Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

About a year and a half ago, I wrote a piece on why Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is a strong cloud ecosystem with red flags all over it. At the time, the company was trading around $225 per share and hype around its expected growth was running high.

Contrary to the popular opinion, however, CRM has fallen by 30% since then at a time when the broader market returned a positive 9%.

Data by YCharts

During that period of time, total revenue continued its parabolic growth, even though it was largely driven by ever-growing M&A deals.

Data by YCharts

Future growth expectations also remained stable from roughly 20% back in December of 2020, to 21% as of today.

The reason why I am so focused on revenue is that forward sales growth has been one of the major drivers of valuations within the software & cloud space for years now. Therefore, one could easily be led to expect that Salesforce is now headed to levels way above the $225 price I mentioned earlier.

In the lines that follow I will explain why this is not the case and why it is the wrong reasoning to be optimistic about CRM's future share price performance.

It wasn't superior business performance

As Salesforce reached peak levels in the second halves of 2020 and 2021, many investors likely ascribed this superior performance to their unique ability to pick up the winners. Moreover, the optimistic picture about the future also resulted in expectations that CRM could continue to deliver similar returns well into the future.

Data by YCharts

But the reality was that this outstanding performance was not so caused by higher earnings, but rather by a massive increase in multiples.

Data by YCharts

As we saw above, the rate of expected revenue growth has been relatively stable in recent years, while profitability did not improve materially. The high net income figures in FY 2021 and 2022 were almost entirely driven by gains on strategic investments and one-time tax benefits.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings Salesforce FY 2022 10-K SEC Filing

Mind the exogenous factors

Therefore, if CRM's outstanding returns were not driven by business fundamentals, what is left is that they were subject to exogenous factors.

In the graph below, we see the performance of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) versus that of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE). What we see during the past 3 years is that there were two distinct periods when the gap between the two peaked and namely the second half of 2020 and the second half of 2021.

Data by YCharts

This gap in performance also coincides with the peak levels of CRM's Price-to-Sales multiple we saw above. A similar dynamic was observed for other high-growth and popular among retail investors stocks, such as Block (SQ), Shopify (SHOP) and PayPal (PYPL).

Data by YCharts

One possible explanation for all that could simply be higher economic growth and acceleration in digitalization that we recently witnessed. Such a narrative is also popular in explaining why these high-growth stocks suddenly traded at such higher multiples relative to the boring value stocks.

Unfortunately, however, the real driver was fiscal and monetary intervention. The two periods of elevated P/S multiples we saw above also coincided with the periods when the Federal Reserve significantly expanded its balance sheet.

FRED

And also with the two periods when bond yields noted a significant decline.

FRED

In a nutshell, Salesforce exceptionally strong performance up until the second half of 2021 was not caused by the company's outstanding business fundamentals, but rather by policy decisions made at the U.S. Federal Reserve. Therefore, in hindsight, wrongfully ascribing CRM's strong share price performance to outstanding stock-picking skills was likely a mistake.

Are we done yet?

All that leads us to the current period, when it appears that many retail and institutional investors alike are about to make a second mistake - assuming that since Salesforce continues to execute well on its growth strategy makes the company a significantly undervalued at current levels (following the massive drop in share price in recent months).

What really happened in recent months was a normalization of sorts that I warned about back in November of last year in a thought piece called: "The Cloud Space In Numbers: What Matters The Most".

To illustrate the process, down below we have plotted gross margins on the x-axis of major cloud & software companies against their forward Price-to-Sales multiples on the y-axis. The first graph is dating from September of last year, around the peak valuation levels for many of those businesses.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

What we notice is that CRM was among the richly priced companies relative to their forward sales and that P/S multiple was supported by the company's high gross margin, even though it is still questionable whether the company will soon achieve the necessary operating margins.

All that, however, is irrelevant for our discussion so far unless we also have a look at the same graph as of May of this year (see below).

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

At first, nothing stands out as the relationship between the two variables is still relatively strong on a cross-sectional basis. If we look closer, however, we will see that the slope of the trend line is now significantly lower (notice the maximum on the y-axis is now only 12, as opposed to 25 in the graph from September).

What that means is that companies valued at significant premiums were the most at risk from the recent normalization in monetary policy. That is why, companies, such as VMware (VMW), Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP), experienced much smaller declines in share price when compared to the high-flyers - Salesforce, Adobe (ADBE) and Intuit (INTU).

Data by YCharts

While Adobe and Intuit are exceptionally strong businesses, I warned of a possible decline due to their high exposure to momentum factors:

Contrary to ADBE and INTU, however, CRM still has a long way to go before it could convince shareholders that it could achieve such high margins and retain them over the long term, without compromising the high expected growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Salesforce is among the leaders in cloud space with an outstanding ecosystem of offerings.

Salesforce Investor Presentation

That is why many retail investors were perplexed by the company's share price recent poor performance and many are now calling for a potential reversal with the view that CRM has become significantly undervalued. In reality, however, it will take yet another round of quantitative easing or another loose monetary or fiscal policy in order to replicate the company's abnormal shareholder returns over the 2020-21 period. Moreover, the company might need to sustain its aggressive M&A approach in order to meet its growth expectations, while questions regarding GAAP profitability remain.

On a positive, however, following the recent decline CRM has become far less risky than it was when I first covered the company almost a year and a half ago. That is why I now change my rating from Bearish to Neutral.