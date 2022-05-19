Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) did a reverse stock split in April that has affected its stock price, and investors are not happy with this decision. The company also reported a declining book value and economic book value in its first-quarter results, which were before the split. The reverse stock split can further damage MFA's stock price despite the management's share repurchase program. Because of the stock split and due to its consequences, I am neutral on MFA.

Business model

MFA is a mortgage real estate investment trust specialized in MBS and agency MBS. The company is the 14th of the 41 publicly traded U.S. mREITs based on market capitalization. MFA's portfolio structure has hardly changed since my last article. The company has approximately 42.5% of its assets in non-QM loans, and 23% in business purpose loans. Their recent acquisition (Lima One) mainly originated high-yielding, high-quality business purpose loans in the first quarter.

Reverse stock split

The biggest event investors must know about was the reverse stock split of 1-for-4, effective Apr.4, 2022. Generally, a reverse stock split is not a great sign, although it has no inherent effect on the company's value. However, a lot of investors started to see MFA from a different perspective after the split and considered MFA riskier than before, while some of the investors call this move an accounting gimmick. The management has not commented on the stock split, and I believe the reason behind the split was to defend the stock from further decline to low single-digit numbers. Before the split, MFA was trading around $3.93, and at the moment it would trade approximately at $3.2. The management also mentions regularly its share buyback program to support the stock price.

CEO Craig Knutson said that they "still have a little over $200 million of stock buyback authorization under the board's recent increase." The management has already bought approximately $100 million worth of stocks. They claim that the management evaluates stock repurchases alongside other investment opportunities.

All in all, I do not see this reverse stock split as a great sign for MFA, especially in the short term. Since the beginning of April, the S&P 500 declined by 14.2% while MFA declined by 15.2%, so its return was worse than the general market return after the stock split.

The company grew its net interest income over the last 7 quarters, which means after the pandemic shock the management was able to constantly deliver good NII results. Unfortunately, that is one of the few pieces of positive news. The total interest expense declined in the first quarter (just like with a lot of other mREITs), but the market forecasts a growing interest expense due to the interest rate increases and tighter FED policy.

Valuation

MFA trades well below its book value and tangible book value. Since January, the P/TBV has declined by approximately 25%, from 0.81x to 0.61x. This decline was mainly due to the YTD stock price return of -28%, and slightly due to the negative tangible book value change. The management also lowered the total common shares outstanding by approximately 2.87% via their share buyback program.

With these factors combined, the current price per TBV is fairly valued for MFA. The company trades at its peak in terms of dividend yield based on the last 12 months. Investors can buy MFA with a staggering dividend yield of 12.78%. Due to the high dividend yield, we could say that MFA is undervalued, but taking into consideration its other metrics and the recent reverse stock split, I believe the company is fairly valued.

Company-specific risks

Strangely I believe that the biggest risk for MFA is the reverse stock split. Not the actual move, because that has been done, but its consequences. As I mentioned earlier, investors started to look differently at MFA. They became hesitant about adding more MFA to their portfolio despite its record dividend yield and the management's share buyback program.

Possibly bigger institutions are considering MFA, because their stock price is not a low single-digit number anymore, but retail investors might not want to be owners of MFA any longer. I do not know what will be the outcome of the reverse stock split, I only know that for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), its split not go well; since the reverse stock split, that stock is down by 36%.

Of course, there are other, smaller risk factors, such as the non-performing loans of the portfolio. In an elevated interest rate environment, these purchased non-performing assets can easily become defaults and REO. MFA has a statistic that 34% of the 60+ days of delinquent loans are making payments. Due to the high inflation and interest rate pressure, however, this figure might grow in the upcoming months.

My updated take on MFA's dividend

MFA is still a reliable dividend payer mREIT company. It now has a 22 consecutive year dividend-paying history. Not much about the dividend has changed since my last article, the only major change is due to the reverse stock split, because MFA paid $0.11 per share quarterly and now it is $0.44 per share. The management increased the dividend twice in 2021, so another increase in 2022 is possible. Due to the external factors and the FED's more hawkish policy, the dividend increase might only be a tiny raise. However, analysts do not estimate an increase in 2022. (In the chart below, you can see the updated earnings after the stock split and updated dividends).

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Final thoughts

The 12.78% dividend yield is attractive, and the stock is fairly valued at the moment. So, income-seeking investors might see the current price as a great opportunity. I see that otherwise due to the reverse stock split. Investors of MFA became wary, and, despite the management's share buyback program, confidence has not returned to MFA's investors. I do not know the ultimate outcome of the split, but, in the short term, I am confident that it will not be favorable for MFA. Let's hear what you think of the stock split in the comment section below.