Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been about two and a half months since I wrote my cautionary piece on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), and in that time, the shares are down about 11.5% against a loss of just under 9% for the S&P 500. The company has reported earnings since, so I thought I'd take another look at this business. I also want to review the stock to see if it makes sense to change my tune on this business. I want to focus on the short puts I recommended in my previous piece, because i think in the context of the current market meltdown, short puts offer us some insight into how we might want to conduct ourselves at times like this.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the article. It's here where I give you the gist of my thinking. This is sort of a "goldilocks" paragraph because it offers greater resolution than what you'd get from the title and bullet points, but far less resolution than you'd get by subjecting yourself to the whole enchilada of this article. Here goes. I'd describe the most recent financial results onomatopoeically as "meh." They weren't good, they weren't bad. The chief problem, in my estimation, remains the valuation. The shares aren't cheap enough to get me too excited, and so I would recommend continuing to avoid them. Just because I don't advocate for purchasing the shares at current prices doesn't mean there's nothing to be done in my estimation. The puts I recommended selling previously are even more compelling, so I recommend selling those. I go into greater detail about the specifics in the article, but I think it would be worthwhile putting these and similar trades within a broader context of my thinking about put options and Ulyssean contracts.

The Ulyssean Contract

For those who don't know, I was an investment adviser in Toronto during the great financial crisis. Thankfully, I was smelling a bit of a financial rat going into the crisis, so most of my clients had large cash positions, with the result that we missed out on most of the painishment that millions of other people suffered globally. In the weeks leading up to the crisis I tried my best to coach my clients with the idea that when the time comes, we would put all of this "dry powder" to work, and aggressively buy back in. To a person, my 120 clients agreed that that's exactly what they would do. In their emotionally cold state before the actual crash, they saw the logic of buying great businesses at fire sale prices. Then the crash came, and the fear set in.

By early January of 2009, I was trying to induce the clients back into the market, as I felt things were approaching "screaming buy" territory. I pulled out all of my rhetorical stops. I whined, cried, cajoled, threatened, harassed, and even harangued, but my efforts were unsuccessful. In the end only two of my clients actually bought back aggressively. One of these was an elderly English woman who, among other things, had lived through the Blitz on London. I've rarely seen her level of fearlessness or political incorrectness before or since. She was one of my favourites and I miss her a great deal. The other was a so-called "boat person" from Vietnam who had come to Canada with nothing, and by the time I met him was worth a few million dollars. Other than these two, none of my clients bought aggressively in early 2009, with the result that they missed out on the opportunity of the decade. The point is that it's only the very toughest of us who can "pull the trigger" when the time is right, even though we all know in theory what we should do.

I brag often, so it's hard to extract my nonsense from true feelings, so I need to point out that I'm being serious now. By early 2009, I had a very, very high level of credibility with these people. I had, in the parlance of our time, "saved their bacon", while they saw friends and family suffer devastating financial loss. In spite of this credibility, they ignored my pleas to buy back in.

Why am I regaling you with this tale from my early middle age? I'm writing this to let you know that the majority of investors tell themselves they'll "buy low" when the time comes. They forget that the conditions that create the "screaming buy" price are very, very scary. Only an idiot would buy when the data and stimuli we're subjected to is so universally terrible. If you want to invest well, though, you need to be willing to look like an idiot. Thankfully, I have a great deal of practice at that.

This is where the true value of short put options becomes apparent in my estimation. It's great that they generate some income, but I think their real value is in forcing investors to determine a very specific entry price at which they'd be willing to "pull the trigger." They determine this entry price in a "cold" emotional state. Sure, the investor can cancel the contract at a loss, but they may pause before doing so. Instead of having some vague sense of "sure I'll buy when things are cheap", the strike price offers a tangible anchor. They might engage in the following dialogue with themselves. "Two months ago, I thought $120 was a great entry price for Tractor Supply Company. What's happened to change that view?" If the answer they come up with is "Tesla, Amazon, and Microsoft's stock prices have fallen, dragging the index with them", they might pause before canceling the obligation to buy a great company at a great price. In my view, that's the value of short puts. They are a reminder from a previous, more calm version of the investor of what a great entry price looks like. I'll get to the specifics of the short puts I recommended below, but this gives you another sense of why I like them so much.

Financial Snapshot

I think the most recent financial quarter has been unexceptional. The company didn't blow the lights out, but nor was it an unmitigated disaster in my view. Relative to the same period in 2021, revenue was up by about 8.3%, and net income was up a modest 3.25%. I think the sales growth of 8% plus was good in light of the fact that store count only increased by 3% from the first period to the last. When compared to the first quarter of 2019, things look very good, with the top and bottom lines up by 66%, and 144% respectively.

The capital structure deteriorated slightly, with long term debt up by 0.6% from the year ago period. This isn't too scary in my estimation, though I would like to see the company pare down the debt.

Finally, in case you don't remember, in my previous missive on this name, I concluded that the dividend was reasonably secure. Although the company spent 43% on dividends during the first quarter of 2022 than it did on all of 2021, I'm still of the view that the dividend is safe. If you want a full review my thinking on this, feel free to peruse my earlier work on the name.

Tractor Supply Company financials (Tractor Supply Company investor relations)

The Stock

My regular readers know that I consider the stock and the business to be very different things. If you're new here, and you haven't heard me drone on about this to the point of tedium, let me tell you now: I consider the stock and the business to be very different things. Specifically, every business buys a number of inputs, performs value adding activities to those, and sells the results at a profit. In the final analysis, that's what every business is. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business. It's also possible that the stock's movements relate to the crowd's view about "the market" in general, and have very little to do with what's going on at the company. This is troublesome, but I think we can take advantage of this tedious phenomenon. Anyway, I think the crowd's quite capricious, with the result that the shares move up and down much more dramatically than would be warranted if the analysis was based only on what's happening at the company. In other words, the stock is often a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. It's typically the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name. This is easier said than done as I suggested above.

If you hoped that I was going to draw this distinction between the stock and the company and simply move on, you massively underestimated my tendency to belabour a point. I'll draw the distinction between Tractor Supply company and Tractor Supply stock by reviewing how the stock did since the company released earnings on April 21. If you bought shares when they announced earnings, you're down about 17% since. If you waited 28 calendar days, you're up about 2.3%. Obviously not enough changed at the firm over this short span of time to justify a 19%+ variance in returns. I think it's worth pointing out, yet again, that the people who bought more cheaply did better.

I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. Previously, I whined about the fact that the PE on this name was floating around 23.6 and the price to free cash flow was sitting at 46.26. Things are either 12% cheaper or 18.5% more expensive, depending on your ratio of choice. Whichever way you slice it, there's nothing to get too excited about here in my view.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Options As An Alternative

In my earlier article, I bragged (of course) about earning a decent $3.90 in premia for selling the January 2022 puts with a strike of $75 after these expired worthless. I also recommended selling the January 2023 puts with a strike of $120 for $2.30. These are currently priced at $3.40-$5.90, so the trade is a loss at the moment. This hasn't affected my enthusiasm for it, though. While I won't be selling more of these, as I have enough Tractor Supply exposure, if you're just joining us, I would recommend selling these puts at the prices currently on offer. I make this recommendation because I consider the trade to be a "win-win." If the shares remain above $120 over the next eight months, the investor simply pockets the premium and moves on. If the shares fall below $120, the investor will be "forced" to buy this great company at a price that corresponds with a PE of ~13 times, and a dividend yield of over 3%. I like either outcome, hence "win-win."

It's time to ruin the mood a little bit by pointing out that, no matter what some stranger on the internet says, no investment is entirely a "win-win." That's just a bit of rhetoric and that this trade, like all trades, comes with risk. I consider the risks associated with these instruments to fall into two broad categories: the economic and the emotional.

Starting with the economic risks, I'd say that the short puts I advocate are a small subset of the total number of put options out there. I'm only ever willing to sell puts on companies I'd be willing to buy, and at prices I'd be willing to pay. So, I would never advocate that people simply sell puts with the highest premia. In my view, that strategy would lead to disastrous results. So my first bit of advice is to only ever sell puts on companies you want to own at (strike) prices you'd be willing to pay. Take my word on this one, as it's informed by painful history. By locking in acceptable strike prices, we're taking on entering the Ulyssean contract I referenced above.

The two other risks associated with my short puts strategy are both emotional in nature. The first involves the emotional pain some people feel from missing out on upside. To use this trade as an example, let's imagine that Tractor Supply's stock price goes parabolic and hits $200 per share between now and the third Friday of January 2023. Obviously my puts will expire worthless, which is a great outcome in some ways. I will not catch any of the upside in the stock price, though. So, short put returns are capped by the premium received. This is emotionally painful for some.

Secondly, it can be emotionally painful when the shares crash below your strike price. So far whenever this has happened to me, things have worked out well over the long term, because I insist on only ever writing puts at "screaming buy" strike prices. That said, it has been emotionally stressful in the short term on occasion. If you're going to sell puts, please be aware of this phenomenon, and please remember that when you sell these in the current emotional state, you're engaging in the Ulyssean contract referenced above. Your "medium term" self may find this uncomfortable, but I think your "long term" self will thank you..

If you understand these risks, and can tolerate them, I would recommend that you sell puts. I think short puts offer at least some risk adjusted return here, and so we should sell them. It's admittedly odd to end a discussion of risk by writing about how these reduce risk. As I've written before, if this is the first time you've noticed that my writing can be odd, you're obviously not paying attention.

Conclusion

I think this is a fine business, and I think the dividend is reasonably secure. The problem is the valuation. While it's down double digits since I pointed out that it's "too expensive", it's still not cheap enough. For that reason, I recommend avoiding the stock. That said, I think this would be a great buy at $120 per share. This gives us a choice. If we're not open to selling puts, we can wait for the shares to reach this level. BORING! We also must acknowledge that if the shares do reach that level, the probability is fairly high that we won't actually buy. Alternatively, we can generate a decent premium now for locking ourselves into this trade. That's the path I would recommend people take at this point.