CrowdStrike: Adding Here Makes More Sense
Summary
- CrowdStrike will report its FQ1 earnings on June 2. Investors will parse management's commentary carefully to evaluate whether there's a noticeable slowdown in cybersecurity spending.
- The Street estimates are optimistic and suggest that CrowdStrike could surpass its internal guidance. Therefore, the bar has been set higher to clear after its Investor Conference in April.
- Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom after its recent sell-off. However, we remind investors to allocate exposure appropriately, given its growth premium.
- We revise our rating from Hold to Buy as its risk/reward profile has improved. Our price target of $210 implies a potential upside of 45%.
Investment Thesis
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to report its FQ1'23 earnings release on June 2. The company wowed investors at its Investor Conference in April as it expanded its TAM into cloud security.
We also discussed CrowdStrike's magnificent leadership in endpoint security and now further extended into new market opportunities. It demonstrates CrowdStrike's highly scalable model and superb execution.
However, we also cautioned investors in our previous article (Hold rating) that adding then gave investors no margin of safety. In addition, CRWD stock was priced at a steep premium, as we urged investors to wait for a better entry point.
Notably, CRWD stock has fallen close to 40% since our article was published. As a result, we think the risk/reward is more palatable now to add new positions. However, we must highlight that the stock is still priced at a premium. Therefore, investors are reminded to layer in over time and manage their exposure accordingly. Also, having appropriate stop-loss management may help manage exposure risk in high-growth premium-priced stocks like CRWD.
Therefore, we revise our rating on CRWD stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target (PT) of $210 (implied upside of 45%), heading into its FQ1 report.
Street Estimates Suggest Stronger Than Expected Q1
CrowdStrike guided revenue of $462.15M (midpoint) for FQ1, up 53% YoY. The consensus estimates of $464M are more optimistic, suggesting that the company could surpass its guidance. It also guided to an adjusted operating margin of 13.9% (midpoint), with the Street estimates also projecting a better than expected performance at 14.2%.
Therefore, we believe the bar has been set higher for CrowdStrike to clear after its Investor Conference when management raised its ARR market opportunity (management emphasized that it didn't constitute guidance).
Nevertheless, we can also observe that CrowdStrike's topline growth is expected to decelerate. Even with the potential ARR raise to $5B through FY26, the company is unlikely to continue its massive >60% revenue growth rates moving forward. As a result, we believe that investors' focus will inevitably turn to its profitability metrics.
The consensus estimates suggest that CrowdStrike could meet (but not beat) its adjusted EPS guidance of $0.23 (midpoint). However, CrowdStrike could post slowing EPS growth through FY24, which should be watched closely.
With a potential recession looming, investors need to watch management's commentary on any adverse adjustments to its bottom-line guidance. We believe that the market has been trying to price in a potentially weaker profitability outlook, given the weaker macros currently.
High-Growth, But Still Unprofitable
Investors must be cautious when adding high-growth but unprofitable stocks like CRWD. They are likely to be highly volatile and susceptible to significant market downdrafts.
Therefore, it's critical to consider the total allocation carefully to avoid over-exposure. While we believe that CrowdStrike should continue to deliver moving forward, we need to manage our risks appropriately.
Notwithstanding, CrowdStrike is estimated to reduce its GAAP EPS losses markedly through FY24, despite slowing revenue growth. Therefore, it should bode well for the stock as long as the company continues to gain operating leverage. Moreover, given its highly scalable tech stack, we think the estimates are credible.
However, the stock continues to trade at a steep premium. It last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 126.24x. Nevertheless, its NTM FCF yield of 1.97% should offer it some defense against a further sell-off. In April, its FCF yield was just above 1.1%. Therefore, its valuation has improved markedly.
Price Action Suggests A Near-Term Bottom
Our price action analysis indicates a potential short-term bottom after a steep sell-off in May. As a result, we believe that the current level offers investors an opportunity to add exposure. However, we suggest appropriate stop-loss risk management to manage exposure if the level fails to hold. In addition, it's also critical to avoid adding near the resistance levels highlighted above, where previous bull traps occurred.
Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on CRWD stock from Hold to Buy, with a PT of $210 (implied upside of 45%).
However, investors are reminded to manage their exposure accordingly, with the appropriate risk management strategies to prevent significant drawdowns, given CRWD stock's growth premium.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.