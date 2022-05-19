horstgerlach/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On February 28, I wrote an article titled "TransDigm Stock: Setting Up For A Major Breakout." Back then, I discussed the company's ability to benefit from a steadily recovering aerospace industry. However, I noted that new supply chain issues could derail the breakout.

Unfortunately, that's what happened. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is now down roughly 15% year-to-date as global markets are once again in turmoil. Inflation has pushed up rates at a time when consumers are already struggling with rising cost pressure. Companies are suffering from supply chain problems and the Federal Reserve is determined to aggressively hike its rates to combat inflation.

While falling stock prices aren't fun, TransDigm is offering new opportunities. The company is making tremendous progress when it comes to growing commercial sales. Orders are strong, and management is seeing significant tailwinds, as just-released earnings show. In other words, the sell-off is putting the valuation at a very attractive price for the first time in many years. In this article, I will update my bull case and explain why TransDigm offers opportunities.

There's Hope!

Excluding a special dividend of $32.50 per share in the 2020 fiscal year, owning TransDigm hasn't been a lot of fun over the past two years.

Prior to the pandemic, the stock was one of the biggest sources of wealth (in the world). Since early 2007, the stock has compounded 29.2% per year, including dividends. Needless to say, this time period includes the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic, which caused the stock to return nothing in capital gains for two years. This performance was so wild that even with a standard deviation of 28%, the company is still scoring a Sharpe Ratio of 1.04.

According to Investopedia:

The greater a portfolio's Sharpe ratio, the better its risk-adjusted performance. If the analysis results in a negative Sharpe ratio, it either means the risk-free rate is greater than the portfolio's return, or the portfolio's return is expected to be negative. In either case, a negative Sharpe ratio does not convey any useful meaning.

The beauty of TransDigm is that the company has a lot of pricing power. With a market cap of $30.4 billion, TransDigm is one of the world's largest aerospace suppliers. It has parts in nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Moreover, 90% of its sales are generated by proprietary products. Basically, the company is a PE (private equity) firm that is constantly engaged in large acquisitions.

The graph below shows cash acquisition volume since 2012. Billions have been invested in M&A, which caused net debt to balloon to currently more than $15.0 billion. As a result, the company has more liabilities than assets (negative equity).

While that may seem like a red flag, it's not at all an issue. For example, acquisitions have allowed the company to become a sole source provider of 80% of the products it sells. Think about that, 80% of its products have no competition. Yet, its (often smaller) components are critical. This is where pricing gains come from.

Moreover, it benefits from aftermarket sales. According to the company:

Most of our products generate significant aftermarket revenue. Once our parts are designed into and sold on a new aircraft, we generate net sales from aftermarket consumption over the life of that aircraft, which is generally estimated to be approximately 25 to 30 years. A typical platform can be produced for 20 to 30 years, giving us an estimated product life cycle in excess of 50 years.

The good news is that the recovery is expected to be relatively quick. In its 2019 fiscal year, the company's adjusted EBITDA peaked at $2.4 billion. The pandemic caused producers to reduce inventory as demand was down. This caused orders to fall and EBITDA to decline to $2.2 billion in the 2021 fiscal year. This year, EBITDA is expected to make it above pre-pandemic levels again.

That's good news, as the company benefits from high defense and short-haul exposure. The defense industry never suffered from commercial aerospace weakness, and short-haul is back at pre-pandemic levels in the US. Long haul flights won't recover until 2023/2024 (I think) as countries around the globe continue to enforce COVID measures. For example, China recently locked down 40% of its GDP.

This is what the company commented:

To date, the recovery has remained primarily driven by domestic leisure travel, though international travel is slowly moving as many governments across the world have softened or fully lifted travel restrictions. China continues to be a watch point as both international and domestic traffic in China is near COVID low's due to strict zero COVID policies limiting travel.

Hence, things are improving for TDG because it's well-diversified. 50% of pro forma revenues are defense sales. That number will come down as commercial demand rebounds, but for now, that allows the company to find stability in tougher times - at least in the past two years. Pre-COVID, defense sales were 35% of total revenues.

In 2Q22, revenues soared 11.8% to $1.33 billion. That's $20 million more than expected and thanks to higher margins, EBITDA increased by 26.7%.

The company benefited from 10% higher bookings and growth in both commercial OEM and aftermarket.

Defense sales were down due to the timing of orders. On a full-year basis, the company sees positive sales growth in the military segment as well.

Moreover, lower COVID-19 restructuring costs and a favorable aftermarket vs. OEM sales mix resulted in higher EBITDA margins (47.7% versus 43.5% in the prior-year quarter).

The good news continues, as TDG is expected to do $1.0 billion in free cash flow this year. As the company has not yet announced a new acquisition, most of this cash is expected to go to reducing net debt.

If the FCF forecast holds, the company could be looking at $1.6 billion in FCF in its 2024 fiscal year. That's 5.3% of its current market cap. This will help to further lower debt and/or to finance larger acquisitions, which is what I expect the company will do.

Valuation & Balance Sheet

With that said, the company ended the most recent quarter with total debt of $19.9 billion. Net debt was $15.7 billion, or 6.6x EBITDA. This is an elevated leverage ratio and even in FY2023, it's expected to still hover around 5x EBITDA.

The average weighted interest rate is 5.45%. A big part of the company's secured debt is attached to a LIBOR +2.5% rate, which means the higher interest rates go, the more the company needs to pay in interest.

Having spent some time in a corporate treasury myself, the company isn't exposing itself to high financial risks. TDG has hedged 85% of its $20 billion gross debt balance through interest rate caps and swaps that go through 2025.

Let's say the 3-month LIBOR rate rises from 1.4% to 4.0%. That would cause TDG's interest rates to rise from 5.5% to 5.9%. That's manageable. 4% was last seen before banks cut rates to combat the impact of the Great Financial Crisis. Also, note that the company has no major maturities until 2024.

When adding $14.3 billion in expected net debt to the $30.4 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $44.7 billion.

This valuation is 15.4x next year's EBITDA ($2.9 billion). This valuation is now below the longer-term average.

One argument against calling this valuation attractive is the ongoing market turmoil based on lower economic expectations and the fact that the Fed is aggressively hiking into a growth slowing trend.

The good news is that the stock is now down 21%, which is one of the worst sell-offs since the Great Financial Crisis. In other words, the market knows the Fed will hike rates to roughly 2.5%.

Takeaway

The only reason I don't own TransDigm is that I have close to 25% aerospace and defense exposure already. Even though the company pays no regular dividend (which I prefer in my dividend growth portfolio), the company is in a terrific position to generate long-term shareholder wealth given its unique position in the aerospace supply chain and acquisition-focused business model.

The debt load is rather high, but it's a result of its past, value-adding M&A activities. The good news is that free cash flow generation is also high, which not only protected the company in 2020 and 2021 but also paves the way for debt reduction going forward.

Valuation-wise, we're dealing with an attractive opportunity after the stock is down 21% from its all-time high. However, bear in mind to keep your positions small. It makes more sense to add on future dips given that economic uncertainty is still rather high.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments section!