Nordic American Tankers: 'F' Earnings Rating
Summary
- NAT is bullish on spot tanker rates because of Russia's involvement in armed conflict with Ukraine, and most of its tankers are in the spot market.
- However, Suezmax tanker rates have dropped since their spike.
- Oil demand fundamentals have softened and high oil prices are dampening demand growth expectations.
- Therefore, being heavily dependent on spot rates for future revenues is a risky proposition.
- NAT should be diversifying the timing and term structure of its charters, but it prefers to gamble, endangering future earnings.
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 21 Suezmax crude oil tankers (only), including a newbuild just accepted.
NAT reported that it "took delivery of a newbuilding Suezmax tanker from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea" and that it "will commence a contract for six years to ASYAD Shipping Company of the Sultanate of Oman." However, it noted that, "A large part of our fleet is operating in the short-term spot market."
Upon the outbreak of Russia's "special military operation" commencing February 24th in Ukraine, spot tanker rates initially spiked because the conflict involved a major oil producing/exporting country, Russia. NAT issued a press release (April 13th) that stated, "We see a clear upswing in the market now…We expect the upswing to continue."
In the week prior, NAT had reported, "We have informed you earlier that political uncertainty normally creates strong markets for our vessels. There is now a solid momentum in the market."
Notwithstanding NAT's optimism and bet on spot market rates, the spike in rates was ephemeral.
Spot TCE earnings have been reported (May 17) at -$5,800 for the Suezmax, 130, voyaging from WAF to UKC. For the year-to-date, the spot rate has averaged $8,000.
NAT's ever-eternal optimism and willingness to take bets on it are nothing new. For example, I previously noted in my article titled, Nordic American Tankers Limited: Views Rate Collapse As Short-Term Phenomenon After Ordering 2 More Tankers, that NAT issued a press release November 6th, 2020, in which it is in a "positive phase of development. There has been a certain lull in market activity recently, which we regard as a short-term phenomenon." And yet, it reported losses for every quarter of 2021,
Seeking Alpha provides "Factor Grades" for stocks, including a Profitability Grade. Its assessment for NAT is an "F."
Seeking Alpha has also published the following warning:
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has displayed warning signs that have historically led to dividend cuts. The company has a Dividend Safety Score of F. Over the past 11 years 64.4% of stocks with an F rating did cut their dividend."
NAT's share price has lost 60% over the past 5 years. That compares very poorly to the gain of 82% in the SP500TR.
Oil market fundamentals drive the demand for tanker transportation of crude oil. Those fundamentals have softened as a result of high oil prices.
The European Union looks set to weaken its sanctions package on Russia, Saudi Arabia cut its prices in a sign of waning demand in China, and the stock market is falling broadly over concerns about the extent of Federal Reserve rate hikes that may be needed to blunt inflation," according to a recent (May 9th) news report on Seeking Alpha ("SA") observed.
They also noted:
Energy tanker and transportation stocks deeply in the red Monday include Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) -12.7%, Nordic American Tankers (NAT) -10.9%, Frontline (FRO) -9.6%, Teekay Tankers (TNK) -9.2%, DHT Holdings (DHT) -8.3%, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) -8.3%, International Seaways (INSW) -7.8%.
Oil Outlook
Wells Fargo recently updated its broader economic outlook, as reported on SA:
Based on economic data trends we have been tracking, we believe the economy is now beginning to cross over a probability level that makes a mild recession our base case for the end of 2022 and early 2023, and we are continuing to shift out equity sector guidance and allocations to more defensive positioning."
It is cutting Consumer Discretionary (XLY) to Unfavorable from Neutral, saying "higher rates and sticky inflation, combined with already low consumer confidence, will depress discretionary spending later this year and into 2023," and, "Its new year-end GDP target for 2022 is now 1.5%, down from 2.2% and -0.5% for 2023, down from 0.4%."
In its May Monthly Oil Report ("MOR"), the International Energy Agency ("IEA") projected that world oil demand is expected to increase by 1.8 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2022. That is a downward revision of more than 50% from the start of the year.
In its May Short-Term Energy Outlook ("STEO"), the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") "assumes" U.S. GDP will grow by 3.1 % in both 2022 and 2023. It projects a rise in world liquid fuels consumption of 2.2% in 2022 and 1.9% in 2023.
OPEC projects that world oil demand will rise by 3.4 mmbd in 2022, as published in its May Monthly Oil Market Report ("MOMR"). That is a downward revision of 0.3 mmbd from April.
SPR Drawdowns
The U.S. has banned oil imports from Russia, and the EU has proposed a ban to Europe that would be phased in over six months. Russia shut-in nearly 1 million barrels per day in April.
To soften the supply crunch, the IEA agreed to tap 60 million barrels of oil from storage, on top of a 180-million-barrel release announced by the U.S.
For the most part, the SPRs are located within the 31 countries holding them. That means there is little need for tanker transport to consume those stocks.
The U.S. drawdown rate of 180 million barrels over six months implies a draw of one million barrels per day. Some traders doubted that rate could be achieved, but it was during the week ending May 6th.
Analysts Ratings
Jefferies Financial Group updated its rating for NAT to "Hold" in late April. However, Evercore downgraded the stock to "underperform" in early May.
The consensus of Wall Street analysts is a "Hold," with a price target of $3.42. In addition, Seeking Alpha's "Quant Rating" is a "Hold."
However, the share price has lagged that target for almost a year.
Conclusions
NAT continues to bet on spot market tanker rates for the bulk of its fleet. Though, I note that it has more wisely locked in a profitable long-term charter rate for its most recent newbuild.
Instead, tanker companies should diversify the timing and term structure of their tanker-letting to manage risk exposure. I recently noted in my article, Euronav Share Price Downgrade, that Euronav (EURN) suffered from the same imprudence.
The outlook for oil demand in 2022 and 2023 has softened due to high oil prices, given the elasticity of oil demand, which increases over the timeframe. In other words, consumers adjust their consumption lower and lower over time the longer oil prices are high.
And so betting on spot tanker rates is pure folly when it comes to managing a business. I disagree with analysts who rate the stock as a "Hold."
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.