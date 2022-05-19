Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Target (NYSE:TGT), one of the most consistently profitable stocks in the market today, saw its stock price unexpectedly hammered after releasing first quarter earnings results. In spite of impressive comparable sales growth, the company saw earnings per share decline by 40.7%. The culprit was due to supply chain disruptions as well as self-inflicted factors as the company made missteps in planning inventory levels for the year. In this report I discuss the potential impact from the fallout and why the stock looks compelling today.

Target Stock Price

While tech stocks continue to crash, profitable names like TGT have more or less been insulated from the wreckage. The stock had been trading not far from all-time highs before completely collapsing after releasing earnings.

Now trading around $154 per share, the stock price is back to levels not seen since mid-2020.

Target Stock Earnings

TGT reported comparable sales growth of 3.3%, a steep deceleration from the 2.9% comparable growth reported last year.

Target Summary Financials

That deceleration wasn’t so unexpected as the company was lapping difficult comparables. As compared to pre-pandemic times, 3.3% is still an incredible result.

The problem clearly wasn’t in comparable sales. Instead, it was in the steep drawdown in profitability, as the company saw operating margins dip from 9.8% to 5.3%.

Target Summary Financials

I cannot emphasize it enough: That's a huge drawdown. That fully explains why earnings per share dropped 40%.

Why did profitability decline so suddenly? The issue is squarely centered on gross margins, which declined 430 basis points to 25.7%.

Target Summary Financials

Management attributed the margin compression due to supply chain disruptions and inventory issues. On the conference call, they gave more color on that. Regarding freight costs, management stated an impact of “hundreds of millions.” Both high fuel costs and shipping costs contributed to the elevated expenses. But that still leaves more than $500 million of costs related to aforementioned inventory issues. Management explained the issues as follows:

The most impactful of which was softer than expected sales in several categories, resulting in too much inventory in those areas. As we developed our plans for the quarter, our task was to anticipate how spending would change under circumstances no one had ever seen before given that we were about to compare over two years of historically high federal stimulus payments. As such, we relied on numerous forecasts and estimate, both internal and external, to help determine our view for the quarter. Despite this careful approach, the mix of actual demand materialized differently than we had anticipated. In addition, as supply grew and demand shifted away from bigger, bulkier products like furniture, TVs and more, we needed to make difficult trade-off decisions. We could keep this product knowing it would sell over time or we can make room for fast-growing categories like food beverage, beauty, and personal care and household essentials. To preserve the quality of on-shelf presentations and support the guest experience, we chose the latter, leading to incremental markdowns that reduced our gross margin. While these were difficult decisions, we believe they'll pay off in the long term, given that building long-term loyalty remains our top priority.

In summary, TGT did not adequately anticipate the dropoff in discretionary spending that would occur as a result of lapping the 2021 year which saw boosts from stimulus checks. Specifically, the company wasn't able to sell items like furnitures and TVs as expected. The company decided to aggressively reduce inventory levels so that it could provide a better consumer experience - even if it meant suffering a margin hit in the near term.

That's a reasonable explanation and one which suggests that it should be temporary - contrary to what the stock price action may imply. Looking forward, management expects to continue working through the inventory issues in the second quarter before realizing substantial improvements by the second half of the year.

The company guided for the full year to see low to mid single-digit revenue growth with operating margins around 6%. That's a huge step down from the previous guidance of 8% operating margins.

Is Target Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At first glance, the stock might not appear obviously cheap to dividend investors, especially considering that the dividend yield is not high relative to levels over the past decade.

But TGT’s dividend payout ratio is quite low at around 30%, meaning that we should instead focus on earnings to get a gauge of valuation. TGT generated adjusted EPS of $13.56 in 2021. But the company has guided for operating margins to contract this year. I do expect operating margins to return to prior levels, but let’s nonetheless calculate this year’s projected earnings per share. Based on guidance of 6% operating margins and 3% projected revenue growth, TGT might earn $6.6 billion in operating income, $5.2 billion in net income, and earnings of $11.06 per share. Shares trade at just 14x that number. This is a name which typically has a high level of free cash flow conversion, meaning that the stock trades at a 7% free cash flow yield even assuming depressed margins.

Consensus estimates call for $11.49 in EPS followed by a margin recovery in the following year.

The general investment thesis in TGT is its ability to consolidate retail and boost margins through operational efficiencies and in-house brands. In the 2021 fourth quarter earnings report, TGT guided for mid single-digit growth in operating income over the long term. That suggests annual return potential of around 12% from here, and that's not including any ability to ramp up leverage to accelerate shareholder returns. I expect margins to return over time and for the stock to trade up to at least 15x earnings. At that valuation, the stock would still be priced for double-digit annual returns. That would place the stock at around $213 per share by next year, suggesting 40% total returns over the next 12 months. One risk is if supply chain disruptions last longer than expected, though I see little reason to believe that prices will not normalize over time. A bigger risk is that of disruption from other retail operators like Amazon (AMZN) or Costco (COST) as they all arguably operate with a similar value proposition to the consumer. That competition has not proven significant so far, but investors should keep an eye out for this risk. I rate the stock a buy as this dip following earnings has provided investors with a sizable margin of safety.