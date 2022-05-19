SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) is a declining company with decreasing revenues since 2015 and shrinking profitability margins. The main cause of this decline can be attributed to the inclusion of new technological competitors that are dominating the smartwatch market. Fossil has been unable to innovate and today is paying for the mistakes of the past. Using a discounted cash flow its fair value is $6.05 per share, so Fossil is overvalued since it is currently trading at $7.15 per share.

Declining profitability

Fossil Group is a company that has been developing and marketing consumer fashion accessories since 1984. Until 2015, the company was in perfect health and managed to achieve growing revenues year after year, but as of today, the situation has completely changed. Over the past six years, Fossil has experienced a significant reduction in demand for its products, resulting in a 50% drop in revenues. In the chart below you will find all the figures in detail.

Income Statement from 2013 to date (TIKR Terminal)

From what we can see from this chart, moreover, the pandemic only worsened a situation that was already bad: the company had been making a loss since 2018 and revenues had already been declining for years.

Profitability margins from 2013 to date (TIKR Terminal)

The downsides do not end there, however: the reduction in revenues has also led to a reduction in profitability margins. Whereas in 2013 Fossil earned $12 for every $100 of revenue, today it earns only $1.5. But what has caused such a significant slump? I believe the answer lies in the company's failure to modernize. Fossil's revenues are 79.6% dependent on watch sales, and this market has changed a lot in recent years. Until about ten years ago, the watch was seen as a purely aesthetic accessory, but nowadays the functionality that a watch provides also matters a lot. The smartwatch market is growing strongly compared to the traditional watch market; in fact, the former is forecast to grow at a 21.5% CAGR up to 2028, while the latter at a 5% CAGR up to 2027. The pandemic also accelerated this gap between smartwatches and traditional watches, as people sought constant updates on their health, such as blood pressure measurement. In 2021, the smartwatch market grew by 24% CAGR, and I believe that many people have now developed a growing preference toward smartwatches because of their versatility. It is likely that Fossil has neglected the development of new technology smartwatches in recent years and today finds itself lagging behind competitors. Unlike in the past, however, Fossil's competitors in this case are no longer companies in the same industry but are technology companies with market capitalizations of over $100 billion, and this is a huge problem. The average consumer, who perhaps already owns an iPhone, will not spend $200 on a Fossil smartwatch but will prefer to buy even at a higher price an Apple Watch. Buying an Apple Watch will allow the customer to make their Apple ecosystem even more connected, and this is something that cannot be done with a Fossil. In addition to Apple (AAPL), the industry leader, there are other competitors such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and the countless Chinese companies that sell smartwatches at less than half the price of Fossil smartwatches. Zepp Health (ZEPP) above all. Consumer discontent related to Fossil smartwatches can also be seen in Q1 2022: in this quarter the company earned through smartwatch sales $38 million, less than the $52.9 million in Q1 2021. Having a reduction in revenue in a market that is growing at more than 20% CAGR per year is in my opinion a sign of weakness. Finally, I do not think this company can perform well in an inflationary environment such as we are experiencing: operating costs will increase but the company will not have the market power to raise prices. I find it unlikely that this company can return to the same revenues as in 2013, at least not in the short to medium term.

How is the company responding to this decline?

According to the latest annual report, Fossil's management seems to have realized the mistakes of the past and has set a new strategy with the goal of improving the company's weaknesses. Kosta N. Kartsotis, Chairman and CEO, commented on this, "Our strategic priorities remain at the center of our growth plans for 2022 and include accelerating our digital footprint, building brand heat through product innovation and marketing, capturing operating efficiencies and driving growth in China and India". The premise is certainly good, and there is no doubt that if these goals are achieved Fossil's coffers will benefit, but I would like to make a personal point about this. In reading Fossil's annual reports from 2015 to the present, I have noticed that management always tends to be overly positive and unrealistic about the company's prospects. To best explain what I am talking about I will quote a few sentences extrapolated from previous annual reports. In the 2015 annual report here is what the company claimed, "In this rapidly changing world, we are very excited about the opportunities for Fossil Group. We remain very optimistic about the future, confident in our long-term strategies and look forward to building on the progress we made this past year against our strategic priorities", "Innovation and design are key elements to driving growth, and our team is focused on elevating our platform of brands with new designs, materials, and functionality". In the 2018 annual report same thing, "By creating products with all the features our customers want and need, we're strongly differentiating ourselves from our competition and positioning Fossil Group for sustained growth". This continued overestimation by Fossil's management can be found in almost every annual report, and honestly makes me believe that even what was said in the latest annual report is not so reliable. Of course, I could be wrong, but to date, it is a fact that the company since 2015 has only achieved a 50% reduction in revenues despite the fancy words spent on its prospects.

Is Fossil overvalued?

To understand what Fossil is worth I will use two valuation methods: an analysis of the company's Price/Sales over the past ten years and a discounted cash flow.

Multiples analysis

In this analysis, the multiples considered will be Price/Sales and EV/EBITDA, while levered multiples will be excluded. The reason for this choice lies in the inability to evaluate the levered multiples (P/E and Market cap/Free cash flow) since they are currently negative. In particular, the P/E has often been negative over the past five years, so it would not make sense to compare it with the positive values of ten years ago. Price/Sales and EV/EBITDA have always had positive values (EV/EBITDA was negative only in late 2020 and early 2021), so it is easier to favor time comparability. I cannot make a valuation on P/E if it varies from -45.42x to 294.35x in 3 months.

Price/Sales over the past 10 years (TIKR Terminal)

The average Price/Sales for the past ten years is 0.80x, as of today it is 0.21x. The current value might suggest that the company is undervalued because it is far below its historical average; however, at least in this case, I do not think that is the right reasoning to make. If Fossil has reached such a low Price/Sales it is because its future growth expectations are much lower than they were a decade ago, so the market has lost confidence in this company. The current Price/Sales below the historical average should not be interpreted as a momentary discount but as the beginning of a new period where the company will trade at lower multiples. I consider it very likely that the average value of this multiple may reach lower values in the future, so the current 0.21x is still too high.

EV/EBITDA over the past 10 years (TIKR Terminal)

The EV/EBITDA after even reaching negative values during the pandemic has returned in line with the historical average. Currently, this multiple has a value of 4.25x while its historical average is slightly lower, 4.13x. Paying this company at almost the same multiple as ten years ago personally does not seem to me to be a good deal since the prospects for growth have shrunk considerably. It is also true that the average is biased downward because of the year in which EV/EBITDA was negative, but that does not detract from the fact that a value of 4.25x is too high given this company's prospects. Based on what has been shown in recent years, Fossil could also have negative growth in the coming years. Since the company is currently operating in an industry full of competitors offering a better product, I honestly would not invest in it regardless of the multiples at all-time lows.

Discounted cash flow

In order to extrapolate a fair value for Fossil, I will use a discounted cash flow model. This model will be constructed as follows:

The free cash flow in the first year corresponds to the free cash flow generated by the company in the full year 2021.

The growth rates used is 4%. I do not believe in this company from a long-term perspective given the high competition and recent results, but I still wanted to include a growth rate in line with the growth expectations of the traditional watch market.

The WACC of 9.5% was calculated using a cost of equity of 16% and a cost of debt after taxation of 5.31%, all considering a financial structure composed of 40% equity and 60% debt. Specifically, in calculating the cost of equity I used a risk-free rate of 3.5%, a beta of 1.98, a market premium of 4.2% and additional risk adjustments of 4.04%. The latter figure is rather high because of the aforementioned problems of this company.

Net debt and total shares outstanding belong to TIKR Terminal

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

According to my assumptions, Fossil is overvalued since it has a fair value of $6.05 per share while it is currently trading at $7.15. Moreover, for such a distressed company, it would also be useful to consider a rather large margin of safety. A 30% margin of safety would bring us to a price of only $4.24 per share. Until the company demonstrates a strong turnaround, I do not consider Fossil a good buy in the long run.