General Mills: Capital Allocation Matters

May 19, 2022 12:26 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)1 Comment
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
3.6K Followers

Summary

  • General Mills has become one of the best-performing large-cap companies in the Packaged Food space.
  • Even though inflation headwinds are overshadowing future performance, the company has significantly improved its margin potential.
  • The Blue Buffalo brand has also become one of the best performers within the pet food segment.

General Mills Reports Lower Than Expected Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Steady value accumulation, backed with strong competitive advantages, is a feature that for some reason does not appeal to most retail investors these days. A company like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) rarely gets attention in the investment community since it is viewed as a boring and slow-growing business.

Since I first covered the company in May of last year, however, GIS has returned nearly 11%, at a time when the total return of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) was barely 3.5% and the broader market fell by 5.2%.

Chart
Data by YCharts

This performance is hardly a coincidence as GIS management has made the right steps towards reducing its reliance on low-margin product categories while prioritizing areas where it could both compete and achieve high profitability.

Capital Allocation Matters

In addition to its strong brands and strong competitive positioning, General Mills' management has also been making the right decisions in terms of long-term capital allocation.

To begin with, the company's M&A strategy has been focused on expansion into pet food while reducing its international exposure to low-margin categories, such as dough and yogurt assets in Europe and Latin America.

General Mills Acquisitions and Divestitures

General Mills CAGNY 2022 Presentation

As I will expand on in the next section, the decision to enter the pet food segment has been a huge success for GIS, and the company is on track to shift the business towards higher value-added (higher margin) segments, where it also has a better competitive positioning through a number of strong brands.

General Mills Segments

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Following the Blue Buffalo deal, the company's leverage ratio has increased significantly while at the same time interest coverage plunged to as low as 6.5 during the fiscal year of 2019.

General Mills Financial Health

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As we see from the graph above, however, the financial health profile of the company has improved dramatically over the past few years, with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio falling from 4.8 in 2018 to 3.1 as of the past twelve-month period.

The leverage ratio is still somewhat elevated when compared to the more conservatively financed businesses, such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Interest coverage is also roughly in-line with the peer average.

Packaged Food - Financial Health Ratios

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

By moving up on the value-added chain, GIS could achieve higher margins and with that a higher multiple relative to peers (see below).

Packaged Food & Beverages - margins vs. valuation

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The Crown Jewel

While inflationary pressures are becoming a significant headwind for Packaged Food & Beverages companies' margins, GIS continues to make progress in its pet food segment. The division achieved 16% organic net sales growth during the most recent quarter, while non-GAAP operating margin also improved.

General Mills Pet Food 2022

General Mills Investor Presentation

Sales growth within the segment has been impressive in recent years, although we should recognize that in Q1 of FY 2022 GIS acquired Tyson Foods' pet treats business.

General Mills Pet Food

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Margins of the pet food segment have been on an uptrend since the acquisitions and also provided significant tailwind for the overall company's profitability.

General Mills Pet Food Margins

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

For comparison, J. M. Smucker (SJM) is another large-cap Packaged Food enterprise that recently entered the pet food segment. Results for SJM, however, have been far worse (not that 2018-19 growth was due to the acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition).

J.M. Smucker Pet Food

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Back in 2019, both GIS and SJM had relatively similar margins of their pet food segments, but since then a wide gap has opened between the two with SJM's division now having operating margin below 15%.

J.M. Smucker Pet Food Margins

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Furthermore, as I showed in a recent thought piece on Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Blue Buffalo has also become one of the most profitable pet food segments among large publicly traded companies.

One major difference between SJM and GIS has been their marketing and branding strategy. The former has resorted to a very fragmented brand portfolio, with no master brand to support all the lesser-known ones.

J.M. Smucker pet food

J. M. Smucker Investor Presentation

Similarly to Colgate-Palmolive Hill's and Nestle's Purina strategies, GIS is endorsing its pet food products with the Blue Buffalo trademark, which drives significant brand premium and loyalty.

Blue Buffalo Innovation

General Mills Investor Presentation

Lastly, premium brands in the pet care space are rewarded with both very high customer loyalty and customer spend, which surpass even those of attractive product categories, such as chocolate, baby food and cereal.

Pet food spending power

Mars Petcare State of the Pet Nation Report 2020

Conclusion

Long-term oriented strategy and high-quality capital allocation policies are among the most important features of every large consumer staple enterprise. While having the best-of-breed brands is a necessary pre-condition for high shareholder returns, it doesn't mean much if the company in question makes poor capital allocation decisions. So far GIS appears to be the best of both worlds. The business has a strong brand portfolio and is making all the right steps in its M&A strategy.

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
3.6K Followers
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. Throughout his career he has been focused on solving complex business problems through the lens of the overall business strategy and by incorporating various valuation and financial modelling techniques.In addition to his professional experience, he has been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach to finding individual businesses with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment strategy and philosophy. He has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016 and is a LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder . All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.