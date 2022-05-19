Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction and Thesis

AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) divesture of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has finally happened. Throughout the journey, over the past few quarters, I wrote a bullish article focusing on why the divesture is mutually beneficial for both companies. In the case of AT&T, I said that the divesture will allow the company to solely focus on the telecommunications business away from media distraction, potentially leading to a favorable view by the investors leading to a valuation appreciation. Also, I have pointed out the attractive new dividend rate after the divesture.

My bullish belief and arguments in the big picture regarding AT&T still stand today; however, looking through the first AT&T earnings report after the divesture, I now believe that dividend increases and valuation appreciations will come at a slower pace. In my opinion, the dividend increase is not likely to happen until at least 2024, and a valuation appreciation will start to slowly appear only after the management team can prove their ability after years of poor performance. Despite potentially delayed valuation appreciation and dividend increase, I continue to believe that AT&T is a buy because of the stability the company offers along with growth and dividend opportunities during the market turmoil.

The Dividend

The high and growing dividends have been one of the primary reasons for many investors' continual investments in AT&T. However, after reviewing the 2022Q1 earnings report, although AT&T is expected to be in a better financial position starting in 2022, I believe the company's dividend will likely not increase at least until 2024. Instead, AT&T, in my opinion, will primarily focus on debt reduction and investing for future growth. For this reason, I do not view a delayed dividend increase as a negative factor.

Debt Reduction

Large amounts of debt have continued to plague AT&T's balance sheet in the past years. It did not allow the company to be aggressive in investing in its core telecommunications business. After the divesture of Warner Brothers Discovery, AT&T reduced its net debt by about $40 billion. After the initial debt reduction, the company plans to continue reducing its debt load aggressively with excess capital until 2023 to reach net debt to an adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5. As the picture below shows, at the end of 2022Q1, without taking into account $40 billion in net debt reduction, the company's adjusted EBITDA to net debt ratio stood at about 3.42.

By focusing on reducing debt and holding back on dividend increases, AT&T, in my opinion, will be in a more financially favorable position to bring its telecommunications business to be more competitive.

AT&T

Investment in Growth

On top of focusing on reducing the debt load, AT&T is taking more steps to be more competitive in the 5G and fiber connections market. The world is shifting massively from the existing 4G broadband connections to 5G connections as well as faster fiber internet connections that are expected to provide significantly lower latency and improve speeds. Because these upgrades come at a significant cost, AT&T has been falling behind. Thus, until 2024, AT&T has announced that they will be investing $24 billion yearly in 2022 and 2023. Then, the company expects to wind down its investment spree to about $20 billion a year to maintain its competitiveness.

Overall, I believe AT&T will be preoccupied with reducing its debt load while increasing its investment in growth, making dividend increases unlikely for the time being. The goal of the management team is to restore financial stability while capturing growth.

In regards to this matter, when asked about a dividend increase during the earnings call, the management team said that they will evaluate it sometime in 2023 to choose an option that will bring the most organic growth into the business. The management team has signaled that, for the time being, they will not be in constraints of raising dividends each year. I believe the focus away from dividend increases will likely allow AT&T to be more competitive in its core business, creating a strong foundation for the company to realize future growth. Therefore, despite dividend increases delayed until potentially 2024, I continue to be bullish on AT&T.

Valuation Appreciation

Today, AT&T trades at a low valuation multiple. The company currently has a market capitalization of about $145 billion, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 8.04. Despite AT&T's investment in new connectivities through fiber connections and 5G, the company's revenue growth is expected to be stagnant, somewhat justifying the low valuation. However, I continue to believe that the stock price will likely appreciate in the coming years through valuation multiple appreciations and improving margins.

I believe AT&T's valuation multiple expansion will come from confidence in the management team. Throughout the past decade, AT&T's management team has not been successful in running the business, resulting in multiple failed acquisitions, including Discovery and Warner Bros. Further, today, AT&T is falling behind in a race to capture the 5G market, potentially leading to future disadvantage in comparison to its competitors.

Therefore, with the new CEO, John Stankey, AT&T will need to prove that they are moving in the right direction, bringing AT&T back to competitive positions, financial stability, and making the right investments. So far, with the divesture of businesses and cost savings measurements, AT&T has been moving in the right direction. A continual movement over the next few quarters will likely result in valuation appreciation.

Market Uncertainty and AT&T

AT&T operates in a relatively stable and safe industry. The telecommunications industry is less endangered from geopolitical threats, inflation, and a recession. Growth may slow for the company, but it is highly likely for the company to continue paying for normal operations, future investments, and dividends because, in the modern world, internet connectivity became a necessary commodity.

The market is volatile and uncertain today. Major indices are showing wild movements both upwards and downwards as a result of rising rates, inflation, geopolitical tensions, and a slowing economy. Therefore, given the nature of the industry AT&T operates in, I believe numerous investors will view AT&T favorably since the company offers future valuation and dividend appreciation potential as well as the current strong dividend and stability.

Summary

AT&T renewed focus on reducing its debt and investing in its business will likely delay the company's ability to increase its dividend offerings. While this may seem like negative news, I believe otherwise. AT&T is focusing on reducing its debt and investing in its core telecommunications business, which will allow the company to be more versatile and aggressive in capturing future opportunities while potentially receiving higher valuation multiples from investors. Further, as the market uncertainty continues, I continue to believe AT&T is a buy, since AT&T is viewed as a stable company with future potential.