Chenghe Acquisition Raises $115 Million For Asia Fintech Target
Summary
- Chenghe Acquisition Co. raised $115 million in gross proceeds in a recent U.S. IPO.
- The SPAC seeks to merge with a fintech company in the Asia Pacific region, ex-China.
- CHEA's management team has solid industry expertise but no prior successful SPAC track record, so I'm on Hold for CHEA.
A Quick Take On Chenghe
Chenghe Acquisition Co. (CHEA) has raised $115 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.
The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.
With major investment banks retreating from the SPAC industry due to higher potential liability exposure, SPACs may have a more difficult time finding and executing merger transactions.
I’m on Hold for CHEA over the near term due to these and related risks.
Chenghe Sponsor Background
Chenghe has 2 executives leading its sponsor, Chenghe Investment Co.
The SPAC is headed by:
- Chairman Richard Qi Li, who has extensive financial services expertise, with stints at Goldman Sachs Asia, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and the Ministry of Finance of the PRC.
- Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shibin Wang, who also has financial services experience at Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and at the China Development Bank.
The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.
Chenghe’s Market
According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for fintech technologies was an estimated $111 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $698 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are strong demand from younger demographics for easier to use and more capable financial technologies.
Also, a desire by financial firms to increase efficiencies will also drive adoption of fintech solutions.
Chenghe’s SPAC IPO Terms
Singapore-based Chenghe sold 11.5 million units of Class A shares and warrants at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $115 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The IPO also provided for one-half of one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on 30 days after the completion of its initial business combination and expiring five years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.
The SPAC has 24 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.
Stock trading symbols include:
Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.
The SPAC sponsor also purchased 7.75 million warrants at $1.00 per warrant in a private placement. Each private placement warrant will entitle the sponsor to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share, but is also subject to certain transfer restrictions. The warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis and are entitled to registration rights.
Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.
The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor’s 20% equity ownership position.
Commentary About Chenghe
The SPAC is interesting because the founders are actively seeking a merger in the greater Asia Pacific market area (ex-China).
The leadership team has extensive financial services markets experience, so their background is directly relevant to their proposed market focus.
The Fintech industry has seen tremendous growth owing to the adoption of online technologies by younger demographics and a desire by existing financial services firms to improve their offerings alongside new entrants seeking to disrupt traditional, legacy financial markets.
Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.
So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.
The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.
Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.
In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous SPAC track record, which is a distinct negative.
There are so many SPACs to choose from that I prefer those that are headed by a team that is highly focused on an industry where it has expertise and has a successful track record in the SPAC industry.
With major investment banks retreating from the SPAC industry due to higher potential liability exposure, SPACs may have a more difficult time finding and executing merger transactions.
I’m on Hold for CHEA over the near term due to these and related risks.
