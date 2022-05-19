hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report its FQ1'23 earnings results on May 31. It will be a highly anticipated earnings call given the weak performance of its stock over the past six months. The market makers have been digesting its significant growth premium, concealed by the company's use of adjusted profitability.

The updated consensus estimates suggest that its growth is expected to slow through FY23. Notwithstanding, we think it has at least been partially reflected in its valuation. However, we remain skeptical of adding positions at the current level, given its embedded growth premium.

Furthermore, our price action analysis suggests that CRM's stock has decisively lost its critical support level since our previous update. As a result, we believe that the stock will likely head to a lower support level before finding an eventual bottom.

Usually, we would suggest investors sell given its weak technicals, slowing growth, and significant growth premium. However, we believe its robust FCF margins could shield it from sustained selling pressure that battered many of its unprofitable growth peers.

As a result, we reiterate our Hold rating on CRM stock, heading into its Q1 earnings.

The Street Is Optimistic About Salesforce's FY23 Pipeline

Salesforce revenue consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ) Salesforce GAAP EPS and FCF margins % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Salesforce is estimated to post revenue of $7.38B in FQ1, up 23.8%. However, management guided for GAAP EPS of -$0.045 (midpoint) and an adjusted EPS of $0.935 (midpoint). The consensus estimates suggest that CRM could report ahead of guidance, with GAAP EPS estimates at -$0.03 and adjusted EPS estimates at $0.94.

However, Salesforce's growth has slowed and is also likely to slow through FY23. Notwithstanding, management guided for adjusted EBIT margins of 20% for FY23 (Vs. FY22's 18.7%), despite decelerating topline growth. Hence, it would be interesting to observe management's commentary on whether it's expecting macro stresses that could reduce corporate IT spending.

The Street remains mixed on its view of Salesforce's channel checks heading into its Q1 card. UBS highlighted that it sees some "deterioration in the macro backdrop." In contrast, Morgan Stanley emphasized that its channel checks suggest that Salesforce's "FY23 pipeline continues to remain solid."

Therefore, Salesforce is heading into its Q1 report with discernible uncertainty, which bulls argue has been reflected in its stock price. While we also concur to a certain extent, we remain concerned over its weak GAAP EPS estimates.

The consensus estimates suggest that Salesforce could post GAAP EPS of $0.50 for FY23, markedly higher than management's guidance of $0.47. Therefore, the Street believes that Salesforce could be sandbagging its guidance in the hope of over-delivering. As a result, it's critical for Salesforce to meet the Street's optimism. Otherwise, its stock price could continue to be hammered, given its growth premium.

Don't Ignore Its Significant Growth Premium

CRM stock NTM normalized P/E and NTM FCF yields % (TIKR)

CRM stock's NTM FCF yield has improved to a remarkable 4.28% due to its battering. However, its stock last traded at a significant premium (33.77x) even on a normalized P/E basis. Using its NTM GAAP P/E, the metric goes up to 316x. In addition, using its FY24 GAAP EPS estimates, its P/E heads to 123.44x.

Therefore, investors in CRM stock need to have high conviction over its continued growth and execution, given the premium asked.

Price Action Warrants Near-Term Caution

CRM stock price chart (TradingView)

Our analysis of its price action suggests near-term caution. We believe that the stock faces a series of significant resistance levels that could impede its recovery momentum.

However, we believe substantial damage has been done from the selling unleashed by its massive bull trap in November 2021. Notwithstanding, we urge investors to allow the stock to do a re-test to find a consolidation zone before adding exposure.

We would only be keen to add positions to the stock at its COVID bottom, which implies a more reasonable NTM normalized P/E of 24.46x.

We reiterate our Hold rating on CRM stock, heading into its Q1 card.