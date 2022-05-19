Top Stock For A High-Inflation Environment Competition: The Winners

May 19, 2022 11:50 AM ETTAP, BBDC, FPI1 Comment
SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
4 Followers

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the three winners of our recent Top Stock For A High-Inflation Environment Competition.
  • We received more than 120 eligible articles, covering many different sectors.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Last month, Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in our Top Stock For A High-Inflation Environment competition by submitting analysis of a company they believe will be able to survive and thrive as inflation strikes. The contest ran for three weeks, culminating in the receipt and review of more than 120 articles. Given the high quality of the submissions, determining the winners was no easy task for editors.

So, without further ado, here are the three winners of the Top Stock For A High-Inflation Environment competition, in no particular order:

Each of the three winners will receive $500 and have their article featured for our PRO subscribers.

Thanks to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. The next competition will be on pair trade ideas - please stay tuned for more details.

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
4 Followers
The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.