America.

General Mills CAGNY 2022 Presentation

As I will expand on in the next section, the decision to enter the pet food segment has been a huge success for GIS, and the company is on track to shift the business towards higher value-added (higher margin) segments, where it also has a better competitive positioning through a number of strong brands.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Following the Blue Buffalo deal, the company's leverage ratio has increased significantly while at the same time interest coverage plunged to as low as 6.5 during the fiscal year of 2019.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As we see from the graph above, however, the financial health profile of the company has improved dramatically over the past few years, with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio falling from 4.8 in 2018 to 3.1 as of the past twelve-month period.

The leverage ratio is still somewhat elevated when compared to the more conservatively financed businesses, such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Interest coverage is also roughly in-line with the peer average.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

By moving up on the value-added chain, GIS could achieve higher margins and with that a higher multiple relative to peers (see below).

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The Crown Jewel

While inflationary pressures are becoming a significant headwind for Packaged Food & Beverages companies' margins, GIS continues to make progress in its pet food segment. The division achieved 16% organic net sales growth during the most recent quarter, while non-GAAP operating margin also improved.

General Mills Investor Presentation

Sales growth within the segment has been impressive in recent years, although we should recognize that in Q1 of FY 2022 GIS acquired Tyson Foods' pet treats business.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Margins of the pet food segment have been on an uptrend since the acquisitions and also provided significant tailwind for the overall company's profitability.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

For comparison, J. M. Smucker (SJM) is another large-cap Packaged Food enterprise that recently entered the pet food segment. Results for SJM, however, have been far worse (not that 2018-19 growth was due to the acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition).

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Back in 2019, both GIS and SJM had relatively similar margins of their pet food segments, but since then a wide gap has opened between the two with SJM's division now having operating margin below 15%.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Furthermore, as I showed in a recent thought piece on Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Blue Buffalo has also become one of the most profitable pet food segments among large publicly traded companies.

One major difference between SJM and GIS has been their marketing and branding strategy. The former has resorted to a very fragmented brand portfolio, with no master brand to support all the lesser-known ones.

J. M. Smucker Investor Presentation

Similarly to Colgate-Palmolive Hill's and Nestle's Purina strategies, GIS is endorsing its pet food products with the Blue Buffalo trademark, which drives significant brand premium and loyalty.

General Mills Investor Presentation

Lastly, premium brands in the pet care space are rewarded with both very high customer loyalty and customer spend, which surpass even those of attractive product categories, such as chocolate, baby food and cereal.

Mars Petcare State of the Pet Nation Report 2020

Conclusion

Long-term oriented strategy and high-quality capital allocation policies are among the most important features of every large consumer staple enterprise. While having the best-of-breed brands is a necessary pre-condition for high shareholder returns, it doesn't mean much if the company in question makes poor capital allocation decisions. So far GIS appears to be the best of both worlds. The business has a strong brand portfolio and is making all the right steps in its M&A strategy.