S&P 500: Set Up For A Tactical Buy

The 20% Correction

S&P 500 (SPY) has a nice setup for a tactical buy. First, here is the SPY chart:

Data by YCharts

To put the setup in a perspective, SPY has been in a 20% correction (on intraday basis) since January 4th. At this point, SPY is at the bottom of the downtrend with -18% YTD performance (on closing basis).

Thus, SPY is either on the cusp of a 20%+ bear market, or at the bottom of the 20% correction.

The Bearish Case

Before developing the case for a tactical buy, it is important to understand the case for an imminent bear market. In fact, I was publicly bearish on SPY with a sell rating since March 25th.

The bearish case is simple - the Fed's aggressive monetary policy is likely to cause a recession, and consequently a bear market. It is a historical fact that every Fed's tightening cycle since 1945 caused a recession (with 3 soft landing exceptions, which I don't think will apply in the current case).

Specifically, with the CPI inflation at 8.3%, the Fed has signaled a very aggressive monetary policy tightening, which will eventually cause a recession.

The recessions have historically caused the bear markers (as corporate earnings decrease and credit defaults increase).

The Neutral Case

I studied the historical stock market drawdowns (all 10%+ corrections including the bear markets) and I found that generally there are three phases on a full bear market.

First, there is a liquidity-based selloff induced by the expectations of monetary tightening, usually 10-20% total drawdown.

Second, there is a selloff in expectations of an immediate recession - this is the lagged effect of the monetary tightening or real economy - the actual recession. This phase usually takes the total drawdown to above the 20% threshold to an official bear market.

Third, there is a credit crunch selloff if the recession proves to be very deep and causes a significant number of corporate and personal bankruptcies. This is usually the most violent phase of the bear market with the most severe selling. The Lehman Brothers phase.

I noted on May 3rd (after a significant selloff) that we are most likely near the completion of (or even completed) the Phase 1 of the (possible) bear market and increased my rating on SPY to hold.

In fact, the most severe selling on SPY occurred after extremely hawkish comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who said on Thursday 4/20/22 at the IMF that the central bank is committed to raising rates "expeditiously" to bring down inflation.

The uncertainty with respect to the aggressiveness of the monetary policy tightening reduced the market depth liquidity in short-term bonds, which also caused the liquidity shock in S&P 500 Futures (SPX). This is by definition the liquidity shock phase of the bear market.

However, there are still no signs of an immediate recession. The job market (based on historically low level in initial claims for unemployment) is still very strong. Further, the yield curve spread between the 10Y Treasury Bond and the 3-month Treasury Note is still wide, currently at 1.88%, while the Fed recession probability model requires this spread to invert to signal a recession within the next 12 months.

Thus, it is too early to anticipate the Phase 2 selloff in anticipation of an immediate recession. With this in mind, the neutral rating for SPY is appropriate. Yes, the aggressive Fed monetary policy tightening is likely to cause a recession - but the question is when, and how deep the recession will be.

If the Fed actually causes the recession, but the recession is not very deep and it does not produce a credit crunch, the 20% selloff might be all we get. For example, the 1990 recession had a sub 20% drawdown on the S&P 500 (SP500) as it did not produce the credit crunch.

The Case for Tactical Buy

The case for the tactical buy is also very simple. But first, the tactical buy means buy the SPY now and sell at the 200dma (from the graph above) to about 450 level of SPY or 4500 on S&P 500. From the current levels, this would be a 12-15% rally. From the trader's perspective, this would be an opportunity hard to ignore.

So, what's the case for the tactical buy rally:

First, we are likely past the peak CPI inflation, which peaked in March at 8.5%, and the peak inflation expectations, which peaked on May 9th just below the 3% level.

Second, we are likely past the peak Fed Hawkishness, which peaked on May 4th. The expected aggressiveness of the monetary policy tightening is actually receding.

As a result, we are likely past the peak volatility (for this phase). As the chart below shows, even after SPY crashed over 4% on May 18th, reaching the new low, the VIX Index (VIX) closed well below the previous high.

Data by YCharts

Thus, taken together, the peak in inflation, the peak in Fed hawkishness, and possibly peak in volatility could translate in the peak in the liquidity shock.

Further, given that a recession is not imminent, the S&P 500 (SPY) is more likely now to revisit the 200dma in a 12-15% rally, than continue the selloff to a 20%+ bear market.

Tactical Considerations and Risk

The tactical buy on SPY is a trade, not an investment. Note, the liquidity shock in 1987 produced a 33% total drawdown, so stocks can continue to selloff. Thus, as a trade, it is absolutely important to have an exit strategy, in form of the stop-loss order, or other hedge.

The risk is also that the May 18th 4% selloff could potentially signal a new phase, given that the consumer staples (XLP) led the selloff, as investors are selling in anticipation of stagflation. However, the bond market is not reflecting these worries - long-term rates decreased, inflation expectations remained stable, while real rates decreased. This is consistent with a modest flight to safety, which is normal when stock selloff 4-5% in a single day.

For long-term investors, it's still too early to reallocate long-term capital to SPY. For this, we still need to see a fundamental trigger, such as the Fed's dovish turn, or re-globalization in form of dropping the trade tariffs on China.