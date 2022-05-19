Walmart's Stock Is Dead Money, At Best
Summary
- Walmart's shares plunged following disappointing quarterly results.
- The stock is now probably dead money for the foreseeable future, at best.
- Downside risks could take the shares all the way to $100.
At best, Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) stock is probably now dead money for the foreseeable future. The stock plunged following very weak quarterly results and poor guidance. Analysts now see no earnings growth for the company in this fiscal year of 2023 and hope to see earnings return to growth next year.
The company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, missing consensus analysts' estimates of $1.48. The earnings miss came despite the company reporting better than expected revenue of $141.5 billion versus estimates of $139.0 billion.
The cost of revenue was much higher than forecast coming in at $106.8 billion versus estimates for $103.9 billion. This resulted in the company reporting gross margins of 23.84%, which missed estimates of 24.48%.
Overall, rising costs have resulted in analysts slashing their earnings outlook for the company. Estimates for this year now stand at $6.47, which is down from $6.80 per share just last week. The declining stock price and the plunging earnings estimates have lowered the PE ratio but have not made this stock cheap.
The stock has seen its forward PE ratio fall to 18.2 and is well above the historical average since 2005 of 17, making the current ratio seem high. The PE started to expand dramatically in 2017 because the company began to pivot towards improving its e-commerce presence.
It led to investors increasing their long-term earnings growth rates for Walmart. As a result, investors also started to increase the PE multiple they were willing to pay for Walmart's earnings. Likewise, now that the PE ratio has begun to decline, it is likely a sign that investors have already started to price in lower earnings growth for Walmart in the future.
Until the company can prove that it has rising costs under control, investors are likely to revert to paying a much lower PE ratio for Walmart than they have over the past couple of years.
It seems more likely that the stock will see the PE ratio return to the historical average and potentially even below it while investors wait for more clarity from the company over time.
At the historical average of 17 times this year's earnings estimates of $6.48 per share, the company's stock is worth around $110, which is about 7% lower than its current price of about $119 on May 19. But a break below technical support around $117 could lead to a further decline, perhaps to as low as $100, where the most substantial support level appears to be.
That makes the current price where the shares are trading very critical. If the stock can manage to hold on to that $117 level, it could result in a pretty nice rally back to $128, as the stock would likely regain some of the post-earnings declines from oversold levels as the relative strength index has plunged well below to 30 to around 15.
The technical chart appears to reflect the same worries that the fundamentals are projecting. This stock has further downside risk due to a deteriorating and uncertain outlook as the company battles rising costs. It will make Walmart's stock dead money for the foreseeable future.
