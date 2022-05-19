nicolesy/iStock via Getty Images

The Telehealth Supplier

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is a distributor of a wide range of necessary healthcare equipment and supplies for use in the home setting. The pandemic allowed for both tele-based and home-based healthcare services to explode in adoption. As such, Adapt earned exponential revenue growth over the past 2 years. However, as is expected, growth is leveling out, and it is hard to determine the adoption of these services post-pandemic. For those willing to look past short-term tough comparables and cloudy outlook, I personally believe there is plenty of market growth available for home healthcare services. The next few months to quarters may not be pretty for AdaptHealth, but investors can take advantage of the low valuations that may arise.

However, moving forward, it will be important to look at the company as a distributor, as both cyclicality and low margins will be the norm. I believe the high-flying revenue growth of the past 2 years to be coming to an end, but current profitability is already indicating the company will be able to move at a measured pace in-line with the market. One other issue that exists is a tremendous debt burden, so early in the company's lifecycle. In fact, current debt exceeds AHCO's market cap. Will future growth and profitability tame this risk? Or will the company succumb to high interest payments? I am unsure and will remain on the sidelines for the company. But, I will share the information with you so you may make your own interpretation.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Landscape

AdaptHealth is known as a DME distributor, and is one of the largest pure-play in the industry. DMEs are typically small business oriented, but have seen aggregation over the past few years. This has led to a few major players beyond AdaptHealth. Diversified distributors such as Cardinal Health and McKesson (MCK) or even Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Walgreens (WBA), or CVS (CVS) all may become staunch competitors, and this will severely limit AHCO's growth potential within a few years. At the moment, watch Owens & Minor (OMI) to be the major direct competitor, thanks to their recent acquisition of Apria from Blackstone (BX). Even chemical producer Linde (LIN) has significant exposure to the industry.

Due to competing interests and varied exposures to the large market, any company experiencing revenue growth beyond peers is doing so thanks to acquisitions. In fact, AdaptHealth has been a serial acquirer since formation (by merger with multiple companies) and continues to do so of late. Smaller names such as Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) and Viemed (VMD) may become viable acquisition targets in the long-term, as industry consolidation and homogenization occur. I will discuss AHCO's recent acquisitions below.

However, the point I try to make, supported by data from Coker Capital, is that while there is fairly high TAM growth, the companies with the strongest profitability will have the resources available to drive outperformance in the future. As such, I will use this article to dive into AdaptHealth's current financial position to determine whether the company will continue to be the Home DME leader.

The DME market is comprised of a range of products defined by CMS as equipment which: • Can withstand repeated use; i.e., could normally be rented, and used by successive patients; • Is primarily and customarily used to serve a medical purpose; • Generally, is not useful to a person in the absence of illness or injury; and • Is appropriate for use in a patient's home The term DME relates to items like hospital beds, oxygen tanks and concentrators, wheelchairs, commodes, ambulatory aids, compressors and other items that could be used to support a medical need on an ongoing basis. Health insurers, Medicare included, generally cover these items as a 'DME' benefit when a doctor has indicated that there is medical necessity requiring the use of any of these items.

Financials

AdaptHealth makes money through three modes of action: Onetime Sales, Equipment Rental, and Resupply Sales. One healthy indicator is the fact that ~55% of revenue comes from recurring resupply sales, and is further bolstered by 33% rental revenues. The company has diverse product ranges, but sleep and diabetes products account for over 50% of total revenues. These are also high growth segments of the DME market, according to Coker Capital.

Payments are predominately from insurance providers, but individual patients and government agencies also are significant revenue sources. With over 180 locations across the US, there is little need for further logistics investment, but a series of acquisitions over the past few years has increased product diversity and scale.

AHCO Adapt has good exposure to the highest growth categories. (Coker Capital)

Looking at the revenue chart, it is easy to see AdaptHealth was a significant beneficiary of the pandemic, and quite fortunately. Prior to the pandemic, the company was a fairly small supplier with limited growth, until they acquired the rights to some of McKesson's home-care services. This was time to perfection, as the acquisition was in December 2019, right before the pandemic went into hyperdrive. This is also when the company SPAC-listed to the market, so limited insights into revenues prior to this period exist. Then, a year later, in Dec 2020, the company spent $2 billion to acquire AeroCare Holdings to expand the distribution platform scale. With that, the company saw four consecutive quarters of 100% YoY revenue growth, which has now slowed down slightly to 46.5% YoY as of the last quarter.

While growth is strong on paper, an issue arises when you look at pro forma revenues. Inorganic acquisition revenues are the main driver of growth, as revenues only increased 3.5% YoY last quarter on a combined basis. This highlights the current market weakness for consumer spending, especially as 2021 saw incredible growth. Therefore, do not be surprised when revenues quickly fall from 100% YoY to less than 10% over the next few years.

* Do note that the former AdaptHealth CEO Luke McGee was removed due to fraud charges in Denmark, and was replaced by AeroCare CEO Steve Griggs shortly after. While unlikely to continue to be an issue, further public image or lawsuit damages may occur.

Due to the fact that AHCO already had a network of locations across the US, there were only minor losses accrued during the pandemic to support the increase in demand. As such, profitability only took a minor hit, and the AeroCare acquisition has been quite beneficial in terms of earnings. At the moment, the company is in a fairly strong position, with the EBITDA margin hovering around 20% and Net Income Margin around 5%. I do not expect earnings to dip negatively anymore, but as seen with the recent earnings of distributors such as Walmart (WMT) or McKesson, profitability is at risk due to higher costs. However, considering AHCO's current profitability is far higher than other peers in Health Care Distributors, Adapt's platform and target towards home sales is quite advantageous. Combined with exposure to the high growth home care market, AHCO is in a fairly safe financial position in my eyes, even as growth normalizes.

I find the balance sheet to be AdaptHealth's greatest weakness. To support the recent acquisitions, the company has issued significant amounts of debt and has diluted shareholders to the extreme. Meanwhile, cash on hand has remained low, around $100 million, and this is not healthy if the sales environment weakens. While dilution has not occurred since spring 2021 and earnings are now positive, there may still be the need to dilute further. Considering the current low valuation, the number of shares added to the market may be significant and will hurt investors. The current leverage ratio of ~4.0-4.5x FY EBITDA is risky and limits the company's investability (although peers are also quite debt laden, so AHCO remains a better choice in the industry).

So, revenue growth is fairly strong and profitability is better than peers, but the balance sheet needs work. That makes valuation considerations important due to the risk. The distributors industry currently sees valuations that are extremely low (peers are sub-0.5x P/S). That makes AdaptHealth up to 2-3x richer in value than peers, but is the performance worth it? I believe the higher valuation is fair at the moment, as AHCO remains the standout performer. As the P/S reaches all-time lows thanks to the market sell-off and increased profitability, I do not believe the company to be overvalued. However, I also do not expect a return to 2021 highs anytime soon as revenues plateau and Adapt begins to trade closer-in-line to peers.

Conclusion

I originally began to look at the company's financials to determine whether AdaptHealth is a viable investment. I personally do not believe so, as the market weakness, falling profits, and various economic risk points play out over the next year or so. True strength lies in organic growth during these times, and AdaptHealth requires acquisitions to grow. While their profitability has increased beyond peers, AHCO has significant debt at the moment, and this limits their ability to acquire companies at the current low valuations. Thankfully, the company was able to make their recent acquisitions prior to the end of the pandemic, but comparables over the next few quarters will probably sting investors' eyes.

While I personally will pass on the DME sector in the short-term, my research does indicate that AHCO is the best recent performer of the peer group. I believe that a reassessment of AHCO vs. OMI will be necessary in a year or two if you want to initiate a position in the DME industry. Watch for indicators of success such as home health care spending, whether through US payment data or telehealth company success (such as Teladoc (TDOC)). Unfortunately, uncertainty and cloudy outlook do not help make the current sector valuations enticing as of yet. Wait for another 10% or so drop as comparables become tough in the next few quarters. Until then, if you do own the company, continue to DCA, but otherwise I suspect staying out of AHCO will be a viable strategy.

