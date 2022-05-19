Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

As I write this Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is down more than -25% in a single day, the worst day for the stock since the crash of 1987. Much of the discussion about the decline has placed the blame on inflation. While inflation is certainly going to be a challenge for them, I would encourage investors to look past this narrative to understand what I view as the real reason for such a drastic price decline.

I have been writing about this danger, which I have termed "boom/bust" danger, since January of this year. Since I always like to lead by example, my first article was about taking profits in one of my own positions, LKQ Corp. (LKQ), specifically because of this risk, in my January 23rd article "Why I Took Profits in LKQ". I started with that stock because I wanted investors to know that the boom/bust danger wasn't just a theory to write about and scare people, but it was something I was actually taking action on myself in my portfolio. Since LKQ is a fairly obscure stock and not too many people read that article, and I wanted to get the message about the boom/bust danger out as widely as I could to hopefully save investors some money, I picked two of the highest-profile stocks I could find that had this risk and wrote the article "Apple & Alphabet Will Not Side-Step A Deep Bear Market" in February and in that article, which was widely read, I made the clearest case I possibly could for selling stocks in which this boom/bust danger was present. (And I've written many more articles since then on the same topic).

Unfortunately, I'm just one person and I can't write articles about every stock, so Target shareholders didn't get a public warning from me. (Though members of my private service were warned about every single stock we track, including Target, for which boom/bust was a substantial danger back in January.) Honestly, though, given my past experience with warning articles, it seems only a handful of readers actually decide to act on them, anyway. It's usually only after a stock drops -25%, ironically, that people tend to become much more receptive to the warnings. So, my goal with this article is to teach readers why Target stock really fell so much and to show readers the patterns to watch for so they can go through their portfolios and potentially find other investments that fit this pattern, and maybe sell them before they fall as Target did.

Target's Boom/Bust Risk

FAST Graphs

In the FAST Graph above (which runs until the day before the big selloff), the dark green shaded area represents Target's long-term earnings per share history going back 20 years. If we take the time-frame from 2007-January of 2020, pre-pandemic, without controlling for stock buybacks (of which there were many) Target grew EPS at about a +6.26% CAGR. If we try to roughly control for stock buybacks, as I prefer to do, Target grew earnings at a +2.33% CAGR over this time frame leading into the pandemic. In order to be generous, though, let's say that in the cycle leading into the pandemic Target's earnings growth rate was 6-7%. Now compare that to fiscal year 2021, when they grew earnings by +47%, and in 2022 they grew earnings by +44%. Doesn't something seem a little strange about that drastic change?

There were three factors that led to this explosive growth (i.e., the "boom"). The first was that Target was open during the pandemic and could still serve customers when other places could not. The second was that we had massive amounts of stimulus money going directly to American citizens. And the third was that the options on where consumers could immediately spend that money were limited because of travel restrictions, etc. In my opinion, the most important of these three factors was the stimulus money.

Here is how I described the situation in my January article "Six Financial Stocks I Recently Sold, And Two I Will Hold for the Long Term"

There were two types of direct stimulus to the American people in 2021, one type was quick "one-time" payments, of which, there were two: one in January and one in March. This was the equivalent of giving someone, say $4,000, twice, and then not giving them any more money. But there were two additional forms of ongoing fiscal stimulus that directly affected many Americans. The enhanced child tax credit, and the pause on student loan repayments. These were different in that they were ongoing forms of stimulus, that for the average family with two kids who have student loans, amounted to roughly $400 per month each. One of them, the child tax credit created money that flowed into a household in the form of increased income of about $400 per month, and the other prevented an approximate $400 outflow per month to pay back student loans. Combined, these two forms of stimulus are far more important, and underrated by the market than they should be. This is an amount roughly equal to 20% of the affected families' take-home pay. One can only imagine the percentage of disposable income those two forms of stimulus accounted for in the second half of 2021. This stimulus was, without a doubt, a very, very high percentage of disposable income for many people in 2021. Near the end of December, we got the news from Senator Joe Manchin that he would not support the bill that would extend the enhanced tax credit. Once that happened at the same time the Fed speakers dramatically turned into inflation hawks, I put my trailing stops on. Biden, soon after Manchin's decision, extended the student loan pause until May, so that potential removal of stimulus was delayed, but we still don't know how long the delay will last, and in May, it could be gone. As far as I'm concerned, the potential for this fiscal stimulus boom/bust cycle is far, far, greater than any Fed interest rate decision. The Fed would have to hike short-term rates to double digits to have the same effect on working families and the economy as the removal of this stimulus will have. All that extra demand for goods from the stimulus that has been contributing to inflation will disappear in a few quarters if the tax credit isn't extended and borrowers have to start paying back their students loans. Inflation will quickly be replaced by disinflation, a bear market, and probably a recession. This is the real danger to the price of these stocks (and many others).

Again, that was from January of this year as I was selling almost all of my boom/bust stocks. Since then, with the addition of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we now have an energy price shock and likely food price shock as well. This makes the inflation danger even scarier for policymakers, and the Fed is almost at cartoon levels of hawkishness now. So, the current policy is to 1) crash the stock market so that the wealth effect is diminished and demand is lowered, 2) cause a recession so that people will lose their current jobs and be forced to take lower-paying jobs, 3) cause new small businesses that started during the pandemic to fail, so those people need to compete for jobs in a crummy job market and drive wages down further. (The irony is that all the regular Joe's who are complaining about inflation are essentially encouraging the Fed to do this).

But let's not get too far off track here. Other than scare markets, all the Fed is really doing is removing the "put" that has been in place since 2008. It is actually the quick removal of stimulus that is crushing stocks like Target and will continue to do so no matter what the Fed does and also no matter what inflation does.

FAST Graphs

I shortened the time frame of the FAST Graph above to start in 2015. If we do that and take the earnings growth rate (adjusted for buybacks) from 2015 through the end of fiscal 2020, we get an 8.16% earnings growth rate. If we assume that there was no recession, but also no stimulus money, and extrapolate that growth rate from the end of fiscal year 2020 out to 2023, Target would have been expected to earn $8.08 per share for 2023 (this year). That is a far cry from the $14.59 per share the market is expecting (and even more expected in 2024). (Though I'm sure we can expect analysts to lower these expectations now that the stock price has already dropped. A lot of good they were).

I think basic logic dictates that it's unlikely Target can earn even close to what they earned in fiscal 2022 over the next two years. Sure, there is more money floating around in the economy because the previous stimulus money is still out circulating around, so Target might indeed earn more than $8.08 per share this year. But it's not going to be anywhere close to what analysts were expecting. This earnings report was the first sign of that, and that's why the stock is dropping so fast. It's not the inflation story they are trying to sell you.

Here's why it's not inflation. If it was, Target could just raise prices like virtually every other corporation has done over the past year. Problem solved. And they probably are doing that on things like groceries. But the demand simply isn't there for them to raise prices on higher-margin products because most people either spent all their stimulus money already or they are planning to spend it on a summer vacation instead of more stuff from Target. Target likely pulled ahead at least a year's worth of earnings over the past two years. Earnings growth over the next year or two will likely be negative when the market expected it to be positive. When that happens, stock prices fall very fast and very deep.

So, if you want to avoid sell-offs like this one (which likely still isn't finished for this stock), you need to go through your portfolio, look for businesses that had abnormally large earnings growth increases in 2020 and 2021 compared to the past before for the pandemic, and then sell them.

Conclusion

Normally, in my articles, I try to always share a price at which I would buy the stock, even if I need to use conservative estimates in order to do so. But with Target I think it's still a little too early to do that, and we really need some more clarity about what earnings are going to look like over the next 18 months. Target was already pretty expensive when it traded at $130 per share pre-pandemic, but at least earnings were rising at the time. If earnings are falling one has to think the stock price falls deeper than that. And with additional help from the Federal Reserve or the government extremely unlikely, one then has to wonder what an eventual recovery for Target post-bear-market looks like? My guess is probably not particularly strong.

For these reasons, the stock is simply an "avoid" for me right now. I will probably wait until next year when we can see how earnings are doing or until the price is under $100 per share before it looks interesting enough to spend more time on. But make no mistake, there are many more "Targets" out there in the market still, and the downside of these stocks remains considerable.