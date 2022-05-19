MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

We recommend investors buy Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) at current levels. We believe the company's products stand out as being disruptive, allowing for unseen levels of integration, efficiency, and simplicity. The company's end-markets are growing remarkably fast in the Automotive, Industrial, Cloud Computing, and Networking segments.

The semiconductor jargon of analog and mixed-signal ICs sounds complicated, and it is. In colloquial terms, MPWR is creating high-performance products that integrate higher levels of functionality into a single chip. Depending on the segment, MPWR products manage power and can play a role in every aspect of modern life, from a computer to a car. The company creates energy-efficient and cost-effective products conveniently designed into a single chip. In contrast, traditional power management designs divide what MPWR fits into one chip into multiple ones. We believe MPWR beats its semiconductor peer group and industry indexes because of its focus on design, and strongly recommend the stock as a favorable investment.

The Power IC Market Grows Fast, And MPWR Is Tapping Into That Growth

The rapid increase in power management demand is no anomaly. We believe such levels of growth will become the norm within the power market due to technological advancements and global demand for battery-operated devices. We are bullish on MPWR stock based on the company's position within the power IC market. We are confident in our belief that MPS's exponential growth will continue as long as the global demand for power increases. MPWR is one of our favorite semiconductor stocks because buying the company's stock is equivalent to buying into the device power management market's growth. The following chart shows the growth of the power management IC market:

Growth Is Not New To MPWR

The company has been growing very fast for the past five years. We predict this growth will continue, specifically with management's capitalization on high-growth end-markets: Computing and Storage, Automotive, Industrial, Communications, and Consumer. The company has been beating expectations regularly, and during 1Q22, results beat EPS expectations by 9% and revenue by 5%. We expect MPWR will continue this pattern and drive the stock higher.

The following chart shows what drives MPWR's revenue growth.

The company is gaining shares in its top three segments: Computing and Storage, Consumer, and Automotive. The following earnings slide shows that Automotive is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to grow at 37% CAGR, followed by storage and computing at about 33% and communications at about 32.5%. Automotive sector growth is expected to surpass other end markets as the global shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles accelerates.

The following chart illustrates the company's revenue from different market segments during the prior three years.

MPWR Is Out Designing Competitors

The analog and mixed-signal industries are highly competitive. MPWR products are known for being more energy-efficient, cost-effective, easy to use, and innovative than competitors' offerings. MPWR's efficient chips are being designed into new products such as Autos, replacing traditional players such as Texas Instruments (TXN) and NXPI (NXPI). Hence, we expect the company to gain a share in all the segments of markets it competes in. We expect the company to beat revenue and EPS estimates, driving the stock higher, and we recommend investors buy in at current levels. We do not think MPWR is immune to industry cyclicality and double ordering. Still, we expect any negative impacts will be short-lived. MPS has a safety net which is its unique product offerings. We believe MPWR is an investor's best friend if they want to see double-digit growth.

Stock Performance

MPWR has had a spectacular run. Over the past five years, MPWR stock appreciated 343% outperforming competitors (Broadcom Inc (AVGO) at 147%, Texas Instruments Inc at 117%, and Analog Devices, Inc (ADI) at 104%) as the following chart shows.

Like most semiconductor peer group stocks, MPWR stock thrived with the increased demand for electronic and battery-operated devices during the pandemic. The following chart shows that while the stock is down about 17% YTD, the stock is still up about 32% over the last year.

YTD, the stock is down 17%, and we believe the downward draft is not specific to MPWR but a result of the market selloff. We believe MPWR's 17% drop levels are conservative compared to its Semiconductor SOX index, which declined 26%. As MPWR continues to execute on its product roadmaps, we expect it to beat expectations, and hence we recommend investors buy the shares at current levels.

Valuation

By most metrics, MPWR is not cheap. MPWR is currently trading at 30x C2023 EPS of $13.68. The peer group is trading at 15x C2023 EPS. On an EV/Sales, MPWR is trading 8.9x C2023 sales versus the peer group average of 4.5x. On a growth-adjusted basis, MPWR is trading at 0.5x versus the peer group trading at 0.7x and is cheap. We expect the company to outperform market expectations and peer group stocks in the coming quarters. We recommend investors buy the stock now. The following chart illustrates MPWR's valuation relative to its peer group.

Word On Wall Street

Out of the thirteen analysts covering the stock, twelve (92%) are positive and buy-rated, and a single analyst (8%) is hold-rated. The ratings show that the Wall Street consensus is overwhelmingly bullish on the stock. MPWR is currently trading at around $411. The median price target is $570, and the mean price target is $568, for a potential upside of about 39%. The following chart indicates the sell-side ratings and price targets.

Risks To Our Thesis

Risks to our buy thesis include the continued slowing of the economy, inventory build-up due to double ordering by end customers, the potential for the company to miss revenue and EPS estimates, forward guidance lower than what the investors expect, and multiple compression across the board. In addition, increasing competition from large incumbents such as TXN, AVGO, and ADI could also impact the Average Selling Price (ASP), leading to margin compression and earnings miss.

What To Do With The Stock

Monolithic Power Systems is an excellent company. MPS products integrate many functions on a single chip to offer customers a smaller form factor and greater power efficiency. Due to this, we believe MPWR will continue to take share from its larger competitors, and the stock will outperform the market and its peer group, and we advise investors to buy the stock here.