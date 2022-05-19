nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 5th, 2022.

Since the original publication, Allianz has pleaded guilty to fraud with an unrelated fund. Due to this, AllianzGI is not permitted to manage registered U.S. open or closed-ended funds. That means ACV and their other CEFs will be getting a new subadvisor. They will also be paying all the expenses associated with the transition of the fund.

AllianzGl Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) went on one wild ride since our previous update at the end of December. At that time, it was around a 5.5% discount. Today, we are a bit further from that level at around a 6% discount. They also announced a special distribution that we thought might happen and increased their regular distribution.

Last year investors were given a special distribution as they pulled in significant gains for the year. This year seems to be the same, meaning we might see another special being announced over the next week or so. The fund announces its distribution near the beginning of the month. If it follows the same pattern as last year, they announced their special on the 11th of December. It might be required to because, as of July 31st, 2021, they had significantly higher net realized gains than they paid out to shareholders.

That's all good news since then.

However, since that update, I had sold out of my position precisely due to a massive premium that came out of nowhere. It topped out at a 28.03% premium shortly after the ex-div date for the special.

Given the current trading level, it appears that ACV is back at a level that is potentially worth putting back into an investor's portfolio. Unfortunately, one thing that would give me pause is that the tech-heavy portfolio has been taking a significant hit. They raised their distribution, but it is now reaching elevated and potentially unsustainable levels.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.02

Discount: 7.48%

Distribution Yield: 10.65%

Expense Ratio: 1.85%

Leverage: 29.63%

Managed Assets: $354.39 million

Structure: Term (liquidation expected around May 22nd, 2030)

ACV's investment objective is to "provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss."

To achieve this objective, they will "strive to dynamically allocate across convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles and has the latitude to write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion."

The fund's expense ratio is on the higher end. When including leverage expenses, this comes to 2.55%. It wasn't too much of a big deal when growth was running higher as the fund could still perform. Now that the easy money appears to have been made in the growth space, it can hurt the fund.

The fund's leverage has also increased considerably since our previous coverage. The culprit of that is simply the substantial depreciation the fund has experienced through 2022. While those two points sound negative and certainly are worth considering, it also means that the valuation of the fund's holdings has come down meaningfully too.

ACV Assets (AllianzGI)

In other good news, the borrowings that ACV has is through preferred and senior secured notes. They are at fixed rates, which means that the higher interest rates that can negatively impact other closed-end funds at this time shouldn't have an impact on ACV's interest expenses. The trade-off is that the dividend for the preferred is at a 4.34% rate and the interest rate on the notes is 3.94%.

Performance - Discount Attractive, Growth Taking A Hit

As we've touched on in this article and many times throughout 2022 overall, growth has been getting butchered this year. ACV has over 31% of its portfolio in the tech sector. That has left them vulnerable to substantial declines for the year. Here are the total returns on a share price and NAV return basis YTD.

It isn't all bad news, though, since they also have their highest allocation to convertible securities. That means there should be some downside protection. Convertible bonds carry potential upside like equities but also have a face value that should be returned when the bond matures if converting doesn't make sense.

One other benefit here is that the total share price - after spiking violently - has come back down even faster. That results in a discount opening up and is one of the biggest selling points for ACV at this time. It is currently trading below its average since its inception.

I suspect that growth portfolios will spend the rest of 2022 being rather volatile. The reason for this is that interest rates are still the main focus. That's what is having such an adverse impact on this area of investing in the first place.

Distribution - Attractive, But Cautious At This Time

"The safest dividend is the one that is just raised" - is a saying that comes to mind. They had raised their distribution heading into 2022 after having a massive year-end special. That should be one of the safest payouts in the market. Unfortunately, due to the reasons we touched on above in performance, that just isn't the case.

ACV Distribution History (CEFConnect)

A CEF, especially a growth-oriented CEF, will rely materially on capital gains to fund their distributions. Even though they have a hefty allocation to convertible bonds, they don't pay very well - if at all! Some convertible bonds were able to be issued with 0% interest rates.

In fact, the net investment income of ACV was negative in the latest fiscal year. That is for the twelve-month period ending January 31st, 2022. That really drives home the point on how little interest and dividends the fund receives. It is also impacted by the higher expense ratio too. Since NII is the interest and dividends minus the expenses.

ACV Annual Report (AllianzGI)

The fund's distribution yield has now climbed to 10.65%. On a NAV basis, it comes to 9.85%. This is less due to the fund's discount. This doesn't necessarily mean that they will cut, but it will be something to watch a bit more closely as we go through the remainder of 2022.

If we look at some of the other AllianzGl funds, such as AllianzGl Convertible & Income Fund I (NCV) and II (NCZ), they often have no problem paying unsustainable distributions. Even in those cases, they eventually get to the point where they cut despite dragging their feet to do so.

Taking a look at the tax character of the distributions is always important. For ACV, it is even more important. This fund is a prime example of seeing a difference between what the fund is earning and the tax classifications. Above, we can see a minimal amount of NII leftover for shareholders or negative. Yet, most of the distribution was characterized as ordinary income in the last two years.

Tax Classifications (AllianzGI (highlights from author))

Only a small portion of these was considered qualified dividends. For 2021, it was posted that 4.44% was classified as such. That could make the fund more appropriate as a holding for a tax-sheltered account. You'd be losing out on some of the benefits of a long-term capital gains tax rate though.

ACV's Portfolio

These managers are some of the most active that I have seen. The fund last reported a turnover rate of 108%. That was for fiscal year-end 2022. That was only just barely beat out for the lowest level in the last five years. In 2019, they reported a turnover rate of 105% to claim the least active year. The most active year was 154% in the last five, which came in the year 2018.

At the same time, the overall general composition of the portfolio still doesn't seem to change dramatically. We even see several of the same top ten holdings make it update after update.

Here's a perfect example. The convertible securities exposure previously was around 61.5%. That was at the end of September 2021. Despite the portfolio essentially turning over 100%+ every twelve months - six months later and the actual weighting of the fund's asset allocation structure is quite similar.

ACV Asset Breakdown (AllianzGI)

The asset allocation isn't the only similarity either. Looking at the sector allocation, we see that the largest allocation is to tech. Six months ago, the portfolio weighting was nearly 31% allocated to tech.

ACV Sector Weightings (AllianzGI)

This would suggest that while tech has been getting hammered throughout 2022, they would have been reducing allocations elsewhere to keep topping off their tech weighting as it depreciated in the first quarter. That isn't necessarily a bad thing either, since that would imply they are selling high and buying low.

At least, they are selling 'high' in terms of selling assets that haven't depreciated as much, considering that most sectors have been hit meaningfully in 2022. Except for the energy space, that is; where we actually see that ACV's portfolio had increased just a bit. It was at a 3.72% weighting and has grown to 4.85%. Not a meaningful amount in absolute terms, but relatively speaking is quite substantial as it implies an over 30% allocation increase.

Here's a look at the top ten holdings from the fund at the end of March 2022.

ACV Top Holdings (AllianzGI)

The Broadcom (AVGO) convertible remains a staple in their top ten holding list. The weighting has even increased from the 1.79% it had listed before. Microsoft's (MSFT) weighting has also increased from 1.72%. Then Apple (AAPL) climbed from the 1.53% weighting in that six-month period too. That was good enough to take over two spots from other positions in ACV's top ten, now coming in as the third-largest position when it had previously been the fifth.

Still, this highlights that despite the high turnover rate being reported, the actual largest holdings aren't changing too frequently.

Conclusion

ACV is back at a much more reasonable level after reaching some absurd premiums back in January. The fund's fixed-rate leverage means that higher interest rates shouldn't hurt the fund in terms of its interest expenses. On the other hand, it is already on the higher end in terms of expense ratios. I also don't expect this fund to run up out of nowhere through 2022, given the fact that interest rates are still rising. That being said, I think an investor can buy now because I'm not a market timer. Just understand that one might need to be patient and collect the distributions until growth becomes what investors want again.