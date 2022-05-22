ah_fotobox/iStock via Getty Images

We added Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to the HDS+ portfolio on 1/19/21.

Since then, ABR has delivered a total return of 29.33%, comprised of $2.13 in distributions, and $2.07 in price gains, vs. 4.91% for the S&P 500:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Although it's in the red thus far in 2022, ABR has outperformed the Mortgage REIT industry over the past month, quarter, year, and year to date.

ABR has also outperformed the S&P by over 1000 basis points, 10.08%, so far in 2022, in addition to surpassing the S&P by a wide margin over the past month and quarter.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Pricewise, ABR has lagged the S&P over the past year, but when you add in its distributions, ABR has a total return of 13.48%, vs. 4.74% for the S&P 500:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

That's not a fluke - ABR has also outperformed the NAREIT All REIT's Index, the NAREIT Mortgage REIT's Index, and the Russell 2000 in 2017 - 2021:

ABR

Profile

ABR is an internally managed major U.S. real estate lender, classified as a Mortgage REIT. However, it has a versatile and unique business model. It's a multifamily-centric operating platform, consisting of 3 primary business platforms: Balance sheet loan origination; GSE/Agency loan origination; and Mortgage Servicing, MSR's.

It has a $14B investment portfolio, and a $27B servicing portfolio, with a weighted average servicing fee of 46 basis points and an estimated remaining life of ~8.5 years. The servicing portfolio has grown 6% in the last year, is mostly prepayment-protected and generates approximately $120M/year in recurring cash flow.

Management has also built a growing single-family rental, SFR, platform with a $1B-plus pipeline.

ABR's biggest regional exposures for MSR's are in Texas and NY, at 12% each, followed by N. Carolina, at 9%, California, at 8%, with Georgia, Florida, and New Jersey all at 6%, and other states comprising 41%:

ABR site

Earnings

Management grew the company's balance sheet loan book by 17% in Q1 2022, to $14.2B, on $2.8B of new originations. They also closed ABR's fourth private label securitization, totaling $490M in Q1 '22.

The GSE/Agency Business, originated $761M in GSE loans, and recorded $1.1B in GSE loan sales in Q1 '22.

There's a significant increase in ABR's origination pipeline, due to the market adjusting to the changing rate environment - April's origination volume was much stronger, with $475M in loan closings.

Total Revenue rose 12% in Q1 '22, while Net Interest Income jumped ~72%. Distributable Earnings rose 23.65%, with Distributable EPS up 5.8%.

As a result, management was able to make another dividend/share hike, to $0.37, which was 12% above the Q1 '21 dividend of $0.33.

Q1 '22 followed on the strong growth pattern of 2021, albeit at a mostly lower pace. Basic Net Income was $79.93M, down just 1.5% vs. $81.11M in Q1 '21. However, Net Income Available to Common Shareholders was $64.06M, don 7.8% vs. $69.48M, due to ~$7.2M more in Preferred Dividends.

ABR issued 7.5M shares of common stock in a public offering in Q1 '22, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, receiving net proceeds of $123.7M.

Even with Q1 '22's big 18% growth in share count, Distributable EPS still rose 5.77%. Likewise, in 2021, Distributable EPS rose nearly 15%, in spite of 16.5% growth in share count:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends

Management raised ABR's quarterly dividend again, to $.38, its 8th straight hike. At its 5/19/22 price of $16/39, ABR yields 9.27%.

It went ex-dividend on Thursday, 5/19/22 - the next ex-dividend date is ~8/12/22, with an ~8/31/22 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

ABR's Dividend Payout ratio was 67.27%, up 6% vs. 63.46% in Q1 '21, but lower than its trailing average of 69.61%:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Profitability & Leverage

ABR's ROA and ROE are off a bit vs. Q1 '21, but are still higher than M-REIT industry averages. Arbor's debt leverage has risen, mostly due to financing the growth in the portfolio:

Overall net interest spreads in our core assets decreased to 2.21% this quarter compared to 2.38% last quarter, due to yield compression on new originations, as compared to runoff, and from debt cost increasing more than asset yields as a result of rising interest rates and LIBOR floors that are still in effect on certain loans in our portfolio. However, it's important to note, as the current LIBOR and SOFR curves are predicted to continue to increase, any further increases in these rates will produce a net positive increase to our net interest income spreads. All things remaining equal, a 1% increase in rates would produce approximately $0.05 a share annually in additional earnings. " (Q1 '22 call)

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt & Liquidity

ABR had an all-in debt cost of ~2.81%, which was up from debt cost of around 2.61% at December 31, mainly due to increased LIBOR and SOFR rates.

Management completed a new CLO in Q1 '22, for $2B.

ABR had $12.86 billion in total structured debt outstanding at March 31, 2022. Of this total, $8.85 billion, or 69%, does not contain mark-to-market provisions and is comprised of non-recourse CLO vehicles, senior unsecured debt and junior subordinated notes, the majority of which have maturity dates in 2023, or later. The remaining $4.01 billion of debt is in credit and repurchase facilities with several different banks that we have long-standing relationships with. (Q1 '22 10Q)

Valuations

Although its 7.19X trailing P/E is much lower than the 13.52X industry average, ABR has surpassed most other M-REIT average valuations, except for Price/Sales, due to its outperformance.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analysts' Targets

However, at $16.39, ABR is ~9% below analysts' $18.00 low price target, and ~19.7% below the $20.40 average price target.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts

We rate ABR a BUY, based upon its well-covered, attractive dividend yield, and its diversified business model, which will benefit from rising interest rates.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.