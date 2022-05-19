Fotonen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We have decided to follow up our previous analysis on Microsoft after last month's Q3 FY 2022 publication. Our previous article was released on St. Valentine's day, 10 days before Russia invaded Ukraine, when the stock was trading at around $300 per share. Since then, it's safe to say that the world has changed a bit, with many external factors being detrimental to markets in general. The US 10yr rate has increased almost 100 basis points in the meantime, causing analysts around the globe to lower their target prices and provoking a mass sell off especially in the tech space.

However we still like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the Lab, and we refuse to deviate from our growth stock thesis which has served us so well over the years, even in the face of such a strong sell off. Some of our criteria are listed below:

Companies with clear visibility surrounding earnings and growth

Companies which are attached to global megatrends

Companies in sectors with high barriers to entry

Companies with positive news-flow

We are firm believers that stock price will follow earnings and that time in the market beats timing the market. Should our belief hold, then at the current stock price, Microsoft is "on sale".

Q3 Results

Despite mounting external pressures, Microsoft delivered a great set of Q3 numbers, beating revenue growth, margins, EPS, and cash flow estimates.

Q3 Financials (Microsoft)

Looking at the details, the strong momentum came from Azure racing to 49% growth (CCY). This strong momentum is thanks to the nature of contracts, often $100 million plus deals, the number of which doubled in the quarter. This part of Microsoft's business is the cornerstone to our investment thesis. Another segment which we mentioned in our previous analysis which we like a lot is LinkedIn, Microsoft's social media. LinkedIn revenue grew 35% (CCY) driven by a strong job market and strong advertising demand. Not only did revenue grow, but also the average session grew by 22% with record levels of engagement. Below we have added the breakdown of the Company's segment growth to show just how well they are faring in their different business lines.

Selected segment performance (Microsoft)

"Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world's economic output," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less."

"Continued customer commitment to our cloud platform and strong sales execution drove better than expected commercial bookings growth of 28% and Microsoft Cloud revenue of $23.4 billion, up 32% year over year," added Amy Hood, executive vice president and Group CFO.

Conclusion & Valuation

While the tech sector is suffering either from a downturn in results, or a re-rating thanks to rising interest rates (or both), Microsoft remains resilient at least in terms of growth and financial results. We remain bullish on the stock thanks to the growth prospects for Azure, the company commented that it's still "early days" and that there is lots of room for growth as more large scale contracts come online. Also from a fundamental perspective, the free cash flow generation is healthy with a 3.2% yield, and let's remember that the company has a negative net debt position. We think the P/E valuation of 30x is more than justified given the growth prospects. We maintain our buy rating on the stock and our target price of $360.