Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images

Centennial Resources (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced it is "merging" with Colgate Energy Partners in a $3.9 billion deal with a $7 billion pro forma entity expected. As a part of the announcement, there is a claim that the merger deal is "highly accretive to key financial metrics, including cash flow, free cash flow and net asset value per share." However, the market reaction and a closer look at the provided materials make this claim suspect, especially considering no accretion details were provided!

The market did not like the deal, as evidenced by its reaction, with the stock down over 7% at one point vs. the XOP oil and gas equity index flat.

Data by YCharts

Then there is the "merger of equals" claim, which is incongruous with the $3.9 billion valuation attributed to Colgate - more than 50% of the pro forma $7 billion expected valuation. There were other incongruities, including a cash payment of $525 million to Colgate owners, with no cash distribution to Centennial shareholders. This brings to mind the famous book title "Where Are the Customers' Yachts?" - in other words, where are the public company shareholder's cash returns, in this "highly accretive" "merger of equals"?

Where are the Customers Yachts

In the book, the conflicts on Wall Street are addressed, including who makes money in the long run, in the author's view (the brokers and Wall Street firms) and who doesn't (the clients). This "merger" appears to have a similar dynamic, with private equity owners of Colgate walking away with $525 million of cash AND almost 50% of the equity, while Centennial shareholders receive no cash and just over 50% of the pro forma equity. The "fairness opinion" will be interesting to read when it becomes available.

It is also highly unusual for Centennial to claim "highly accretive" metrics in the announcement and then to not actually include any, despite a long announcement and a 19 page "Transformational Combination" presentation. The cash payment to Colgate owners mentioned above raises questions about accretion, and the map and strategy presented doesn't shed much more light on the matter. Colgate's land appears to be further on the fringes of the basin, and there is only overlap in the less productive, lower return Southern Delaware acreage positions.

Centennial Merger Presentation

I chatted with several industry executives and other investors about this deal. One executive who previously owned assets in the area explained that "accretion" might be hard to measure in this case because Colgate adds to Centennial's land and inventory positions. If that were to be the case, there wouldn't be the financial accretion that Centennial claims in the press release, but that might help explain why those metrics aren't included. Also, considering the location of Colgate's land and its prior acquisition metrics, it is not clear that the added inventory adds to Centennial's pre-deal inventory quality, with insufficient information provided to make such an assessment.

Centennial has also been a disappointment since the De-SPAC years ago, and makes representations about returns that conveniently exclude years of under-performance versus the index. This is in the deal presentation:

Centennial Merger Presentation

And this is CDEV's actual performance since they IPO'ed in 2016, vs the XOP index: underperformance of almost 40%.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha provides some perspective on this too:

For Centennial shareholders, the deal looks like "more of the same." Synergies are qualitative, with no specific savings targeted. Pre-deal, Centennial was guiding to faster growth. And as of the company's May 4th investor presentation, a somewhat higher free cash flow yield. Acreage in Reeves is adjacent, and could drive a more efficient medium-term drilling program, but on May 4th Centennial highlighted 15 yrs of economic inventory. In a basin short oilfield services, being larger could have benefits, but again, no quantitative savings targets were shared. Wall Street was neutral on the name ahead of the merger, and it's unlikely analysts change their views on the stock following this deal.

It will be interesting to see the accretion metrics when they are published, as well as the fairness opinion. I'm not involved in the stock, and I heard a variety of perspectives as I sought feedback by investors and industry participants on the deal. It is possible there are some significant aspects of this that are missing in this analysis, but it uses everything currently publicly available, and identifies meaningful issues in the disclosures. In the words of an industry exec, "I see your perspective and agree that this is a symptom of the industry's old ways making a comeback." Hopefully the negative market reaction reduces the chances of that happening, but it's worth observing on this and future oil and gas deals.