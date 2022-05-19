Vincent Besnault/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I have written up Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) a few times, most recently, on January 24, 2022, when I wrote: Barbarians At The Gate. I was previously very long Kohl's shares with the cost basis of $51, but I later sold my shares at $63, on March 17, 2022, around $63 per share. The reason for selling was that interested bidders only appeared willing to pay no more than $68 to $69 per share. Secondly, after synthesizing multiple media reports and a few public communications from Kohl's management team, it was equally clear that management didn't really want to sell as they felt the business was worth at least $75 per share. Thirdly, on March 21, 2022, I realized that this was a smart sale, at least from a risk/reward standpoint, by selling at $63, when Kohl's issued this press release:

As you can clearly see above, if you think about subtext, management appeared to be throwing cold water on a buyout. The sentence below was my cue for the subtext.

The proposals received are non-binding and without committed financing.

Fast forward to the present day and this morning, in pre-market, between $39.40 and $43.30, I am now long Kohl's again. In this piece, I will walk you through my thought process and why I think Kohl's makes sense again, from a risk/reward standpoint, in the low $40s, after the big sell-off. Moreover, I would argue, and I will argue in today's piece, that Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) are the most logical would-be acquirers, should a deal get across the finish line.

Before we discuss my very straightforward and frankly simple thought process on why the SPG / BAM group makes the most sense, let's briefly discuss Kohl's dismal Q1 FY 2022 earnings report.

Per SA's fantastic and timely earnings reporting, as you can see, Kohl's missed its Q1 FY 2022 EPS and cut its full year FY 2022 EPS forecast.

Without getting into the weeds, relative to Q1 FY 2021, the driver of the miss was sales were down 5.2%, gross margins were down 69 Bps, and SG&A expenses were $123 million higher.

As for cutting full year guidance, let's face it, no one believes $6.65 in FY 2022 EPS is credible and the street will continue to slash their EPS estimates. Given the incredibly difficult macro backdrop, including record gas prices, lapping record stimulus, higher inbound and outbound freight, and higher SG&A pressures, again, it is unlikely, that anyone on the sell-side thinks Kohl's has any shot of making $6.65 in EPS in FY 2022. I have been obsessively following U.S. financial markets, including a lot of time following the retail/consumer discretionary sectors, and operating leverage goes both ways. Secondly, Wall Street hates second-half-dependent execution risk, notably more so given those macro headwinds described above. Thirdly, and I have continued to learn this via paying expensive tuition at the school of hard knocks, with real capital at risk, not the vicarious way of learning, that stocks tend to drift lower if sell-side estimates keep getting cut, regardless of how compelling the valuation is.

Now that we touched upon Kohl's weak Q1 FY 2022, its reduced guidance, and the tough macro backdrop, let me share my super simple, but logically plausible thought process on why I think Simon Property/Brookfield Asset Management are the most viable/credible buyers.

Why Simon Property/Brookfield Asset Are The Most Logical Buyers (Should Kohl's Decide To Sell)

Since January 1, 2022, the 10YR U.S. Treasury has gone from 1.51% to as high as 3.17% (the intra-day high set on May 9, 2022). The 10YR yield is roughly 2.82%, as I pen this piece. In order for the math to work, as debt will be a significant part of the equation, for the numbers to make sense, you need a buyer that has access to reasonable/cheap capital. Lo and behold, and as much as I think malls are in secular decline, Simon Property's debt is low single A rated. In other words, Simon's cost of debt capital is still very, very low. And given that single A rating, they could easily raise $5 billion in debt capital after a few phone calls to their friends, the big Tier 1 investment banks, think shops like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, or Bank of America. The debt financing portion of a would-be deal could probably get marketed and priced within 48 hours. That is how liquid and efficient credit markets are when you are a single A rated borrower. In terms of the rate, it would really depend on how the investment bankers drew it up, secured or unsecured, what type of pledges Simon or Brookfield, the parent companies, were making, etc. I will leave those machinations to investment bankers that take home those shiny seven-figure bonuses every January or March, depending on when their firms' payout cycles are structured.

To this point, as far as I am aware, at least from reading the press clippings, the other interested buyers are private equity shops. These firms live and die based on access to cheap credit as they don't like to put up a lot of equity. In this environment, given the rise in interest rates, and given how credit spreads have gone out, it is unlikely that math makes any sense, at least at $68 per share. Kohl's management team is well aware of this fact, and understandably, Kohl's C-Suite and entire board felt like they built something here and feel like this is a great business that can earn upwards of $8 or $9 or perhaps even $10 per share in EPS, perhaps beyond the wild blue yonder (perhaps in FY 2024 or FY 2025, etc.).

So given Kohl's management team and its ice-cold reception to would-be bidding parties, with its poison pill, and public statements, it is highly, highly unlikely that private equity gets to win the prize as Kohl's management doesn't want to see this business fall into the hands of a leveraged buyout shop. I really think it is that simple, hence why Mr. Market enabled me and other market participants, the opportunity to acquire cheap KSS shares, this morning, in the low $40s (and even a few shares in the $39s, in pre-market).

Lastly, as for why it makes strategic sense for Simon Property/Brookfield to buy Kohl's, this is also a simple answer - it makes sense for them to be off mall. Look at the multiple the market awards off mall discounters like TJX (TJX) or even a Burlington (BURL) and how much lower a multiple is fetched by mall retailing peers. Secondly, Kohl's owns valuable real estate, including distribution centers, and this deal, at the right price, should be accretive to a Simon or a Brookfield, again depending on how those overly educated and super creative investment bankers dream it up.

So my wild guess is that David Simon and friends could make a binding offer, perhaps a $65 offer, for Kohl's and say you have a week (or so) to take it or leave it. He might say, "let's face it", the market has changed, interest rates have gone up, and multiples have compressed, therefore, $75 to $80 per share is pie in the sky. $65 is a fair and compelling offer. And if you think about it, the pressure in the boardroom and in the C-Suite has to be so immense, at least at the present moment. After all, two high-level Kohl's executives just skipped town.

Can Kohl's management and board really say with a straight face that a 'funding' secured bid from the likes of David Simon isn't money good? And can they really say that $65 isn't a fair price after just badly missing Q1 FY 2022 numbers and then giving a half-baked revised FY 2022 EPS forecast?

As for risks, I could be totally wrong and incorrectly reading this game of Liar's Poker. Perhaps, coming off the Kohl's board proxy win, against those Barbarians at the Gate, they might be emboldened to say we aren't selling. In that scenario, it is very possible that Kohl's shares cascade into the mid $30s, as the M&A-oriented capital, presently long, would exit and Kohl's shares would have to trade solely on their fundamentals. Since January 2022, the macro backdrop is dramatically more challenging. Either way, this is a very interesting game of Liar's Poker.