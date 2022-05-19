Taking A Gander At GMS Inc.

zazamaza/iStock via Getty Images

"One can acquire everything in solitude except character." - Stendhal

Today, we put a building and construction supplier under the spotlight. Shares have declined recently on increasing worries around the housing market as mortgage rates have spiked up to five percent on the average 30-year mortgage rate. This has brought in some buying from a beneficial owner, and the stock appears cheap on a variety of valuation metrics. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is a Tucker, Georgia-based distributor of specialty construction supplies, including wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and complementary products in 46 states and six Canadian provinces. In addition to nearly 300 distribution facilities, the company operates over 90 tool sales, rental, and service centers. GMS was founded in 1971 and went public in 2016, raising net proceeds of $157.2 million at $21 a share. Its stock trades for around $47.00 a share, translating to a market cap of slightly over $2 billion.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending April 30th.

GMS is consolidating a highly fragmented market, growing significantly through acquisition, as well as greenfield expansion to broaden its geographical presence, usually in adjacent markets. It currently has a presence in 77 of the top 100 U.S. markets and seven of Canada's top ten. It then tries to expand organically in those new markets through superior service to a customer base that includes ~35,000 building contractors.

To that end, GMS has acquired 39 companies representing 115 distribution locations and 85 retail storefronts, while developing over 40 greenfield locations since August 2014. The company houses nearly 60 brands under its platform, providing the familiarity of a local business with significant purchasing power and economies of scale. Continuing to operate on its approach, GMS has spent $377.4 million on five acquisitions while opening seven greenfield locations over the first nine months of fiscal 2022 (FY22YTD), ending January 31, 2022.

Given the logistical complexity and special equipment (sometimes) involved in the stocking and delivery of wallboard, ceilings, and steel framing on a large scale, distributors of these specialty product lines have carved out a niche amongst lumberyards and big box retailers such as Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW). On a large scale, GMS competes with Foundation Building Materials and ABC Supply Company's L&W Supply. With that said, the building supplies market is still fragmented with significant local and regional competition, providing GMS with plenty of targets for expansion.

Revenue Disaggregation

The company's top line is fairly evenly split between residential (45%) and commercial (55%). It disaggregates revenue by product offering, with wallboard its largest category, responsible for sales of $1.22 billion in FY22YTD, or 36% of total. This figure is up 26% from the FY21YTD, primarily due to price inflation, although volumes increased ~5% versus the prior-year period. Ceilings accounted for FY22YTD sales of $418.8 million - 13% of total and a 27% improvement on the prior-year period. Steel framing saw sales surge 131% to $751.0 million (22% of total), as commercial construction activity and severe inflation have provided significant tailwinds to this product. The catch-all complementary products, which include insulation, joint treatment, lumber, tools, and other specialty building products have been an area of focus for management. Owing to a combination of sales initiatives and inflationary pricing, this line item realized a 29% increase to $956.6 million, or 29% of total.

Industry Dynamics and Stock Price Performance

The pandemic has probably impacted (positively and negatively) no industry more than construction. Initially, there was the shutdown and the unknown, which morphed into work from home, negatively impacting commercial construction, even though it was considered essential work. Then, artificially low interest rates, expected demographic shifts, and growing frustration with government responses to the pandemic in urban areas spurred a mass exodus from (primarily) northern cities to rural and suburban locations (primarily) in the south, creating a momentous demand for residential housing.

These undercurrents were followed by vaccine mandates, which further dislocated an already fractured labor market, creating supply chain bottlenecks that drove the price of construction materials through the roof - no pun intended. These dynamics wedded with the current administration's policy of energy dependence created the highest inflation in forty years, compelling the Fed to hike rates and commercial banks to raise mortgage rates.

These responses should apply the brakes to a heavily overheated residential housing market (in most regions of the country). With Americans now returning to the office in some capacity, a recovery in the commercial real estate market is anticipated, but that may be in jeopardy considering the current economic environment.

GMS's stock price has reflected these developments, trading as high as $29 a share just before the pandemic selloff in late February 2020, only to crash to $10.39 during the selloff. It rebounded steadily from there, trading to over $60 a share as recently as January 2022 as seemingly insatiable demand for its products allowed the company to pass through product inflation while maintaining its gross margin percentage of ~32%. Fears of an economic slowdown have caused shares of GMS to retreat more than 15% from their January 2022 high of $61.59.

3QFY22 Earnings & Outlook

A significant portion of that downward move came after the company announced its 3QFY22 earnings on March 3, 2022. GMS reported in-line earnings of $1.74 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $135.1 million on net sales of $1.15 billion versus $0.60 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $62.6 million on net sales of $751.2 million in 3QFY21, representing 190%, 116%, and 54% (42% organic) increases. Residential and commercial net sales both registered 40+% organic year-over-year growth, as each of its four product categories experienced year-over-year volume gains. Additionally, its top line represented a slight beat ($20 million) versus Street consensus. Gross profit improved 51% to $367.8 million, while margin dropped 50 basis points to 31.9% as the company's ability to pass through price increases was slightly slower than its absorption. It should be noted that the quarter did benefit from one extra selling day versus the prior-year period.

However, owing to an understandable softening in steel prices, management projected year-over-year sales growth of 35% (25% organic) in 4QFY22 and a slightly weaker gross margin (~31.5%). Factoring in inflation for fuel and labor compelled GMS to forecast Adj. EBITDA margin for the quarter in the mid-teens.

This outlook did not sit well with the market, and its stock sold off 11% to $50.19 a share in the subsequent trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

That said, the company's balance sheet is in solid shape with cash of $87.0 million and total debt of $1.33 billion (for net leverage of 2.3) as of January 31, 2022. GMS experienced a cash outflow of $19.9 million from operating activities during FY22YTD versus an inflow of $68.5 million in FY21YTD as it built inventory by $228.3 million to ensure availability for customers during the supply chain crisis. The company has a share repurchase program, from which it acquired 367,000 shares during FY22YTD. A further $36.5 million remains on the authorization.

Street analysts are largely constructive on shares of GMS, featuring two buy and four outperform ratings against only one hold, yet maintain a median twelve-month price objective of only $62. On average, they expect the company to earn $1.87 a share (non-GAAP) on net sales of $1.26 billion in 4QFY22, pegging FY22 at $7.28 a share on net sales of $4.61 billion. For FY23, Street consensus calls for $6.91 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.66 billion, representing a decrease of 5% at the bottom line.

Beneficial owner Coliseum Capital Management has used the weakness in GMS' share price since the outlook-induced selloff as an opportunity to load up, purchasing 605,673 shares to up its ownership interest to nearly 14%.

Verdict

Trading at under seven times FY23 earnings, an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA of approximately 6, and a price-to-FY23E sales of under .5, GMS stock reflects steel price softening and a potential slowdown in construction activity courtesy of higher mortgage rates. Ironically, due to supply chain constraints, construction project cycles will continue to be extended, producing a disconnect between housing starts and completions, which in turn creates additional backlog for builders and their distributors.

If the much-anticipated improvement in commercial activity materializes, GMS may experience a meaningful increase in volumes during FY23. However, due to the fact that it supports the construction industry, perceptions regarding interest rates and the economy may lead to further multiple compression.

GMS is a well-run business whose current price reflects symmetrical risk/reward in the current milieu. As such, ceteris paribus, an entry point under $45 a share seems more appropriate.