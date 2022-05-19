It's Hard To Believe, But Natural Gas Should Go A Lot Higher From Here
Summary
- Natural gas prices are likely to keep going higher.
- Demand is starting to surprise to the upside now, with power burn leading the charge.
- There's no gas-to-coal switching this year, as coal stockpiles remain low.
- Lower 48 gas production is stubbornly around ~94 to ~95 Bcf/d, so this won't help.
- We are likely to end injection season near 2018 levels by November, or ~3.2 Tcf.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Here we go again, sounding like a broken clock again. "Production is simply not high enough," yells HFIR from afar. But this time, it's not just the fact that Lower 48 gas production isn't high enough, but that demand is starting to surprise to the upside. Who would've thought, with Henry Hub trading above $8/MMBtu?
With a dash of support from Mother Nature, power burn demand is at the highest level for this time of the year.
We've been saying for a while now, but the usual gas-to-coal switching won't happen this year as the coal stockpile remains incredibly low. In fact, the gas-to-coal switching probably won't happen for the foreseeable future, since there are no new coal supplies coming online. You combine that with cooling demand picking up in key demand regions, and you have power burn surprising to the upside.
And because of the shortage of global LNG along with new LNG export capacity being added in the U.S., LNG gas exports are moving higher and will hit a new all-time high later this year. The combo of high power burn + high LNG gas exports is pushing total gas demand to come in at the highest level for this time of the year.
Finally, if you look at the fact that Lower 48 gas production remains depressingly flat, you get the picture of why natural gas prices will have to go a lot higher than today.
At the moment, we have EOS coming in at ~3.2 Tcf, which is crazy low given the backdrop of natural gas fundamentals.
The last time we were anywhere near those levels in November was in 2018, but you can't compare the two periods because Lower 48 gas production grew almost ~10 Bcf/d that year. While this year, we are still down versus where we ended in 2021.
It may be a bit hard to believe, but natural gas prices are probably going a lot higher than today, given everything we've discussed here.
Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil and energy stock trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, click here to see for yourself.
This is how we are doing YTD:
This is how we did in 2021:
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR, BTEGF, SU, CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.