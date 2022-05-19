Top Stock For A High-Inflation Environment Competition: The Winners

Last month, Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in our Top Stock For A High-Inflation Environment competition by submitting analysis of a company they believe will be able to survive and thrive as inflation strikes. The contest ran for three weeks, culminating in the receipt and review of more than 120 articles. Given the high quality of the submissions, determining the winners was no easy task for editors.

So, without further ado, here are the three winners of the Top Stock For A High-Inflation Environment competition, in no particular order:

Each of the three winners will receive $500 and have their article featured for our PRO subscribers.

Thanks to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. The next competition will be on pair trade ideas - please stay tuned for more details.