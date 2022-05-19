anilakkus/E+ via Getty Images

Shift Q1 2022 Earnings Review

Despite a challenging macro-economic environment (declining used car prices, rising interest rates), Shift (NASDAQ:SFT) managed to beat revenue and adj. GPU guidance, which came in at $220M (up 107% y/y) and $1,681, respectively. According to Shift's management, used-car prices have been moderating over the last few months, but the supply of new auto vehicles is still very low, and hence, used-car prices are likely to remain elevated. While I think used-car prices can't stay high for much longer, I recently visited a Honda dealership, and the inventory on the lot was minimal, and the wait time for an HR-V was 15 days. Hence, I am seeing a gradual decline in used-car prices over the next twelve months, and I think a normalized used-car market is far more ideal for Shift than a market with a severe inventory shortage.

During Q1 2022, Shift sourced 96% of its e-commerce units directly from consumers and partners (i.e., it is still not buying much from the wholesale auctions market, which the company indicated as very expensive in Q3 2021). Looking at some non-financial data, we can see that Shift's average monthly unique visitors grew to 823K (up 16% y/y); however, the average days to sale slowed to 56 days, which indicates lower conversion rates despite higher levels of inventory. In their plan for 2022, Shift's management is projecting higher conversion rates as the (sales) workforce returns to the office.

At the end of Q1 2022, Shift had 5,464 vehicles listed for sale on its website, up from 3,736 vehicles last year. According to Shift's management, Q1 would be the highwater mark for inventory this year, and no new regions are likely to be added this year. The days of Shift's hyper-growth seem to be numbered as the company aims to limit cash burn and improve profitability; however, Shift is still set to grow at 50%+ CAGR for the next three years.

In 2022, we are focused on balancing growth and profitability, which includes driving operational efficiencies, cost savings, and improving our liquidity position. - George Arison, CEO

Shift's Q1 results were perfectly in-line with what we expected, and the re-iteration of guidance for the rest of 2022 was very reassuring, considering the difficult macroeconomic environment. For Q2, Shift is expecting revenue of $230M (at the midpoint of the guidance range), which means a growth rate of ~48% y/y. While the drastic drop-off in growth rates may seem scary, it is the result of tough comps and balanced growth and spending plan from management. For 2022, Shift is guiding for adj. EBITDA of -13.5%, which would mean a sharp improvement in the second half of this year. On the earnings call, Shift's management reiterated their confidence in this guidance. In my view, cutting adj. EBITDA down to mid-single digits would be a spectacular feat for Shift. If the company can deliver these numbers, I think raising capital will be much, much straightforward.

However, the big question is - "Can Shift avoid bankruptcy in 2022?"

Shift Is A Binary Bet

Let's see what the company is doing to avoid a liquidity crisis at the firm in the next six months. We have discussed Shift's cash burn situation at length (multiple times) over the last three quarters because the company is literally priced for bankruptcy (trading at roughly its cash position [liquidation value]). Here's how I think about liquidation value:

Shift has roughly $270M of liquidation value (cash + inventory), from this we remove $100M Flooring line of credit, which leaves Shift at $170M in liquidity. From these I remove some of the short-term liabilities (~$50) to reach my final liquidation value of $120M (approx. current market cap). The remaining debt of $144M is convertible debt (very unlikely to be paid back in cash), and this equity dilution is factored into my valuation model. Source: Beating The Market chats

In my view, the market is basically giving this business away for free, which has been built at an astronomical cost of ~$500M over the last decade or so. In Q4, Shift announced Softbank as a new equity and debt investor, but there's been nothing since, and the stock has just kept trading lower and lower.

In Q1, Shift used up ~$88M of its cash (well, $38M was spent on increasing inventory), leaving just ~$107M of cash on its balance sheet (including restricted cash). Fortunately, Shift's cash burn is set to slow down drastically over the next three quarters.

While investors are getting edgy with Shift's liquidity position, the management seems pretty relaxed about it. I would like to believe that they are confident in their ability to raise more capital; however, if the credit markets freeze, how long does Shift have?

Today, Shift has roughly $107M in cash, $160M in inventory, and a $150M At-The-Market facility (which was set up last week). If the management were to use up its balance sheet completely, Shift still has ~$250M of liquidity on its balance sheet, and it can raise another $150M by selling shares via the ATM facility (highly unlikely at these depressed prices).

The dilution risk for Shift is going up day by day, and the management is looking to raise fresh capital via debt or equity in the next few months, but if nothing comes to fruition, Shift will be tapping into the $150M ATM facility to maintain its liquidity position. However, this would be massively dilutionary for existing shareholders.

As we know, the company will not be able to reach FCF breakeven before 2025. And my calculations show that Shift needs at least $300M of additional capital to get to positive free cash flow. We will see how this cash burn situation develops over the coming quarters, but for now, the thesis remains unchanged. Shift is truly a binary bet - "If it goes bankrupt, the stock goes to zero. If the management raises capital successfully (via debt or stock at a reasonable valuation), the stock could multiply many folds within a few days".

Fair Value & Expected Return

In my view, Shift is a mini-Carvana (minus hidden dilution and family control) with room for exponential sales growth. Considering Shift's TAM of $840B and its 2022 sales guidance of $1.1B, Shift's growth story is just getting started. In Q4 2021 investor presentation, Shift's management laid out its path to profitability, and I am convinced these numbers could be achieved within the next four years. At sales growth maturity, Shift should be able to deliver free cash flow margins of 5%-10% through operational efficiencies and the sale of ancillary services. However, to implement a margin of safety, I base my valuation on a 3% potential FCF margin, which is a very conservative estimate for an end-to-end e-commerce business.

Assumptions:

2022E revenue [A] (our estimate) $1.2 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 3% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] (including dilution from Fair) ~92 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.404 Free cash flow per share growth rate 42% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Concluding Thoughts

Shift is undoubtedly a high-risk, high-return bet. The used-auto e-commerce platform is priced for bankruptcy, but there's at least three more quarters worth of liquidity at its disposal, and if Shift starts tapping into its $150M ATM facility, then they could probably go for another five quarters. Shift is up against a tricky cash burn situation whilst the used-car market remains highly volatile due to a stagflationary environment, and this situation is further complicated by labor shortages. However, I think that Shift has strategic value (FYI: more than $500M has been spent to build this company). Trading at liquidation value, Shift may be an attractive acquisition candidate for many auto retailers (including Lithia Motors (Shift's long-term investor and strategic partner)). In my view, the chances of a strategic takeover are pretty good. Shift's management could raise capital and extend their runway too. Considering the asymmetric risk/reward opportunity and management's execution history, I remain bullish on Shift. In a nutshell, Shift's Q1 report was solid, and the thesis remains unchanged.

Key Takeaway: I rate Shift a strong buy at $1 per share (with the caveat of limiting portfolio allocation to 1-1.25% of one's AUM).

Thank you for reading. Please feel free to share any questions, concerns, or thoughts in the comments section below.