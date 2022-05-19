solvod/iStock via Getty Images

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), with a market cap of just $3.8 billion, is a relatively small cloud provider that is managing not only to survive but also to grow rapidly. This, in a highly competitive marketplace including hyperscalers (big cloud providers) like Amazon's AWS (AMZN), valued at three hundred times more. Also, with the share price being depressed as shown in the blue chart below, the cloud provider could constitute an acquisition target, as this thesis will show.

Data by YCharts

DOCN also faces competition from numerous smaller cloud providers, both public and private. In these conditions, I start with assessing the reasons for Digital's success, as well as whether this can continue in light of its business model.

The Business Model

The reason that the cloud provider is not only surviving but also progressing with 36% of quarterly revenue growth during Q1-2022 is that Digital mostly caters to small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") and freelancer software developers all around the world. The main differentiating factor appears to be simplicity for customers, while putting in a lot of effort to support them in case of technical issues.

Key performance indicators (www.seekingalpha.com)

Moreover, the pricing model is simple compared with public cloud providers' complexity when one goes beyond the computer and storage paradigms and considers networking costs. One such example is cloud egress costs, or the cost to transfer corporate data out of a data center. This is much higher for hyperscalers, according to data compiled by Holori. Smaller ones like Digital charge much less, and this matters a lot to smaller customers, whose cloud spend as a percentage of total expenses is more than for large corporations.

Continuing further on pricing, Digital’s fees can be 20% to 50% lower than AWS, which makes a lot of sense for developers in this high-inflation environment. Conversely, one would think that low pricing is detrimental to Digital's finances. However, this is not the case, as the company is able to compensate by selling more services as clients expand cloud requirements through its consumption-based pricing model. This is evidenced by the average revenue per user, or ARPU, increasing by 28% on a YOY basis (above diagram).

Furthermore, the robustness of its platform allows for charging a premium compared to smaller plays like OVHCloud or Linode.

To be realistic, despite a strong business model, the share price has suffered much more than Amazon. This could be attributed to the company not delivering operating income on an annual GAAP basis since 2018. Metrics like profitability have taken center stage from the beginning of 2022, ever since it became evident that the Fed would have to aggressively hike interest rates to tame inflation.

Now, with its market value down by more than 50% year-to-date, Digital has started to constitute an attractive acquisition target, with several suitors likely to show interest.

A Potential Acquisition Target

First, there are the big public cloud providers who perform billions of dollars of acquisitions every year wishing to expand their customer base. For this purpose, Digital has about 623K customers originating from 185 countries, with 70% outside the U.S.

By acquiring the company, hyperscalers also get rid of a competitor which is snatching away market share from them by aggressively cutting prices. An acquisition also provides them access to the SMB customer segment, which may now become the focus as competition heats up in the large enterprise segment. Interestingly, the market opportunity for individuals and companies with less than 500 employees is growing by 27% CAGR from 2022 to 2025, as shown below.

Total addressable market size (www.seekingalpha.com)

Further justifying interests from hyperscalers, Digital is primarily focused on infrastructure-as-a-service ("IaaS"), or providing subscribers with the compute, storage, and networking resources to build a virtual server for deploying applications. Thus, through a Digital acquisition, Amazon or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which offer a wide range of products, can also propose other SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) options to their customers, thus garnering revenue synergies.

Second, by having their vast sales channels to handle the marketing function of Digital, hyperscalers could also gain cost synergies. In this respect, Digital’s SG&A, which includes sales and administration expenses, consumed 39% of its revenues for the fiscal year 2021. Now, compared to peers, Digital is relatively more efficient at acquiring customers, as evidenced by its higher EBIT margins. However, it also spends heavily on research, which accounted for another 28.2% of total revenues last year. Thus, it can grow more profitably as part of a large entity.

Exploring further, with its differentiated products aimed at the software developer community, companies like International Business Machines (IBM) or Oracle (ORCL) could also be interested as they grow their user communities. In acquiring Digital, they have instantaneous access to the company's 786-strong workforce, which is a big positive in a tight labor market for developer skills. Along the same lines, giant IT consultancy Accenture (ACN), with a strong digital transformation mandate and which regularly acquires AI capabilities and cloud-based entities, may also be interested.

Finally, there are also private equity firms like Vista Equity Partners that jointly - with Eliot Investment Management - acquired Citrix, a cloud and virtual desktop play, for $16.5 billion in February this year. Another company, called Thoma Bravo, recently acquired SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) for $6.9 billion, at a 31.6% premium compared to the pre-deal share price.

Consequently, with a relatively small size and compressed valuations, there should not be a shortage of suitors and, in case of interest, the stock could jump by over 30%.

Valuations

This means a potential target of around $47-$48, based on multiplying the current share price of $35-36 by 1.3. This target is slightly below the $49 put forward by an analyst at Goldman Sachs (GS) based on the company being a "clear leader" in the market segment where it operates. Consequently, even if the company is not acquired, it exhibits some key features which make for a good investment.

First, it has exhibited positive and sustained free cash flow ("FCF'') since the June 2021 quarter, primarily due to lower capital intensity. This is the ratio of capital expenditure to revenues, and, from 44% in 2020, it is anticipated to fall to 22% this year. Conversely, the FCF margin - which is the free cash flow divided by revenues - which was 4% in Q1, is expected to rise to 8-10% for the whole of 2022.

Second, despite its 3.5% of revenue exposure to Russia and Ukraine, the company has maintained revenue guidance of $566 million (midpoint) for 2022, signifying growth of 32% over 2021. This is more than the CAGR growth rate of its addressable market (figure above).

Third, while its non-GAAP operating margin, which was 11% in Q1, is expected to fall to 10.5% (midpoint) in Q2, as a result of higher hiring costs, it is expected to increase to 14% (midpoint) for the whole year. This is feasible, as the lower operating margins expected for the first part of the year should be more than offset by the revenue growth for H2-2022, supported by sustained above-60% gross margins. This not only compares favorably with peers, but also means better efficiency in managing its cloud infrastructure, which spans many data centers.

Discussion And Conclusion

Pursuing further, these higher gross margins provide some leeway to profitability (operating profits) further down the road in case there is an unexpected rise in operating expenses as a result of high inflation for a business model which is based on high revenue growth and increasing the average spend per cloud subscriber.

As to the growth rationale, after having contracted a big debt of $1.46 billion at the end of 2021, the company now sits with cash of $1.56 billion. This is sufficient to make acquisitions to power on with growth. However, in a market that is now more oriented towards value, the company will have to also increase ARPU, together with profitability, at the end of 2022 as per expectations.

Furthermore, that debt, which was contracted in mid-November last year as part of an upsized private offering from the $900 million initially planned, spooked investors. The stock has fallen by more than 70% since, and suffering more than peers Rackspace (RXT) and Wix.com (WIX), as shown in the charts below.

Comparison of stock performance (www.seekingalpha.com)

Thus, market sentiment has adversely impacted the stock, which has not seen any sustained upside despite positive first-quarter results. This is likely to continue in a highly volatile market where balance sheet metrics are prioritized over double-digit income figures.

Finally, I have a hold position on the stock, as its business model is resilient enough to weather the negative macroeconomic environment, and it constitutes an attractive acquisition target to stir up the appetite of several bigger players in the IT sector.