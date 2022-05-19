PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) delivered a poor first quarter report where nearly everything went wrong for the company. However, the acquisition of Deliverr and improving Merchant Solutions segment are positive aspects investors should also focus on. On top of this, Shopify's CEO just purchased $10 million worth of stock, showing the confidence management has for the company's rebound and priority long-term profits over short-term returns. Now that the stock is down over 70% since the beginning of the year, it seems to be trading around fair value.

Poor Fundamentals in the First Quarter Report

In the company's first quarter report, not much went in the right direction. Although revenues grew by 22% since 1Q21 to $1.2 billion, analysts were expecting $1.24 billion. Furthermore, the company recorded a huge net loss of just over $1.4 billion. This is due to losses in investments and not much to do with the company's performance but even after adjusting for these investments, the company reported a net income of $25.1 million ($0.20 per share). Analysts were expecting $0.60 per share, meaning the company missed bottom line estimates by $0.40 per share. The slowdown for Shopify's fundamentals is caused by the fading of COVID-19 related tailwinds. As Omicron started to settle and the world started going back to normal, less consumers were purchasing products online. This led to a direct decrease in Shopify's business and, therefore, lower fundamentals.

Many of the company's important figures are also on the decline. When compared to 1Q21, Shopify's gross margin contracted by 4% and return on assets decreased by 1.69%. Also, the company continues to increase hiring while net income is decreasing, meaning the company's income per employee is also falling.

Shopify's Figures (Created by Author)

It was recently revealed that Shopify's CEO Tobi Lutke invested $10 million into Shopify's stock. This is positive news for the stock because it shows that management is looking for long-term gains instead of short-term returns. This helps assure investors that the company's management is looking out for the best interest of shareholders.

The Acquisition of Deliverr Will Be Helpful to the Shopify Fulfillment Network

One of Shopify's largest efforts is to improve its Shopify Fulfillment Network, or SFN. With the help of Deliverr and its current capability to deliver more than 1 million orders per month, Shopify can now help merchants remove issues with the supply chain. This also includes Shopify introducing Shop Promise, which allows merchants to offer quicker and more reliable shipping and verification badges similar to many social media sites that allow consumers to see if the merchant is trustworthy, similar to influencer verification badges on Meta's Instagram (FB) or Twitter (TWTR).

It is important to note the increased expenses Shopify is going to face in the near term due to this acquisition. This will likely lower the bottom lines of upcoming quarters and hurting Shopify's valuation, but it will allow more merchants to easily fulfill orders and bring more customers to the company. Once again, it is an example of management prioritizing the long-term health of the company instead of trying to achieve short-term profits.

Merchant Solutions is Growing

The company's Merchant Solutions segment is growing rapidly and continues to account for much more revenue than Subscription Solutions. In the company's first quarter report, Merchant Solutions generated over $858 million in revenue, up 28.6% from last year. Compare this to the growth of Subscription Solutions at 7.5%, and it becomes clear the Merchant Solutions is the winner for the company.

Revenue Growth by Segment (Created by Author)

The growth of the Merchant Solutions segment is being driven higher by improvements to Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital. The gross payment volume penetration of Shopify Payments has increased to 51% from 46% in 1Q21. Furthermore, Shopify Capital's total Merchant Cash Advances have increased to $346.7 million, up 12% since last year. Once again, these are both efforts to improve the long-term health of merchants using Shopify. By allowing more and more merchants to receive cash advances, Shopify can help its merchants increase inventory and working capital so their stores run more efficiently. In the first quarter of 2022, Merchant Solutions accounted for 71% of total revenue. As long as this segment continues to dominate over Subscription Solutions, it is likely to grow to become an even bigger portion of revenue in the upcoming periods.

Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (Created by Author)

Valuation

Although Shopify plans to undergo a 10-to-1 stock split, this valuation will not account for this. To value Shopify, I found the average EV/Revenue and P/S multiples for many of Shopify's competitors. After combining these with consensus analyst estimates for FY23 and adjusting for the company's cash and debt, a fair value of $353.37 can be calculated. This implies that Shopify's stock is nearly at fair value and only overvalued by about 2.48%.

Price Target for Shopify (Created by Author)

What Does This Mean for Investors?

Shopify's management is taking steps to assure the company has long-term health at the sacrifice of short-term profits. Although the company is facing issues with its fundamentals due to decreased tailwinds from COVID-19, the acquisition of Deliverr and improvements to Merchant Solutions is showing that the focus is on keeping merchants happy. With Shopify's merchants being taken care of and gaining the trust of consumers, Shopify's fundamentals will prosper over the long term and CEO Lutke's $10 million investment reassures investors of this. However, the short-term sacrifices the company is making will likely take a toll on the stock's price. Since the stock does not have a sufficient margin of safety and the price is likely to drop, I believe applying a Hold rating and reassessing the stock in the future is appropriate at this time.